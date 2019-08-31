SALE: A variety of new and used items are featured in a benefit rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Value City parking lot, U.S. 60 East. The event is hosted by Adriaunna Paige Foundation.
BELLS: Ding, dong ... it's not Avon calling, but the annual Ring a Bell for Rosies honoring Rosie the Riveters. At 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, people gather around the world to remember and honor the Rosies, who were crucial in winning World War II. This year's gathering begins at 12:30 p.m. at Woodlands Retirement Community's Hampton Room, followed by the bell ringing at 1 p.m. Some bells are available; however, bringing your own bell is suggested. Call Pamela McCoy, 304-736-8502.
ADDITION: Rosemary Paige Marshall was welcomed into the family of Jacob, Samantha, Barney and Peter Marshall on Aug. 8. The little princess weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. The members of Ona's Antioch Baptist Church are being congratulated on this new birth and life. May Rosemary add joy, happiness and love to everyone.
SPEAKER: David Richards speaks Sunday, Sept. 1, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church.
CLASS: Laura Moul instructs a "Beginning Digital Photography Class" from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. three consecutive Mondays in September at Hobby Lobby, near the Huntington Mall in Barboursville. The classes, available Sept. 9, 16 and 23, cost $80 for all or $30 per session. Pre-registration is required. Call 304-743-8281.
READER: Mickey Martin sent this encouraging note: "Love your column and a must read daily." Thanks, Mickey. Appreciate your readership.
REGISTRATION: The Art Center School of Dance accepts registration for fall classes beginning in a few days at 3720 Auburn Road. Classical ballet and pointe classes begin Sept. 3, followed by tap classes beginning Oct. 7. Call Ella Hay, 304-429-6606.
"DOUBLE 2S": Hunter Blake celebrates the "double 2" (22nd) birthday Saturday, Aug. 31. On the same day, his mother, Donna Turner, celebrates her "more than double 2" birthday. May their day be a happy and special one.
REUNION: The McSweeney family reunion is Sept. 7 at Beech Fork Lake Campground, Activity Shelter. Bring covered dishes, canned sodas and, of course, those family members and friends Call Minnie Pearl Stephens, 304-272-3135, or Kathy Stephens, 304-360-1816.
TENORS: Saints Alive Choir, senior citizens' Christian choir singing gospel music each Thursday in nursing homes, retirement and assisted living facilities and senior citizen centers, seeks one or more tenors to join the choir. Practice began at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at First Baptist Church of Kenova. Call Eleanor Terry, director, 304-453-4431, or Kathryn Moore, 304-453-2180.
CHAMPS: A dozen plus one 8- to 10-year-old girls recently brought home the Ohio state championship in softball. Symmes Valley Vikings, coached by Dallas Tibbs, manager, Joe Ferguson and Cody Bland, included Natalie Simpson, Marley Ferguson, Maci Bland, Evan Sells, Aylissa Anthony, Addison Ridenour, Brenna Tibbs, Lydia Saunders, Alyssa Haydon, Alexis Freeman, Riley Loudenburg, Autumn Justice and Lindsey Freeman.
LABORFEST: The tribute to working people of America takes place at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Ashland Central Park. LaborFest, sponsored by City of Ashland and Parks and Recreation Department, features entertainment by Hale and High Water, Sugarbeats and Faith Foundation. Corn hole, face painting, Peanuts with balloon art for children, free ice cream social and more are also available. Call 606-329-1007 or 606-327-2046.
MEMBERS: Ray Price ... not the country singer ... joined Fifth Avenue Baptist Church by transfer of letter, while Emily Wallace joined by profession of faith. May they continue to be welcomed in the church family, where they can grow and fill their spot of work for the Lord.
FOUR: It's not yet been determined if the years Steve and Jessica Adkins Hensley have been married have been long years, but they celebrate their fourth one Sunday, Sept. 1. They married in 2015 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The parents of two sons are being wished the best year yet filled with love, happiness and whatever else makes it a perfect match.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Asia Marchum becomes a teen at 13, Coralee Collins, Madison Ann McDaniels begins the second teen year at 14, Stephanie Killingsworth, Benjy Keyser, Robert Ramsey, Betty Staggs, Scott Pierson, Sherrie Childers, Monica Jackson, Bill Sheils Jr., Thomas McChesney, Fern Allred, Michele Blake, Chad Booth, Nina Boso, Wylie Jeffrey Jr., Darlene Kendrick, Dr. Elizabeth Martin.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Robert and Patti Bruce, Don and Celia Vargo.
SUNDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ryen Fraley, Caleb Mitchell, Thomas Gardner, Caleb Jackson, Ryan and Isabel Long, Jeff Black, Doris Neal, Sheri Brown, Reese Kauffman, John Smith, Michael Ginn, Sara Adkins, Cara Adams, Ava Blake Meadows turns 7.
CHUCKLE: Driving her 3-year-old daughter to day care before work, Tammy noticed a family of dead raccoons on the road. She quickly sped past, hoping the little girl wouldn't spot them. No such luck. "Mommy, what was that?" she asked. "Some wood must have fallen from a truck," the mother fibbed. "Oh," said the little girl. "Is that what killed all those raccoons?"
