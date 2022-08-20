COOKING: Huntington’s Kitchen offers a class on “Fantastic Sides,” making eggplant fries, curried Brussels sprouts, bacon and pea salad, roasted veggies with ranch yogurt sauce and panzanella caprese salad, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. The cost is $25. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
PRIVILEGE: Proverbs 16:31: “Gray hair is a crown of splendor, it is attained by a righteous life.” Another Scripture describing Vernice Meadows, as she is a splendid lady having journeyed through the years and life’s stages cultivating gifts of wisdom, patience, strength and a righteous life. I am privileged to call this little precious momma (to Connie Ferguson and two other birth children and wife to the late Orbura Meadows) a praying, inspiring and caring Christian friend and to have met her in person my first time earlier this year. She had a highly positive effect on my life before that time, but greater still now. Her friendship is more meaningful than I could ever put into words, and I hope she knows how truly special and important she is to me. Saturday, Aug. 20, she turns 29 years young (92 turned around), which makes her remain the oldest “active” living member to attend Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church. May her remaining days be many and blessed with beautiful memories, love, joy, good health, many friends and comfort in knowing how much inspiration her life has shared.
OPEN HOUSE: Hall Funeral Home has a new facility — Hall’s Rome Pet Cremation Facility, formerly Rome Pet Cemetery and Memorials Inc., located at 544 County Road 775, Proctorville. It hosts an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
BAPTIZED: Kensington Rose Mauk, baptized Aug. 2, was welcomed to the faith community at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She is daughter of Faith Mauk and great-granddaughter of Bob and Sandy Mauk. Godparents are Darrell and Pam Legg.
CONCERT: Lee Brice brings his “Label Me Proud Tour” to Huntington on Thursday, Aug. 25. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets begin at $39.50.
GREETINGS: Tina Lockwood, dear friend and co-worker of Connie Ferguson at State Electric who loves the Lord, celebrates a birthday Saturday, Aug. 20. May Tina’s day be a remarkable one, with many more happy years and blessings to follow.
REUNION: Huntington High School Class of 1967 celebrates its 55-year reunion Oct. 14-15. To register, contact Suzi Hersh Brodof, suzibrodof@gmail.com.
GRADS: Four Lavalette residents were among more than 1,300 students graduating with high honors and awarded degrees from Marshall University’s spring semester in May. Magna cum laude grads with Bachelor of Science degrees were Holley Drew Christian and Hannah Leigh Johnson Stapleton. Receiving cum laude recognition were Joseph Randall Mills, Bachelor of Business Administration, and Christian Alexander Prichard, Bachelor of Science. Others from Lavalette were Rebecca Jordan Merritt, Doctor of Pharmacy, and Justin Tyler Perdue, Doctor of Medicine.
CONFIRMATION: Three youth are confirmed during the 10 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Confirmed in the faith are Jacob Hale, Cameron May and Owen Murray. A reception follows.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: American roots orchestra, the Dustbowl Revival, Cary Morin, singer/songwriter, Fortunate Ones, Seth Walker and Susan O’Neill are featured in a “live” show at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Charleston Culture Center Theater. Larry Groce is guest host. Tickets are $25-$30. Visit www.mountainstage.org.
MUSIC: Mountaineer Opry presents Jim and Valerie Gabehart’s 40th anniversary celebration of the musical partnership at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Barboursville. Others joining the event are Kathy Basham, Joe Vance, Markel Fertig, Lou Ann Timberlake, Ed and Robin Blankenship, Steve Acord, Brandon Suping, Bobby Taylor, Ray Barr, Bill Bagby, Matt Poff and more. Admission is $15; $12 seniors; and $5 ages 12 and younger.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: JT Rowsey, Becky Arkell, Byron Davis, Owen Dierdorff, Peggy Saunders, Corey Sargent, Zoee Burley, Zander Hereford, Thomas Theo Walker, Zach Coleman, Teagan McGuffin celebrates No. 7, Robert Brewster, Alexandria Lindberg, Jeanna Bell, Laura Baker, Donna Whitley, Kelley Altizer, Mark Brooks.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Michael and Michele Myers.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brad Armstead, Joshua Jackson, Jack Coleman, Linda Gibson, Brady Lawman, John H. Deakin Jr., Celeste M. Fraley, Carolyn B. Hunter, Clara Worst Schulte, Nancy Perkins, Jerry Briggs, Blake Fry, grandson of Ray and Rosetta Blake of Barboursville, Jeri Danford, Tony Hazelett, David Gillium is one over 60 (61), Connor Mathew Pratt becomes “sweet 16,” Phyllis Keith, Jon Hamrick, John Klim III.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brett and Kathie Faulknier, John and Priscilla Simmons, Keith and Bernadette Wellman, Dick and Becky Swisher, Lindsay and Carol Thorp (1971).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Cathy Howerton, Debbie Gibson, Donna Lipscomb, Brenda Staats, Harleigh Sue Knight turns into the double digits at 10, Dorothy J. Lunsford, Savannah Maynard, Tammy Adkins, Gary Adkins, retired from ACF, is 75, Jane Beal, Sharon McKenna, Maggie Piaskowski, Zaraly Bautista, C.A. Adams still holding to “39.”
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jason and Katina Haught, Larry and Mary Baker, Bob and Sharon Sparks (1975), Jeff and Terri Rowe.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
