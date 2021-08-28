ELECTION: Westmoreland Baptist Church offers an election of deacons Sunday, Aug. 29, following the morning service. Two of four men — Daniel Adkins, Bobby Dickerson, Steve Howerton and Josh Spurgeon — are selected to serve as active deacons for a three-year term.
GRADS: Five Kentuckians were among 4,800 students graduating from Ohio University in Athens for the spring semester. They are Jenna Fannin, D.J. Hale Jr., Brady Kidd I and Steven Porter, all of Catlettsburg, Associate in Applied Science (associate in nursing), College of Health Sciences and Professions. The Grayson resident was Kris Gilbert with a bachelor of criminal justice, University College.
GIVER: As Monsignor Lawrence Luciana observes another year of life Monday, Aug. 30, many from Huntington and the surrounding area celebrate his years of living the word and leading the flocks entrusted to his care in a way of touching and inspiring lives. Ten of his 45 years of priesthood were enjoyed at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he was known for his listening ear, spiritual and faithful leadership, comforting love, thoughtful deeds and a “giver” of time. The Huntington resident is being wished a day of enjoyment, good health, fond memories and surprises.
EXHIBIT: Marshall University School of Art and Design opens the “Shifting Sediments” exhibit Monday, Aug. 30, in Birke Art Gallery in Smith Hall. The exhibit featuring artworks of Caroline Hatfield, Andrew Needle and Kathleen Thum closes Sept. 30. A closing reception begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Contact https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries or 304-696-7299.
CELEBRATED: Oakley Bowyer, of Salt Rock, celebrated his seventh birthday early with a Camden Park outing with parents, Justin and Stephanie Bowyer, Memaw (Jeannie Grieco) and BB (Brenda Lucas). But he will celebrate it again on the real day — Saturday, Aug. 28 — with birthday cake, gifts and his Nan, Nada Lucas. The winning T-ball player this summer is quite the young man filled with energy, intelligence, respect and humor. May his day be as special as he is and his year one he will never forget.
FRIEND: Amy Chatterton Samples is a one-of-a-kind young lady and has made me proud to call her a sister-like friend. I have known her since the early 1990s, and what a great individual she is. Amy, a nursing instructor at Marshall University, celebrates a birthday Saturday, Aug. 28. Here’s hoping for showers of blessings and happy birthday greetings, as well as happiness and love.
PASTOR: Sunday, Aug. 29, marks the fourth year since the Rev. Russell Gue was called out of this world, as he passed away in 2018. He pastored Green Valley Baptist Church, near Salt Rock, 28 years and witnessed to many before that time. The Salt Rock resident was married to the late Deloris Gue and father of two. There’s no doubt this good shepherd continues to be missed in the community and family.
ANOTHER: Timmy Frye, of Fudge Creek Road area, always was like a member of our family. He was a longtime neighbor to both my sisters and niece and often visited their homes and rode to church with them. Timmy celebrates another special day Sunday, Aug. 29, and is being wished a great one, with many more to follow.
WISHES: The name of Raymond Blake is back in the news … it’s time to wish “birthday blessings” to this Barboursville resident Monday, Aug. 30. The member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church is husband to Rosetta Blake. It’s a good thing this good gentleman resides near the fire department, as they may need to be called to aid in putting the fire out from the candles on his cake. Praying for a quiet, happy day, with many more to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tammy Brown, Amy Howat, Elaine Lee, Shelley Porter, Jill Turner, Diane Wolfe, Pam Harbour, Kirsten Midkiff, Chandler Louden Adams is a tween at 12, Lowell Bodmer, Amy Journell, Jamie Smith, Stephanie Butcher, Bill Lapole, Sharon Bell, new pastor at Highlawn Presbyterian Church, Austin Lucas, Jeff Davis, David Racer, Joe Eddins II, Braeden Booth, Austin Davis, Hillary Herold, Nicole Johnson, Will Finley, Eve Smith, Tim Stephens, sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Stan and Barbara Maynard, Bob and Callie Boley celebrate the big 5-0, Willie and Johnna Adkins.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Donna Barnhouse, Shanley Crouse, Gail Edwards, Lillian Grose, Callie Ann May turns 5, Jayne Kirk, Rex Menear, Joyce Surface, David Scott Dunfee, grandson to Carolyn Byrd Williamson, turns 30 plus one (31), Derek Adkins, nephew to Carolyn Byrd Williamson, LeAnn Burley, Nancy Force, Chelsey Shelton, Dave Lavender, former Herald-Dispatch entertainment writer, Laurel Campbell, Renee Kessinger, Dee Ashworth, Kathy Maynard, Rachel McGuffey, Annabelle Treacy, Lorian Smith, Jennifer Brown, Breanna Wolfe, Kathy Patrick, Shawna Thomas.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Chris Pauley and Chantil Foster.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Atkins, Eli Cummings, Matthew Duespohl, Randy Kirk, Tosha Adkins, Katelynn Williams, Emily Stinespring, Jerry Sutphin, Carol Sull, Tyler Thompson, Henriella Perry, Jo Ellen Willett, Liz Woodall, Megan Murphy, Andy Footo, Averi Aya-ay, Jeff Archambault, Mary Berry, Philip Alexander, Emma Johnson.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brad and Brittany Cochran, Wayne and Deloris Rooper, David and Sandy Templeton, Todd and Sara Maynard (2014), Steve and Kathy Johnson (1980).
CHUCKLE: After Morris died, his lawyer was standing before the family and read Morris’ last will and testament. “To my dear wife Esther, I leave the house, 150 acres of land and $1 million. To my son Barry, I leave my big Lexus and the new Jaguar. To my daughter Shirley, I leave my yacht and $250,000. And to my brother-in-law Aaron, who always insisted that health is better than wealth, I leave my treadmill.”