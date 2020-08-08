Community News
REGISTRATION: Huntington Dance Theatre offers registration for fall classes from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the studio, 825 5th Ave. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 17. Students and staff must follow strict social distancing and mask requirements. Pre-primary through level five are taught by American Ballet Theatre’s certified teacher, Erin Stephens, who successfully completed the ABT Teacher Training Intensive. Contact Lauren Stewart, 304-522-4230 or https://www.huntingtondance.org/COVID-19-response.
MEMORIES: Bill Mahoney would have celebrated his 64th birthday Aug. 10, but he lost his battle with lung cancer on May 2. Prayers and thoughts are with the family and friends.
REOPENED: T-Rex Science Center has reopened in South Charleston. New exhibitions include a 33-foot-long skeleton of a hadrosaur (duckbill) dinosaur, skull of a Tyrannosaurus rex, three sabertooth cat skulls and more. The center’s outdoor, 18-hole mini golf course is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Entry is $15; free to ages 2 and younger. Mini golf costs $8, $5 for children. Call 304-400-2706.
99TH: Mary Leaberry, Huntington resident, recently celebrated her 99th birthday and her nephew’s wedding day. There’s no doubt Mary felt quite special with great reason to do so. Here’s hoping her year will be super with good health, happiness, continued love and fond memories.
RECIPIENT: Katie Beth Caudill, of Huntington, graduate of Spring Valley High School, was chosen from a group of 46 highest-achieving high school seniors accepted to attend Davis & Elkins College this fall, where she plans to major in criminology. Katie, daughter of Laura and Brandon Clark, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the college after participating in Senator Leadership and Scholarship Day.
GIVEAWAY: A school supply giveaway for Fairland and Chesapeake district families is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at New Hope United Methodist Church, Ohio Route 775, Proctorville. Bring supply list, if possible. Masks must be worn when picking up. Call the church, 740-886-5311, or Robin Ross, 304-544-3561.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Anna Hensley, Kristi Haney, Brian Kelly, Luke Sierson, Ellie Buell, Rick Hemann, Jonathon Peterman, Heather Bird, Skip Wheeler, Kandance Jarvis is 17, Dave Marshall holds to the mid-40 mark at 45, Margie Lyon, Michael Brown, Matthew Day, Griffith Prestera, Greg Morrison, Douglas George, Don Barbour, Katie Hensel, Ashley Broce, Robbie Armstrong, Ed Grant, Beth Sauvageot, Don Smith.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chuck and Joan Robateau (1980), Jesse and Angie Simmons, Linda and George McClain.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Peggy Pollard, Charlie Keown, Jeff Blake, Macy Archer, Carson Chapman, Todd Mosley Shertzer, Ted Kluemper Jr., Sarah Sowards meets the mid-40 mark at 45, Kim Black, Angella Pennington, Bob Chenoweth, Aeronia Leann Chandler becomes “sweet 16,” Rick Meadows.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tony and Megan Hazelett, Kip and Tami Smith (1997), Jack and Elizabeth Streets (2008), Larry and Carol Carrico, Coy and Joan Mullins, Stephen and Marsha Jones.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jane Bartram, Joyce Ey, Sara Ann Hawkins, Becky Huff, Molly Lydick, Don Pennington, Hannah Adkins, Ed Blake celebrates number 62, Kimberly Black, Doug Parent, Logan Clark, David Bentley, Patty Justice, Katie Jo Andrews, Christian Barnhouse, Steven Mills, Frank Mynes, Andrew Pannell, Randall Tidd.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mark and Carla Booth, Pete and Anita Jones, Jim and Ann Spurlock, Deanna and Fred Mader.
CHUCKLE: “Open, please,” said the dentist to the patient. After a few minutes, the dentist exclaimed, “My goodness, this is the biggest cavity I’ve ever seen — the biggest cavity that I’ve ever seen!” “Doctor,” protested the patient, “I’m scared enough without you saying that twice.” “I didn’t,” said the dentist. “That was the echo.”