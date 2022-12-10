SPELLER: A first-time competitor in the Lawrence County Spelling Bee recently followed in her sister’s footsteps and took the top spot in the spelling bee organized by Lawrence County Educational Services Center. Meredith Dunlap, daughter of Brian and Maryanne Dunlap, is a sixth-grader at Fairland Middle School who participates in basketball, soccer and cross country. Molly, her older sister and a fifth-grader at the time, won the county bee in 2018 and competed at the regional level at Ohio University in Athens in 2019 and 2020. Meredith now becomes eligible to take an online spelling test in February with top scorers qualifying for the regional bee at Ohio University in March. Congratulations, Meredith, may you find room to place your trophy (or trophies).
BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 serves breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville, Ohio. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $7; $4 ages 10 and younger. The Auxiliary also offers a bake sale.
OLDER: He can take the title of “king” away from his 3-year-old son, David — but just for this one day. As Kenneth Porter of Barboursville, better known as Kenny, turns 52 years young Saturday, Dec. 10, it still isn’t time to call the fire department to help extinguish the candles fire, but time to say thanks for being a good husband to my niece, Cathy, dad to my little buddy and granddad to Zein and Zander, as well as for his support, help and advice in my household repairs. He’s probably glad to see his 51st year pass as it was rough in ways, including having knee surgery. A happy, enjoyable, healthy and memory-filled day is being wished with more of the same to follow.
PLAY: “What If?”, Christmas play produced by Danielle Chapman, begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ona.
LOW-DOWN: Earl Bostic, longtime deacon and servant at Roach Baptist Church in Salt Rock, was also the owner of a low-down deep bass voice in gospel music. His Christian walk and community leadership strengthened and inspired many souls. Earl is remembered Sunday, Dec. 11, as that day in 2011 he left pain and suffering for a heavenly mansion not made by hands. His memory continues in the hearts and minds of many.
WRESTLING: WWE Live Holiday Tour is from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Charleston Coliseum. Featured are an eight-man tag team match, mixed tag team match, Jamie Noble (West Virginia’s own), and others. Tickets are $20, $30, $40, $55, $60, $75 and $110.
SUPER: Greg Childers, a Marshall Health employee, may not always show signs of being Superman, but he is a super man with his kindness, assistance and laughter. As he hears the “happy birthday” phrase and watches the many candles be blown out Sunday, Dec. 11, may most of his wishes come true throughout the day and upcoming year.
CANDLELIGHTING: The Compassionate Friends, Tri-State Chapter 2309, sponsors its annual memorial candle-lighting service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. The remembrance service includes a time of lighting candles for lost loved ones, readings, music and prayer, followed by short time for fellowship and refreshments. Contact Kathy, 304-751-6849, or kspence@zoominternet.net.
RECIPIENTS: Brian Nelson, Josey Nelson, Chloe Nance, Macy Newman, Cecily Napier, Evan Napier, Ashley Nulter, Erin Montgomery, Kylie Peterman, Courtney Potter, Ryan Phillips, Ashton Pennington, Terrance Oney, Taylor Plaster, Sarah Porter, Jacquelyn Pritchard and Kristin Queen were among others from Ashland Community and Technical College awarded more than $171,000 in scholarships for the fall 2022 semester.
CONCERT: “A Child’s Christmas” is presented by Renaissance Singers at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Grace Gospel Church.
MUSICAL RENDITIONS: Ironton Council for the Arts Concert Series continues with its annual Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Ironton High School Auditorium. Featured is D.M. Davis Men’s and Women’s Choirs from Jackson, Ohio, performing traditional seasonal Christmas holiday favorites, musical renditions varying from barbershop to gospel to glee-club style, comedy, love songs and more. Tickets are $15. Contact Mary Jo Graham, 304-617-1977 or mjgraham@zoominternet.net, or Pam McCoy, 740-547-6446, or pmccoy73@hotmail.com.
PROGRAM: A night of music including the children’s program, Barboursville Bells and Christmas cantata is available at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Barboursville Baptist Church.
”DICKENS OF A CHRISTMAS”: Portsmouth Wind Symphony, Portsmouth West High School choir and Shawnee State University Dance Academy presents the Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Vern Riffe Center of Fine Arts. Tickets are $10; $5 ages 18 and younger; and free ages 12 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Caitlin Campbell, JoAnn Hemann, Pat Turner, Isaac Gibson, Ann Thornburg, Charlene Dover, Minnie Harris, Allie Bright, Kathleen Turner, Stephen Miller, Chris Beltz is still in the 30s at 37, Herman Davis of Proctorville, Ohio, says goodbye to the 80s at 89.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nita DeBord, Karen Martinez, Cheryl Stutler, Caiden Conley, Linda Duty, Leslie Pack, Lorrie Zappitelli, Carter Matthews, Grover L. Hamrick, Billy D. Price, Marie Pinkerman, Michael Chornobay, Tara Marshall, Kathy Meehling, Frances White cross the mid-80 mark to 86, Teresa Burns, Ezekiel Staley.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alan Cummings, Samantha Hill, Karen Lilly, Bill Painter, Richard Drown, Prudy Colvin, Hayley Diamond, Catherine Brewster, George Lambros, Natalee Dunn.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chris and Leslie St. Clair, Kent and Lori Keyser (1991), Tina and Rob Edgar, John and Teresa Dial, Timothy and Dovie Moore celebrate number 47.
CHUCKLE: An elderly man went to a doctor with multiple complaints. “I see spots before my eyes,” he said. “It’s due to old age,” said the doctor. “No food agrees with me,” said the man. “That too is due to old age,” said the doctor. “The digestive system becomes weaker as we grow older.” “My back is giving me trouble,” persisted the man. “Sometimes the pain becomes unbearable.” “Old age,” said the doctor. This was too much for the man. “Why do you go on saying ‘old age, old age’? ” he screamed. “If you cannot cure me, say so. I’ll go elsewhere.” “See how easily you lost your temper,” said the doctor. “That is another characteristic of old age.” At last, the old man slapped him, and the doctor asked, “Why did you slap me?” The old man said, “This is also due to old age, you see.”