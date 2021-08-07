HOMECOMING: It’s homecoming time Sunday, Aug. 8, at First Southern Baptist Church, 110 Collins Ave., South Point, Ohio. Duane Floro preaches and Southern Praise provides music. Dinner follows.
LISTED: Carly Roam, of Huntington, was among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. Carly graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing (baccalaureate nursing) from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
CONCERT: An online-only concert featuring Hillary Herold Ellison, soprano, and John Campbell, music director, organ and piano, begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. The concert is available on the church’s YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3Crqx0q.
GRADS: Two Huntingtonians graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown during the spring semester and were named to the president’s list. They are Spencer Mays, aerospace engineering/mechanical engineering, and Kennedy Snider, Regents Bachelor of Arts. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
LATE: Brian Hart, brother to Gena Hart and Huntington boy through and through, celebrated his 45th birthday Thursday. He weighed in at 10 pounds, 15 ounces, when he was born in Texas and was 22 1/2 inches long. Here’s hoping he enjoyed his favorite breakfast casserole and will enjoy more birthdays.
EXHIBIT: “The Artistic Legacy of the Sarah Wheeler Charitable Trust” opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Huntington Museum of Art. The exhibit continues through Oct. 31. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
BABY: Jay and Susan Porter were blessed with a baby girl, Della Grace, born July 20. May she continue to be welcomed into the community and Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, where her parents attend.
BAND: A seven-piece group of musicians — Sandra Byrd-Chapman, Lisa Thompson, Shannon Cheetham, Ben Clark, Bill Spangler, Gary Higgenbotham and John Martin — featuring music from the 1940s to the ’90s performs this weekend in Milton. The Classic Groove Band plays from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Milton Volunteer Fire Department. Admission is by donation. Proceeds benefit the department.
RECOVERY: After a couple days’ hospitalization in late July, my mother has returned home to recuperate. Although continued weakness, added confusion and other effects from congestive heart failure, she is slowly moving toward the high mark. Prayers are always appreciated.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Denia Spaulding, Judy Dallis, Kodel Felcan becomes legal at 21, Amy Kelly, Vickie Orsini, Amanda Duncan, Carter Sergent, Bob Fortner, Laura Perry, Stephen Nelson, David Denning, Jane Frazier, Kathy Meredith, Brice Christopher McComas begins the second of teen years at 14, Andrew Johnson, J.B. Marinacci, Meagen Young.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Brandon and Michelle Morgan.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Heather Bird, Dave Marshall still in the 40s at 46, Kandance Jarvis is six into the teen years age 18, Kristi Haney, Brian Kelly, Luke Sierson, Joyce Damron, Anthony Reynolds, Margie Lyon, Michael Brown, Ellie Buell, Matthew Day, Griffith Prestera, Greg Morrison, Rick Hemann, Jonathon Peterman, Skip Wheeler, Anna Hensley, Robbie Armstrong, Ed Grant, Beth Sauvageot, Don Smith.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jesse and Angie Simmons, Chuck and Joan Robateau (1980).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Aeronia Leann Chandler begins the fifth of her teen years (17), Sarah Sowards gets closer to the 50-mark at 46, Charlie Keown, Ted Kluemper Jr., Carla Lapelle, Jeff Blake, Kim Black, Macy Archer, Carson Chapman, Todd Mosley Shertzer, Peggy Pollard.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chris and Kathy Head, Tony and Megan Hazelett, Kip and Tami Smith (1997), Jack and Elizabeth Streets (2008), Stephen and Marsha Jones, Coy and Joan Mullins.
CHUCKLE: A teenage daughter and her mother were shopping when they stopped to make a purchase. The young girl greeted the cashier with only a “Hi,” then proceeded to dig nervously in her wallet. Obviously, she was having trouble counting out the correct bills and change. Rather than helping, the cashier simply stood and watched while she fumbled and mumbled her way to the correct amount finishing the transaction. As they walked to the car, the teenager said to her mother, “That was my math tutor.”