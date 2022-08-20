The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

COOKING: Huntington’s Kitchen offers a class on “Fantastic Sides,” making eggplant fries, curried Brussels sprouts, bacon and pea salad, roasted veggies with ranch yogurt sauce and panzanella caprese salad, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. The cost is $25. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.

PRIVILEGE: Proverbs 16:31: “Gray hair is a crown of splendor, it is attained by a righteous life.” Another Scripture describing Vernice Meadows, as she is a splendid lady having journeyed through the years and life’s stages cultivating gifts of wisdom, patience, strength and a righteous life. I am privileged to call this little precious momma (to Connie Ferguson and two other birth children and wife to the late Orbura Meadows) a praying, inspiring and caring Christian friend and to have met her in person my first time earlier this year. She had a highly positive effect on my life before that time, but greater still now. Her friendship is more meaningful than I could ever put into words, and I hope she knows how truly special and important she is to me. Saturday, Aug. 20, she turns 29 years young (92 turned around), which makes her remain the oldest “active” living member to attend Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church. May her remaining days be many and blessed with beautiful memories, love, joy, good health, many friends and comfort in knowing how much inspiration her life has shared.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you