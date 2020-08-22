Community News
LATE: Belated wishes to Blake Fry, who celebrated his birthday Friday. May his year be greater than any before.
LECTURE: West Virginia Humanities Council broadcasts virtually the 2020 Little Lecture Series this month on YouTube, Facebook and wvhumanities.org. Premiering at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, is Aaron Carey of Bethany College with “The Role of Ancestry, Heritage and Nature in Appalachian Black Metal Music.” Contact www.wvhumanities.org or Kyle Warmack, 304-346-8500 or warmack@wvhumanities.org.
ALMOST 100: Gertrude McCroskey of Fudges Creek Road became as close to 100 as one can get without hitting it or going over Thursday. Here’s hoping the last of her double-digits celebration (99th) was a super one and the beginning of the triple numbers (100) is even better.
GIVEAWAY: A free clothing and school supply giveaway is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot, West Virginia. The church gives away elementary kids’ clothing and shoes, along with school supplies and personal care items as supplies last. Social distancing is observed.
PROMOTION: Janet Thompson, of Ashland, was promoted to assistant professor in the medical information technology program at Ashland Community and Technical College. Her new duties began July 1.
GREETINGS: P.J. Hill Stratton celebrates a birthday Monday, Aug. 24. Rosetta Butcher says she is so blessed to have her as a sister. May the birthday get-together (if there is one due to COVID-19) be a blessed event with happy thoughts, love and birthday cake.
HONORED: Sami Anderson, 16, of St. Joseph High School in Ironton was honored recently for advancing to the Life rank in the Boy Scouts of America Troop 7106. Daughter of Cindy and Larry Anderson, she is the troop’s senior patrol leader and has been active in scouting three years. Her twin brother, Ben, senior patrol leader for 6106 and involved in scouting 10 years, earned the rank a month ago.
BLESSING: Monday, Aug. 24, is the birthday of Cathy Porter, but I received the gift from each of her celebrations by having her as a niece. More than a niece, Cathy has become a daughter, and I am proud to have been blessed with watching her grow more beautiful, kind, caring and thoughtful. Cathy, oldest daughter of Jesse Adkins of Fudges Creek and the late Linda Hoover, is happily married to Kenneth Porter and mother to one son and grandmother to three boys. May God continue to reward her with more years of life and allow me to be by her side. Enjoy your day, Cathy, as you deserve it, with a new year full of joy, hope, smiles and love. I can’t find the exact words or a way to express how I love and thank her for being a part of my life.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dorothy Lunsford, Donna Lipscomb, Cathy Howerton, Brenda Staats, Sharon McKenna, C.A. Adams, Harleigh Shae Knight is still in single digits at 8, Gary Adkins turns 73, Jane Beal, Sharon McKenna, Debbie Gibson, James Stump.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Mary Baker, Chris and Krystal Gibson celebrate No. 5, Bob and Sharon Sparks (1975), Jason and Katina Haught, Jeff and Teri Rowe.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gary Gilbert, Elaine Harvey, Wanda Edwards, Jessica Chaney, Dudley Vititoe, Shayanna Clark is a tween at 12, Jenna Burns, Norman Fulks spins the last of the 60s at 69, Betty Poynter, Robin Triplett, Tracy Foster, Daniel Davenport, John Tanner, Scott Wheeler, Thomas Scott Wheeler, Andrew Cooper Jr., Jenna Bayes, Jack Lively, Jim Dailey, Luke Browne, Dwight Williams, Jayden Byrd, Chris Holley celebrates No. 45, Tom Thompson.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ron and Fanny Keyser (1956), Deidra and Daniel Simmons, Dick and Robin Ash (1986), Dusty and Tammy Reynolds (1990), Shelia and Gary Roy.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Margie Wright, Marian Cox, Tiffany Kendrick, Tyler Marcum, Rachel Akers, Randy Doss, Grant Petty, Chloe Waggoner turns 27, Kristie McKenzie, Angelina Journell becomes a teenager at 13, Dave Spears hits the double nickel at 55, Chloe Aluise, Leigh Jordan, Rosemary Chapman, J.K. Fife, Lorri Jones, Laura Smith, Alexis Wiley, Kaid Baker, Khloe Estep, Brenda Grant, Adam Holley, Diane Howell, Mason Blaine Adkins, Anna Adkins.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Lisa Blake celebrate No. 35, Jeff and Vickie Harbour, Milford and Kay Frazier of Kenova celebrate their 61st.
CHUCKLE: The human cannonball decided to quit the circus. The owner was furious. “You can’t quit!” he raged. “Where will I find another man of your caliber?”