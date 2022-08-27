The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

80TH: Jim Curry hits a milestone Sunday, Aug. 28, as he turns 80 years young. As this birthday celebrant leaves the 70s behind to try this new number, may he find much happiness, love, good health, fond memories and continued blessings.

GOODBYE: Farewells are being said to two prominent community leaders — Drs. Maurice and Diane Mufson — as they are relocating to Oak Park, Illinois. Dr. Mufson, known as “Maury,” is founding chair of Department of Medicine, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and professor emeritus and chair emeritus since 2002. He authored 220 original articles and book chapters in the scientific literature, received awards for infectious diseases/research, and was a visiting scientist at Virology Department, Karolinska Institute School of Medicine, Stockholm, Sweden, as well as participated in other activities. Diane, better known as “Deedee,” is a psychologist specializing in general psychology, a frequent columnist with The Herald-Dispatch and member of various clubs, to name a few. Their many talents will be missed, but best wishes to this medical duo in their new endeavors and area.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

