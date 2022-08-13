TRIVIA NIGHT: A “Game of Thrones” trivia night begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at The Cellar Door.
FRIEND: Although it’s been 16 years since I have seen Patty Keesee, retired Herald-Dispatch employee, thoughts and memories remain in my heart and mind. Patty and I began work at the H-D a few days apart, retired a few months apart after nearly 35 years and celebrate a birthday two days apart, which makes her older. The mother of one daughter celebrates her special day Saturday, Aug. 13. Since the early 1970s, we shared times of sorrow, happiness, laughter, tears and pain. May this longtime friend have a fun day with birthday cake, family and friends and a year of good health, fond memories and friendships.
MEMORIES: I always counted Winona Sayre, of Milton, in my circle of friends. Although I normally saw her at the local beauty salon, she was always a joy to chat with and see her beautiful handcrafts/needlework. Winona would have eaten from her 92nd birthday cake Sunday, Aug. 14, but celebrates from glory since she left for that new home to join her husband, Bob, Oct. 11, 2021. The mother of three children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren was an active member of Milton United Methodist Church.
CLASS: “A Little Something Sweet” is offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Huntington’s Kitchen. Learning to make a fancy-sounding banana tarte tatin is limited to 16 participants ages 15 and up. The cost is $25. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtonskitchen.org.
PRECIOUS: That is the word that maybe best describes Marian Bowen, a longtime special friend, with kindness, inspiration and interesting added to her many other qualities. She was a former Paw Taw Square Dance Club dancer 41 years and one of the most thoughtful and caring women ever placed in my life as she always blessed me with her card ministry and a handcrafted item included in each card. Marian would be moving toward the mid-90 mark in age (I believe 94) Sunday, Aug. 14, but she passed away Oct. 18, 2011. She was also a longtime active member of Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church and touched many lives. Her memory often floods my heart and mind.
SWIMMERS: Although the final day of the season for Kenova’s Dreamland Pool was Aug. 10, it reopens from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, for four-legged swimmers. The Dog Swim, sponsored by Tri-State K9 Services, costs $5 per entry. Prizes and food are also featured. Proceeds are donated to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.
BLESSING: Children of all ages may bring backpacks, briefcases, etc., to worship for a special blessing and gift to help remember that God is with them always, even at school and work, Sunday, Aug. 14, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
FAIR: It’s fair time in Boyd County. The 31st Boyd County Fair is scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday, Aug. 16-20, featuring musical performances, rides, entertainment and more in Catlettsburg. Gates and rides open at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a livestock show, children’s pageant and cowboy obstacle course. Wednesday’s events include Cloverbud livestock show, FTC wrestling, alumni livestock show and alumni horse show. Gospel night with Kingsmen Quartet is offered Thursday, as the SxS Arm Drop drag race follows. Holly Forbes and friends, Shelby Lore and Devin Hale perform Friday, followed by horse and hounds fun show and a demolition derby. Lee Dean performs in “Swinging with Sinatra” Saturday in Expo Building, followed by Maddox Hale, Tristate MX motocross and King Bros. Rodeo. Admission is $10, including all rides, Tuesday through Thursday; and $12 Friday and Saturday. Children shorter than 36 inches are not permitted to ride carnival rides but are admitted free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pat Hall, Connie Danford, Erick Willis, Darrell Smith Jr.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hailee Hill, Kelci Armstead, Lori Bailey, Eleanor L. Hager, Kylie Billups, Audrey Hall, Christopher Hall, Debbie Haynes, Mary Casey O’Dell, Lydia Lee, Jennifer Gardner, Hiawatha Walker, Linda Lawrence, Molly Pancake, Shane Ross, Sarah Rice, Chelsea Somerville, Aubrey Wilson, Michelle Roberts, Mark Richardson, Jessica Mahoney, Mitch Charles.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Andy and Jennifer Wood (2010), Marla and David Racer, Bob and Debbie Ayers.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tiny Hatten, Trystan Keeton, Stephanie Flynn, Sylvie Bartkowski, Charles W. Carroll, David Brumfield, Athena Adkins, Ellen Shoub, John “Jay” Walker, Jim Zappitelli, Mindi Spurgeon, Christopher McComas spins the second to last of his teens at 18, Karen Stewart Stone, Katie Brown, Evan Gooding, T.J. Ketchum, Lene Brown, Mary Bates, Jennifer Simpson, Kelly Dillard, Carol Williams, Bill Sturm.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Steve and Greta Huggins, Mike and Jeannie Grieco.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
