Community News
RECOGNIZED: Six Barboursville residents were recognized from more than 800 graduates from the summer and fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters at Ashland Community and Technical College. They are Andrea Raye Adkins, Sarah Joyce Adkins, Leslie Renee Flouhouse, Charles Franklin Maynard, Amber Brooke McDearis and Amanda Beth Seese.
PASTOR: Barboursville Baptist Church has a new pastor to lead the flock. Pastor Monty Foster has 34 years’ ministry experience, including multiple leadership roles. He comes from Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Hurricane, where he currently is youth pastor and music minister. He begins his pastorate Sunday, Aug. 16. Welcome to Pastor Foster and his wife, Stacey. May many souls be saved/rededicated through his tireless, but worthwhile, efforts.
PROMOTED: Following a promotion, Anne Collins, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, began her new duties as assistant professor in the cosmetology program at Ashland Community and Technical College, effective July 1.
LISTED: Huntington residents graduating and named to the president’s list for the spring semester at West Virginia University include Zachary Andrews, forensic and investigative science; and Adam Fleckenstein, biology. Others named to the list are Abby Bauer, undecided; Mary Madeline Gould, advertising and public relations; Isaac Hunter, biology; Andrew Legg, management; Carter Newman, economics; Coby Roland, criminology; Katherine Sauvageot, exercise physiology; Hannah Spence, pre-communication sciences and disorders; and Lauren Young, biochemistry. To qualify for the list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
THOUGHTS: Jack Hardin, writer of “About Town” column for many years for The Herald-Dispatch and Advertiser, is in the thoughts of many Saturday, Aug. 15, as he would have been another year older. Jack also did the “police beat” and did a great job with that. He always had a joke or two to cheer the day and probably could use two fingers to type his stories faster than some could do with 10 fingers. Happy birthday, Jack, and his twin brother.
51?: A good memory isn’t one of my super strengths these days, but it may be that Darrell and Kathy White of Milton celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary Sunday, Aug. 16. They are members of Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church, where Kathy does the newsletter. May their special day be just that — as special as they are — and filled with love, happiness, fond memories and good health.
COUSIN: Mack Edward Adkins, of Lavalette/Wayne, is known by many in his county and surrounding area for a big heart, helping hand, knowledge of work and kind smile. First cousin of mine, Mack was raised by his grandmother, the late Dora Adkins, and uncle, Doffice Adkins, both lifelong Wayne County residents. Growing closer to the 60 mark, we have never been mad at each other and look over each other’s faults and failures. Have a happy and great day, cuz. You deserve the best.
GREAT-NEPHEW: Peyton Alan Hensley, great-nephew of mine as he is son of Steve and Jessica Hensley, turns 4 years old Monday, Aug. 17. Peyton, one of the most intelligent youngsters I have ever known, is also a handsome “hunk.” Loving to attend church and participate in those activities, he brightens the days with his quick wit and sense of humor. May this little guy have a super fun-filled day while doing one of his most favorite things — eating birthday cake and ice cream.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sylvie Bartkowski, David Brumfield, Ellen Shoub, John Jay Walker, Jim Zappitelli, Tiny Hatten, Charles Carroll, Trystan Keeton, Mindi Spurgeon, Mary Anna Ball, Katie Brown, Evan Gooding, Christopher McComas, T.J. Ketchum, Karen Stewart Stone, Lene Brown, Mary Bates, Stephanie Flynn, Kelly Dillard, Bill Sturm, Carol Williams, Mike DeRose.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Steve and Greta Huggins.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hayley Lawman, Reese Ramey, Rylee Ramey, Leah Woodworth, Karl Jones with YMCA turns 58, Ann Shy Payne, Terry Booth, Donna Ramsdell, Tom May, Susan Moreland, Taylor Hood, Steve Sebert, Faye Robertson, Helen Arthur.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Debby Hibbard (1969); Randy and Becky Davis (1975).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Woody McFadden, Sandra Dowling, Eliza Wilson, Judy Davis, Jill Nelson, Amanda Lusher, Hilliary Adkins, Matt Chambers crosses over 40 to 41, Mary Pat Owen, Timothy Ruley, Brad Merritt, Nathan Nibert, John Cox, Jackie Hearld.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Cecil and Faith Wilks (1975), Anne and Tom Johnson, Seth and Ellen Stinehour, Kristi and Tim Dunlap, Melissa and Greg Morrison, Michael and Crystal Kendrick, Alex and Sara Lee.
CHUCKLE: Two elderly gentlemen went fishing one morning. Sitting in the boat, neither said a word for hours. Then one shuffled his legs a little, trying to work out a cramp. He shuffled his legs again about two hours later. His buddy looked up and said, “Did you come to fish or to practice your dancing?”