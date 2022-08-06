CLASS: “Global cooking, local eating” series of classes demonstrates how to make foods around the world with local ingredients during the event being offered at Huntington’s Kitchen. How to make a Filipino adobo chicken with steam rice is taught at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The class, limited to 16 participants from age 15 and up, costs $20. Contact 304-522-0887 or www.huntingtons-kitchen.org.
LISTED: Donnell Reed, of Huntington, graduated from West Virginia University at Parkersburg with an RBA degree and was named to the president’s list for the spring semester. Students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours to be eligible for this list.
CONCERT: The Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet brings its “Dreams in Gold Tour” to Huntington next week. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets begin at $39.50. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Guests are Grammy-nominated group Rival Sons and critically acclaimed rising artist The Velveteers.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Two Ashland residents graduating with plans to attend an accredited college, community college or university were among several awarded Members Choice scholarships worth $1,000 each, given annually by the credit union to qualifying member-owners. The graduates are Benjamin Acuff, son of Aaron and Stacy Acuff, graduating from Ashland Blazer High School, attending Northern Kentucky University to major in computer science; and Eliza Crawford, daughter of Russell and Moriah Crawford, graduated from Rose Hill High School, attending Asbury University to major in biology.
NAMED: Destiny Schultz, of Ironton, was named to the president’s list at Capital University, Bexley, Ohio, for the spring semester. To be eligible for this list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.
BASH: A back-to-school bash open to K-12 in age from Lawrence County is offered from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Ironton Elks Lodge and conducted in the Liberty Bank and Anderson and Anderson parking lots. Food, inflatables and art are available. Impact Prevention is set up with after-school activity sign-ups.
DOUBLE 8: Lorena Henry celebrates a “double 8” birthday Saturday, Aug. 6. This fine individual probably could share quite a few experiences from 88 years of life. May this day be a super one, with more memories and many more birthdays to follow.
MEET: VFW Post 9738 Auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the post, 227 Main St.
CELEBRATION: Monday, Aug. 8, may be the birthday celebration of one of the best neighbors anyone could ask for — Linda Cahal. I have known her since September 1991, and she has never changed and always willing to help in any way. May Linda continue to have fond memories, good health, happiness, love and compassion to family, friends and neighbors.
PITCHER: West Virginia Teacher of the Year Brian Casto of Milton Middle School recently became a pitcher for a big-name team, although it was short-lived. Brian threw out the first pitch at the Cincinnati Reds baseball game in late July and chose Curt Mann, Milton Middle School principal and worship leader at New Baptist Church, as his catcher. Congratulations on this honor, fellows.
DEDICATION: Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State dedicates its newest house at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at 1441 10th Ave., future home of Norman and Sherry Holton. This is the first home in the United States to be dedicated for a veteran as part of a national Veteran House Pilot Program. Norman served seven years — both home and abroad — in the U.S. Army.
CHUCKLE: Danny sets up Andy to go on a blind date with Shirley, a friend of his. But Andy is a little worried about going out with someone he has never seen. “What do I do if she’s ugly?” said Andy, “I’ll be stuck with her all night.” “Don’t worry,” Danny said. “Just go up to her door and meet her first. If you like what you see, then everything goes as planned. If you don’t, just shout Aaauuuggghhh! And fake an asthma attack.” So that night, Andy knocked at Shirley’s door, and when she came out, he was awestruck at how beautiful she was. Andy was about to speak when the girl suddenly shouted, “Aaauuuggghhh!”