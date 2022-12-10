The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SPELLER: A first-time competitor in the Lawrence County Spelling Bee recently followed in her sister’s footsteps and took the top spot in the spelling bee organized by Lawrence County Educational Services Center. Meredith Dunlap, daughter of Brian and Maryanne Dunlap, is a sixth-grader at Fairland Middle School who participates in basketball, soccer and cross country. Molly, her older sister and a fifth-grader at the time, won the county bee in 2018 and competed at the regional level at Ohio University in Athens in 2019 and 2020. Meredith now becomes eligible to take an online spelling test in February with top scorers qualifying for the regional bee at Ohio University in March. Congratulations, Meredith, may you find room to place your trophy (or trophies).

BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 serves breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville, Ohio. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $7; $4 ages 10 and younger. The Auxiliary also offers a bake sale.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

