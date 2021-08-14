THOUGHTS: When Jack Hardin was in the midst, one could always expect a joke or a story from his work history. Or, if it were the holiday season, it might be the chorus of “Silver Bells.” The “About Town” columnist with The Herald-Dispatch for years would have celebrated a birthday Sunday, Aug. 15, but he passed away several years ago. Thanks, good buddy, for those good thoughts.
OFFICERS: David Anderson, assistant vice president and loan officer at Kentucky Farmers Bank where he has worked eight years, was presented the Ashland Lions Club’s gavel as he was recently inducted as its new president. Other officers were Beth Workman, vice president; and Chuck Adkins, secretary/treasurer.
LISTED: Sarah Williams, of Huntington, was among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. Sarah graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication, majoring in communication studies, from Scripps College of Communication.
SESSION: A “Navigating Grief” session, presented by St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission, is from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at St. Mary’s Conference Center. For reservations, contact 304-526-1188 or rita.elkins@st-marys.org.
ANNIVERSARY: The 99th anniversary of Baptist Temple Church is celebrated at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at 902 21st St. The Rev. Roger Adams speaks, John Dial is guest organist and Patti Saunders is soloist.
MARKET: Putnam Farmers Market continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Valley Park, Buffalo.
MISSING: The link is still missing in the Bowen family chain as Marian Bowen passed away in October 2011. Saturday, Aug. 14, would have been her 90-plus birthday, but she’s celebrating in heaven again this year. This Christian lady was a great friend with a caring heart, sweet smile, kind words and unending love. Square dancing was one of her hobbies, along with her card ministry, which were enjoyed by many. Marian continues to be loved, missed and thought about.
CRAFT: Junior Rangers Event 5 — Upcycled Planters begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Barboursville Park Shelter 1. Ages 4 to 12 turn 2-liter bottles into garden planters.
YEAR: One year ago Sunday, Aug. 15, a longtime Salt Rock and Milton resident traveled his last earthly road to begin his heavenly journey. At the time of his passing, Rickey G. Chapman was 64 years old and a Moses Auto Mall employee. Rick also retired from West Virginia Division of Highways and was a member of Rivers of Life Outreach Ministries in Catlettsburg, where he resided with his wife.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jessica Mahoney, Michelle Roberts, Aubrey Wilson, Sarah Rice, Ellie Hager, Chelsea Somerville, Hiawatha Walker, Mitch Charles, Nathaniel Heil, Mark Richardson, Kelci Armstead, Hailee Hill, Lori Bailey, Kyle Billups, Audrey Hall, Christopher Hall, Debbie Haynes, Mary Casey O’Dell, Gerri Hall and Sandra Beach, twin sisters, are 66, Winona Sayre.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Craig and Susan Black celebrate No. 40, Marla and David Racer, Bob and Debbie Ayers, Andy and Jennifer Wood (2010).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: T.J. Ketchum, Mindi Spurgeon, Karen Stewart Stone, Lene Brown, Stephanie Flynn, Mary Bates, David Reynolds, Katie Brown, Evan Gooding, Tiny Hatten, Christopher McComas, Trystan Keeton, Sylvie Bartkowski, David Brumfield, Ellen Shoub, John Jay Walker, Charles Carroll, Jim Zappitelli.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Steve and Greta Huggins, Mike and Jeannie Grieco.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Helen Arthur, Ked Marcum is 83, Karl Jones with WMCA spins the last of the 50s at 59, Susan Moreland, Barbara Bayless, Taylor Hood, Faye Robertson, Jolina Arbes, Terry Booth, Tom May, Donna Ramsdell, Hayley Lawman, Reese Ramey, Rylee Ramey, Ann Shy Payne, Leah Woodworth.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Debby Hibbard (1969), Randy and Becky Davis (1975), Darrell and Kathy White, of Milton, celebrate 50-plus years.
CHUCKLE: Once upon a time in a royal palace, the court jester told a joke the king found insulting. The king ordered him hung without delay. Hearing this, the jester broke down in tears, offered a heart-wrenching apology and pleaded for mercy. His words softened the king. “You have served me well for many years,” the king said, “and since I am a man of compassion, I give you leave to choose the method by which you shall die.” “Sire,” the jester answered, “you are indeed most compassionate. I choose to die, therefore, of old age.”