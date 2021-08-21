“SWEET 16”: Garrett Spence, Fairland High School sophomore, honor roll student and varsity football player, is officially “sweet 16.” The grandson of Dalvin and Wendi Hawthorne celebrates No. 16 on Sunday, Aug. 22. May his day and year be as special as he is.
LUNCH: A drive-thru complimentary lunch of hot dog, baked beans, coleslaw and watermelon is available from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at The Wyngate Senior Living Community, 750 Peyton St., Barboursville. Call 304-563-4433.
LISTED: Cabell Countians among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens, include Lori Bailey, Salt Rock, Makala Bell, Milton, McKenzie Cline and Felicia Frye, Barboursville, College of Health Sciences and Professions; and Carissa Walker-McQuaid, Huntington, College of Arts and Sciences. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved.
REUNION: Barboursville High School Class of 1976 offers its 45-year reunion in mid-September. Former classmates attend the Barboursville Fall Fest parade and other activities at Nancy Cartmill Gardens on Thursday, Sept. 16; opening reception at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Sentiment Club House; and appetizers and dance at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at American Legion, U.S. 60. The cost is $30 for both evenings. Mail checks to Barboursville High School Class of 1976, P.O. Box 164, Barboursville, WV 25504.
INSTALLATION: The Presbytery of West Virginia installs the Rev. Sharon Bell as pastor for Highlawn Presbyterian Church at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. A reception follows in the fellowship hall.
50TH?: If my feeble mind serves me correctly, Dr. Ross and Linda Patton, of Barboursville, celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Aug. 21. This wonderful couple is being wished a great celebration, with good health, fond memories, love, happiness and God’s many other blessings surrounded by family and friends.
RECOGNIZED: Eight Barboursville residents were recognized for making the dean’s list for the spring semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown. They are Noah Adkins, biology; Madison Ayers and Jarrett Childress, exercise physiology; Hannah Copenhaver, communication sciences and disorders; Lauren Hess, marketing; Jordan McCoy, animal and nutritional sciences; Andrew Offutt, psychology; and John Swanson, civil engineering. To qualify for this list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
GRADS: Four Lawrence County residents graduated from the spring semester at Marshall University and named to the president’s list. From Chesapeake were Madison E. Gilpin, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Sheila Pineda, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, Kelly Nicole Romans, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; and Brody Benton Sowards, Regents Bachelor of Arts. To qualify for this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
NEW: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church has a new administrative assistant — Cindy Taylor, formerly director of communications at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, replaces Peggy Ballard, who retired June 10 but remains a part of the church’s online community. Best wishes to Peggy on her retirement and to Cindy to fill those shoes.
“ALWAYS”: Milford and Kay Frazier, of Kenova, are “always” readers of this column. My good friend and lawn mower repairman, also of Kenova, the late Joe Frazier, was an uncle of Milford’s. Small world, Milford. Thanks for sharing that information.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Gillium leaves the 50s to try No. 60, Connor Mathew Pratt begins the third teen year at 15, Jack Coleman, Linda Gibson, Jeri Danford, Clara Worst Schulte, Brady Lawman, Jack Deakin, Celeste Fraley, Jerry Briggs, Tony Hazelett, Phyllis Keith, Jon Hamrick, Geoff Sheils, John Klim III, Carolyn Hunter, Brad Armstead, Joshua Jackson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brett and Kathie Faulknier, John and Priscilla Simmons, Dick and Becky Swisher, Lindsay and Carol Thorp (1971), Bob and Sylvia Fortner (1965).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: C.A. Adams, Brenda Staats, Harleigh Shae Knight spins the last of the single digits at 9, Debbie Gibson, Dorothy Lunsford, Cathy Howerton, Gary Adkins still in the 70s at 74, Kenneth D. and Matthew W. Ratliff, twins turning 41, Tristan Vaughan Ratliff, born on birthday of his dad, Matthew W. Ratliff, becomes legal at 21, Jane Beal, Sharon McKenna, Maggie Piaskowski, Donna Lipscomb.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jason and Katina Haught, Chris and Krystal Gibson celebrate No. 6, Jeff and Terri Rowe, Larry and Mary Baker, Bob and Sharon Sparks (1975), Dennis and Rebecca Childers, parents of two sons and daughters-in-law, three granddaughters and one grandson.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jeanna Bayes, Dudley Vititoe, Luke Browne, John Vance, Dwight Williams, John Tanner, Jack Lively, Jenna Burns, Wanda Edwards, Gary Gilbert, Elaine Harvey, Jessica Chaney, Tracy Foster, Andrew Cooper Jr., Robin Triplett, Shayanna Clark becomes a teenager at 13, Scott Wheeler, Thomas Scott Wheeler, Clifford Staley, Norman Fulks leaves the 60s behind for No. 70, Chris Holley becomes 46.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Joe and Judi Kenaston celebrate No. 40, Dick and Robin Ash, Ron and Fanny Keyser (1956), Deidra and Daniel Simmons, Dusty and Tammy Reynolds.
CHUCKLE: A lady lost her handbag in the bustle of shopping at the mall. It was found by an honest little boy and returned to her. Looking in her purse, she commented, “Hmmm … That’s funny. When I lost my bag there was a $20 bill in it. Now there are 20 $1 bills.” The boy quickly replied, “That’s right, lady. The last time I found a lady’s purse, she didn’t have any change for a reward.”