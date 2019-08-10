HOMECOMING: Pastor Mark Ball, formerly of South Point, Ohio, speaks during the homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at First Southern Baptist Church, 110 Collins Ave., South Point. Music is by Southern Praise. Dinner follows.
GRAD: Stephanie Danielle Morrison, daughter of James Eric and Julie Morrison of Dunkirk, Maryland, and granddaughter of James and Patricia Morrison of Ona's Beulah Ann Baptist Church, returns to the University of Northern Iowa this fall to complete a master's degree in speech language pathology, a two-year program, and hopes to graduate as an M.B.LLL-SLP. She graduated earlier this year with a BA degree in communication sciences and disorders at the Iowan university.
CELEBRATION: Baptist Temple Church celebrates its 97th anniversary Sunday, Aug. 11, at 902 21st St. Featured is Christian Music Hall of Fame artists, Gospel Harmony Boys.
NATIONAL: Five groups and six solos from Cyndi's Dance Studio recently attended the 61st USTA National Twirling Championships in Fairborn, Ohio, and came home with three grand national titles. They won first-place titles and received a second- and a third-place title. All solos placed in the top 10 of their age divisions. Congratulations on a well-deserved winning.
BACK TO SCHOOL: Putnam County Schools' Title I Program offers its annual back-to-school blast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Putnam County Career and Technical Center, Eleanor. Putnam County students in grades pre-K through 12 attending receive a free backpack and school supplies.
BAND: Big Daddy Weave - contemporary Christian rockers - brings its Alive Tour to Ashland on Sunday, Aug. 11. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $30 to $42.
RECIPIENTS: Hannah Smith and Jacob Redman, two recent Marshall University College of Liberal Arts graduates, earned the Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship, which provides $20,000 annually for up to two years for master's degree students. Hannah, 23, daughter of Todd and Cheryl Smith of Kenova, received a degree in anthropology and pursues a master's degree in environmental management from Duke University. Jacob, bachelor's degree in political science from Marshall and son of Debbie and Mark Redman of Cross Lanes, pursues a master's degree in American foreign policy and national security at American University.
PERFORMANCE: Mountain Stage, live performance radio recorded at State Capitol, features Beth Nielsen Chapman, Chely Wright, Carrie Newcomer and Erin Rae at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at West Virginia Culture Center and State Museum, Charleston. Kathy Mattea is guest host. The fee is $20 or $30 day of show.
CHUCKLE: Two guys left the restaurant, jumped in the car and started it up. After a couple of minutes, an old man appeared in the passenger window and tapped lightly. The passenger screamed, "Look at the window. There's an old ghost's face there!" The driver sped up, but the old man's face stayed in the window. The passenger rolled his window down part way and, scared out of his wits, said, "What do you want?" The old man softly replied, "You got any tobacco?" The passenger handed the old man a cigarette and yelled to the driver, "Step on it," rolling up the window in terror. Later there was a light tapping on the window and the old man reappeared. "There he is again," the passenger yelled. He rolled down the window and shakily said, "Yes?" "Do you have a light?" the old man quietly asked. The passenger threw a lighter out the window, saying, "Step on it!" They were driving about 80 mph, trying to forget what they had just seen and heard, when suddenly there came more tapping. "Oh, my goodness, he's back!" The passenger rolled down the window and screamed in stark terror, "WHAT NOW?" The old man gently replied, "You want some help getting out of the mud?"
