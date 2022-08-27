80TH: Jim Curry hits a milestone Sunday, Aug. 28, as he turns 80 years young. As this birthday celebrant leaves the 70s behind to try this new number, may he find much happiness, love, good health, fond memories and continued blessings.
GOODBYE: Farewells are being said to two prominent community leaders — Drs. Maurice and Diane Mufson — as they are relocating to Oak Park, Illinois. Dr. Mufson, known as “Maury,” is founding chair of Department of Medicine, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and professor emeritus and chair emeritus since 2002. He authored 220 original articles and book chapters in the scientific literature, received awards for infectious diseases/research, and was a visiting scientist at Virology Department, Karolinska Institute School of Medicine, Stockholm, Sweden, as well as participated in other activities. Diane, better known as “Deedee,” is a psychologist specializing in general psychology, a frequent columnist with The Herald-Dispatch and member of various clubs, to name a few. Their many talents will be missed, but best wishes to this medical duo in their new endeavors and area.
GREETINGS: Best wishes to Timmy Frye of Fudge Creek Road as he celebrates another birthday Monday, Aug. 29. Timmy, son of the late Elba Frye Jr. and Deloris Frye, was a longtime neighbor to my sisters and continues to be one to my niece. May this Christian gentleman’s day be as special as he is, with many more blessings added to his life.
REGISTRATION: Fall registration is accepted from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Elite Performance Academy. Offered classes include acro-tumble, ballet, jazz, lyrical, modern, pointe, twirling, voice and others. Creative movement and combination classes are available to ages 3-5. Call 304-697-8243.
GREAT-NEPHEW: Oakley Johnathan Bowyer, son of Justin and Stephanie Bowyer, of Salt Rock, and a great-nephew (and that he truly is) of mine, is one of the greatest, finest, most thoughtful and most intelligent gentlemen of his age. This home-schooled little guy has a smile to melt any heart and celebrates his eighth birthday Sunday, Aug. 28. He was treated to a Florida trip to visit Gatorland and Sea World, as well as other places of his choice, with his mom, dad and memaw, Jeannie Grieco, but will have a small gathering soon at his home for others. Oakley certainly has brightened hearts and continues to spread cheer throughout the family and is being wished a great day and year.
MEETING: Monday, Aug. 29, is the reservations deadline for the Woman’s Club of Huntington’s first meeting of the year. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, 519 John Marshall Drive. The speaker is Marshall University President Brad D. Smith. Husbands and significant others may attend.
AUCTION: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville welcomes its new pastors — Greg and Teresa Markins — with the annual ice cream social at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Hot dogs, desserts and an auction are also offered. The monies raised from bidding for desserts are used for church capital improvements. Welcome to the community and church family.
PRESIDENT: Anna Detherage, an Ashland native, isn’t the U.S. president, but for now, she serves as president of Transylvania University Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, in Lexington, Virginia.
NEW PASTOR: Kenova United Methodist Church has a new pastor — the Rev. Andrew Tennant, born and raised in Parkersburg, West Virginia, began in July. When he was 15 years old, he received his call to ministry while reading scripture during the weekly worship service at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church. He graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College with Bachelor of Arts degree in religion and English literature and minor in Christian education. After marrying Julie on Aug. 7, 2009, they moved to Pittsburgh, where he graduated from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 2012 with a Master of Divinity degree. Currently, he is working on a Doctor of Ministry degree at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. He has served Valley Chapel and Benton’s Ferry United Methodist Church from 2012-18 and Sistersville First and Friendly United Methodist churches from 2018-22. He was ordained an elder in the United Methodist Church of West Virginia in 2016. He and wife Julie have two daughters, Luna, age 7, and Esther, age 4. Welcome to the neighborhood, folks, and may your stay be long and many souls added to God’s kingdom through your ministry.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Plymale, Andrea Jackson, John Simmons, Jamie Smith, Matthew Winfree, James H. Brammer, Jennifer Weingardt, Dean Caldwell, Beth May, Danny Lewis, Robert Chafin, Charles Davis, Kasen Scarberry, the Rev. Lindsay Thorp, Ann O’Roark, Jacob James Journell hits the double toothpick at 11, Winalee Blackwood, Dan McDaniels, Branden Elkins is a tween at 12, Steve Waggoner, Susan Porter, Michael Whitley.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Linda and Max Stull, Ken and Hazel McGlothlin (1955).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jamie Smith, Tammy Brown, Amy Howat, Elaine Lee, David Meeks, Shelley Porter, Jill Turner, Braeden Booth, Diane Wolfe, Austin Lucas, Bill Lapole, Pam Harbour, Jeff Davis, Joe Eddins II, Austin Davis, Hillary Herold, Kirsten Midkiff, Nicole Johnson, Stephanie Butcher, Chandler Louden Adams is a teen at 13, Amy Journell, Lowell Bodmer of Ironton, Will Finley, Amy Chatterton Samples, special friend like my family since the early 1990s.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Callie Boley celebrate No. 51, Evan and Shayne Sullivan (2021), Willie and Johnna Adkins.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Racer, Donna Barnhouse, Shanley Crouse, Gail Edwards, Lillian Grose, Jayne Kirk, Rex Menear, Joyce Surface, Renee Kessinger, Jennifer Brown, Breanna Wolfe, LeAnn Burley, Nancy Force, Kathy Patrick, Shawna Thomas, Callie Ann May is 6, Derek Adkins, nephew of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, and her grandson, David Scott Dunfee, turns 32, Tommy Warf, Rachel McGuffey Dial, Chelsey Shelton turns 25, Dave Lavender, former Herald-Dispatch employee with a talent for seeking out entertainment for his beat.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Barbara and Stan Maynard.
CHUCKLE: Two women were comparing notes on the difficulties of running a small business. “I started a new practice last year,” the first one said. “I insist that each employee take at least a week off every three months.” “Why in the world would you do that?” the other asked. She responded, “It’s the best way I know to learn which ones I can do without.”