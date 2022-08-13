The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

TRIVIA NIGHT: A “Game of Thrones” trivia night begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at The Cellar Door.

FRIEND: Although it’s been 16 years since I have seen Patty Keesee, retired Herald-Dispatch employee, thoughts and memories remain in my heart and mind. Patty and I began work at the H-D a few days apart, retired a few months apart after nearly 35 years and celebrate a birthday two days apart, which makes her older. The mother of one daughter celebrates her special day Saturday, Aug. 13. Since the early 1970s, we shared times of sorrow, happiness, laughter, tears and pain. May this longtime friend have a fun day with birthday cake, family and friends and a year of good health, fond memories and friendships.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you