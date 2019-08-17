REMEMBERING: What time is it? It's time to pay tribute to one of the loveliest and sweetest Christian ladies in South Point, Ohio, where she was a lifelong resident. Martha Ellen Karlet, better known as "Aunt Mart," was called to glory June 25 at age 92, but not before she made a lifetime of memories and textbooks of inspiration for family and friends. A longtime member of First Baptist Church in South Point, she was also one of the best cooks of all time. The mother of two, grandmother and great-grandmother of four will always be remembered for her love, kindness and happy smile. Although she is free from pain and suffering and reunited with her husband, the late Herbert Pete Karlet, on another journey after 12 years, Aunt Mart continues to be remembered, missed and loved.
REUNION: Descendants of the Thomas Paul Hendricks family gather for a reunion beginning at noon Aug. 24 at Mineral Wells community building, W.Va. 14. Doors open at 10 a.m. Bring a dish. Water, soda and ice are provided. Call 304-699-5343 or 304-422-1744.
GREETINGS: Pat Baisden, administrative assistant and newsletter writer/editor with New Baptist Church, celebrates another year of blessings Sunday, Aug. 18. A continued reader of this column is being wished a day of celebration above all others, with many to follow.
CUZ: Mack Edward Adkins, of Wayne, hard worker with many talents, celebrates becoming another year older Saturday, Aug. 17. Mack, a first cousin (but like a brother), is always the same, with a big heart. May this cuz have a super day and blessed with good things to make his day happy.
SINGING: An outdoor singing begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Liberty Baptist Church, Yates Crossing Road, Milton. Singers include Harvesters Quartet from Sanford, North Carolina, and Humphreys from Ripley, West Virginia. Those attending may bring lawn chairs. Admission is free; expenses are paid by church.
GREAT-NEPHEW: I can only remember one or two children who could do the things Peyton Allen Hensley does at his age. The son of Steve and Jessica Adkins Hensley, brother to Zadyn, and my great-nephew has brightened the lives of many as he turns 3 Saturday, Aug. 17. At age 2, this sweetheart could cite the alphabet, count to 10 frontward and backward, sing entire songs and talk sentences in understandable words. May this "heavyweight" of a fella enjoy his birthday and continue to be the intelligent, friendly and smiling little boy that he is.
TWO: Nancy Smith, of Ceredo, shares Saturday, Aug. 17, as a very special day as her great-grandson, Joel Picklesimer, turns 1 year old. May these two have a fun-filled day.
MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association gathers for an indoor picnic at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Westmoreland Woman's Club. Guest is Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.
90th: The family of Anna Adkins honors her with a 90th birthday celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Madison Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). May it be attended by family and friends sharing old memories, making new ones and eating birthday cake.
DINNER/AUCTION: The third annual Harvest for the Hungry dinner and auction is Saturday, Aug. 17, at First Church of the Nazarene, Ironton, Ohio. Tickets are $10 advance or $12 at door. They are available at Unger's Shoes, First United Methodist Church office, or by calling Luann, 740-532-1238.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Cox, Jackie Hearld, Hilliary Adkins, Matt Chambers leaves the 30s behind for No. 40, Amanda Lusher, Woody McFadden, Judy Davis, Michael Gerber, Sandra Dowling, Eliza Wilson, Jill Nelson, Paxton Thompson, Brad Merritt.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Kristi and Tim Dunlap, Ann and Tom Johnson, Cecil and Faith Wilks (1975), Michael and Crystal Kendrick.
SUNDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Armstead, Madi Baisden, Garry Ritchie, Keri Kennedy, Judy Taylor, Kent Keyser, Holden West, Leonard Bragg, Mona Epperly, Emily Anders, Bob Ayers, Johan Botes, Ed Byus, Jack Coulter, Sarah Court, Mary Catherine Harris, Ella Peterson, Karl Egnatoff, Ryleigh Pennington, Jack Perkins.
SUNDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Greg and Flora Perry, Jack and Jackie Lively celebrate No. 57, Glen and Karen Dailey celebrate No. 45, Will and Kati Holland (2012), Mark and Rebecca Cooper, Bob and Becky Chenoweth.
CHUCKLE: Tom's tyrant boss called him in and said, "Tom, you have been complaining that the company doesn't do enough when it comes to safety. What would you like to see us do?" Afraid, but seeing his chance, Tom squared his shoulders and said, "Sir, I think we should have two paid days of safety training every month, brand new ergonomic office furniture, and a fully stocked organic dining room with a health and fitness coach at our disposal." Without blinking an eye, Tom's boss said, "Tom, what would you say if I gave you everything you just asked for and threw in a $20,000 bonus for coming up with the idea?" Tom gasped. "Are you joking?" he asked. "Of course," said his boss. "Aren't you?"
