MEET: Cicada Books and Coffee's Tasty Reads Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. The life of revolutionary chef Julia Child is celebrated by reading her best-selling autobiography, "My Life in France." A limited number of copies are available for purchase. Refreshments are served.
GRAD: It wasn't long after Kasey McCallister graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing that she began her nursing career. After graduating Dec. 14, 2018, she began employment in the orthopedic unit of St. Mary's Medical Center in January and passed the NCLEX (RN exam) in February. Kasey is daughter of Tim and Angela McCallister and granddaughter of Marilyn Scarberry of Ona's Beulah Ann Baptist Church. Congratulations, Kasey, on these accomplishments.
ROCK OPERA: Pea Ridge Players presents "Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat" classic rock opera at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10 and 16-17, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Performances also begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 and 18. Tickets are $10 ages 13-64; $8 seniors and children.
LEADER: Jake Sharp of Young Christian Leaders of New Baptist Church speaks at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, as part of the church's summer speaking schedule.
CONCERT: Ultra Sound provides music for the outdoor concert series at Buddy's All-American Bar-B-Que from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Bikers may park in the parking lot and others on the street.
SALE: A rummage sale continues from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, fellowship hall. Clothing, household items, books, furniture, electronics, wheelchairs and a walker are available. Nola Crabtree and Cheryl Lawson are in charge.
YOUNG: Vernon Adkins, oldest brother to my mother, passed away at a young age Aug. 4, 1973, but he had years of wisdom and knew the meaning of hard work and work ethics. The father of four sons and a (deceased) daughter was employed at what is now Steel of West Virginia. He is free from pain and suffering and in a better place and remembered often by family and friends.
PROGRAM: Paula Dudley is excited about "Energy Express," the five-week summer reading/nutrition program she participated in at C-K Elementary School. "It was an excellent program for reading and providing two meals a day for the children in our area," she noted. There were about 35-40 students weekly. That's a great record for the efforts, Paula.
NEARLY 100: Ada Miller nears the 100 mark in age but is short by one as she turns 99 years young Sunday, Aug. 4. A card, letter or gift may be sent to her at Madison Park Healthcare, 700 Madison Ave. No. 318B, Huntington, WV 25704. Miss Ada, here's wishing you a special and blessed day.
CONCERT: Willie Nelson and Family concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Twenty-seven-time Grammy-winning sensation Alison Krauss is the guest. Tickets are $30, $59.50, $79.50, $95, $125 and $250.
GRADS: More than 40 students were among the graduating Class of 2019 at St. Joseph High School and five were former students at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School - Courtney Hart, Audrey Heaberlin, valedictorian, Bojena Gross, salutatorian, Jake Weiler and Ethan Fleckenstein. Other grads included Gracie Wiley, Dena Jarrells, Savanna Short, Gracie Brumfield, Shealyn Lewis, McKenzie Moran, Tima Alhaj, Errin Kay, Erika Turner, Caleigh Morris, Brooke Stoner, Haleigh Burton, Griffyn Ellison, Paige Shy, Julie Ignatiadis, Arianna Patrick, Brooke Ferguson, Josh Nguyen, Isaiah Meade, Elijah Brown, Max Adkins, Alex Dutranoy, Noah Beter, Sam Ransdell, Hunter Blake, Noah Bolton, Joe Faucette, Bronson Barker, Greg Tribble, Mabor Mabor, Ishaan Jagiasi, George Nguyen, McKeon Reynolds, Metin Yavuz, Quinn Slazinski and Williams Tonje. Congratulations on this accomplishment.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ashby Kave, John Stratton, Gerry Holley, Teresa Dial, Penny Markham still in the single numbers at 9, Susan Fleshman, Morgan Hill, Michael Wentz leaves the 30s behind for No. 40, Judy Dallis, Greg Porter is short of the 70s by two (68), Will Howerton, Benjamin Baisden, the Rev. Jim Richards, Jennifer Adkins, Tim Cummings, Parker Shepherd, Sharlee Henry, Lester Williams, Gavin Robinson, Martha Brumfield, Marilyn Kegley.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Karen Adams, Lee and Jennifer Adams, Scott and Michele Blake (35th), Al and Linda Schneider.
SUNDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jason Athur, Kenna Ray, Coral Mallory of Proctorville nears the mid-80 mark at 84, Mary Ganer, Tyler Eddins, Graham Stevens, Mary Alice Conaty, Megan Grant is 24, Jennings F. Cornwell, Jeanette Dorsey, Robin Lucas Spurlock, first cousin, Bob Trout, Doug Pinkerton, Mike Albers, Jackson Wellman, Kenny Sergent, Beth Madelly, Celia Vargo, Brandon Morgan, Drake Watkins, John Cunningham, Mark Landin, Sarah Lipinski, Brad Moore, Makenzie Vance.
SUNDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Tony and Tammi Cox, Clyde and Amy Byrd Maynard celebrate No. 22, Pastor Kevin and Kathy Mackey, Ken and Sharon Eagleston.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.