93RD: It's not one becoming 93 years young Sunday, Aug. 25, but it's two in the same family - the Floyd twins. Best wishes for a happy day filled with surprises, love, fond memories and the traditional birthday get-together for Juanita England and Wanda Hayes.
CRUISE-IN: Family Fun Day features a cruise-in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot, West Virginia. Entry fee is $15 per vehicle. People's Choices prizes are awarded for top three vehicles per popular vote.
FIRSTBORN: Born as Linda Catherine Adkins and now known as Cathy Porter of the Fudges Creek Road area, this "young lady" is my firstborn niece. The first daughter born to Jesse Adkins of Milton and the late Linda Adkins Hoover always felt like my own daughter, and things haven't changed over these nearly 50 years as she remains close. May this day be as special as this mother of one son, Zach Boling, and two grandsons, Zein and Zander Boling, is, with many others to come, and filled with blessings.
NEARLY 90: Vernice Meadows celebrated another birthday Tuesday as she spun the last of her 80s before preparing for the No. 90 next year. A wonderful Christian wife, mother and friend, Vernice is being wished better health and the continued blessings of God's mighty hand.
MUSICAL: Paramount Players presents the musical, "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Ashland Central Park Bandstand. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted.
CALLER: If there is square dancing in heaven, Lenval "Blackie" Bowen, of Huntington, may cut loose and even call a dance or two as he was a member of Paw Taw Square Dance Club for many years before his passing Nov. 1, 2009. Blackie, a retired Herald-Dispatch employee with many years' service, was a longtime Christian and dedicated friend. He would have celebrated a birthday Saturday, Aug. 24, but remembering him comes quite often in many lives and hearts.
SISTER: It was on a Sunday - 9:20 a.m. Aug. 25, 2002 - as my oldest sister, Linda Adkins Hoover, was en route to Milton to see the improvements of the future Lighthouse Baptist Church before attending morning services at its then location. She never made it there. God called her suddenly and unexpectedly to another journey after being involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident on U.S. 60 near Ona. Missing her doesn't get any easier, but she is in a better place and wouldn't want to return to this world of pain, disappointment and heartache.
ART: Marshall University's Drinko Library hosts "Looking at Appalachia," traveling photography exhibition directed by Roger May, photographer/writer based in Charleston, through Dec. 15. The exhibit represents work between 2015 and 2017 with 45 photographers including 64 photographs. An opening reception and artist talk begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the library's atrium.
GRAD: Earlier this year, Riley Layman graduated from Oakton High School in Virginia. He plans to attend the Honors College of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. She is daughter of John Layman and granddaughter of Linda and Roy Layman of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church.
60TH: At 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, it will be 60 years since Kay and Milford Frazier, of Kenova, exchanged wedding vows. They were married Aug. 24, 1959. Hope the following years are as memorable as these 60 years have been.
GOSPEL: The 42nd annual Sutton gospel sing is Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25, at Sutton Farm, Sutton Road, off Route 7, near Ashland, Ky. Singers include Helton Family, Heavenbound Jamesgang, Lester Williams and New Testament, Beckner Travelers, New Highway, Shelby Searus, Old Town Gospel Heirs, Shively Family, Soul Searchers and Harold Dyer and others. Attendees are asked to bring soft drinks, covered dishes, table service and lawn chairs. Contact Gene Lambert, 606-574-8507, 225-2795 or SILKEL@windstream.net.
SPEAKER: Hank Lenz speaks Sunday, Aug. 25, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church.
95TH: Sr. Annette Crnkovich keeps "moving on up." This time - Sunday, Aug. 25 - the sister of Toni Paas and teacher at Catholic grade schools in Huntington, she moves closer to 100 years in age. In fact, she is five short of that number at 95. May it be an enjoyable one, with many to follow.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Vicki Jarvis, Rodney and Jennifer Kimble, Aug. 3; David and Lisa Williams, Aug. 4; Nate and Holly Litteral, Aug. 5.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Randy Doss, Grant Petty, Chloe Waggoner is 26, Kristie McKenzie, Dave Spears is one short of double nickels at 54, Angelina Journell is a tween at 12, Rachel Akers, Margie Wright, Mason Blaine Adkins, Rosemary Chapman, Lorri Jones, Laura Smith, Alexis Wiley, Kaid Baker, Khloe Estep, Brenda Grant, Adam Holley, Diane Howell, Tiffany Kendrick, Tyler Marcum.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Michelle Nelson, Jeff and Vickie Harbour, Jim and Lisa Blake.
SUNDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sarah Bodmer, Chris Gibson with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics of Winchester, Kentucky, Andrea Adkins, Olivia Saunders turns 7, Elizabeth Simmons, Bobbi Ann Roberts, Johnna Adkins, Olivia Lingenfelter, Malinda Ross, Candy Lewis, Reggie Opimo, Josie Curry, Bob Simpkins, Myrna Eastman, Gloria Pauley, Matthew Walker, Vicki Barnhouse, Larry Billups, Deb Blair, Chris Booker, Megan Carr.
SUNDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Barb Tackett, Todd and Jackie McMullen, Larry and Judy Clendenin, Terry and Amy Smith, Teresa and Gary Bills, Chris and Becky Meadows, Susie and Troy Nicely.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.