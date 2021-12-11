STUDENT: Tyler Marcum, son of Michael and Patti Marcum, of Ona, is one of two Cabell County students chosen as a U.S. Presidential Scholar. The Cabell Midland High School senior advances to the state competition.
58TH: Mike and Connie Kuhn of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. They are being wished another 58 years of happiness and love together.
‘IT MUST BE CHRISTMAS’: Or nearing the joyous event … as David Phelps arrives in Ashland in December for his annual concert. David, longtime Gaither Vocal Band and Homecoming participant, is featured at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost up to $50.
KING: He’s the king for the day — Greg Childers, employee of Marshall Health, becomes another year older Saturday, Dec. 11. May it be a super one, with many more to follow.
SERVICE: The chancel choir at Kenova United Methodist Church presents a service of “Carols, Anthems and Scriptures” celebrating the Christmas season at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
LIGHTS AND BITES: “Holiday Lights and Chocolate Bites” featuring local food vendors serve chocolate dishes and treats, hot chocolate bar by Cicada Books and Coffee, local artisan market, music, cookie bake-off, kids’ activities and more are available from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, behind The Wild Ramp. Admission is free.
NEARLY: Twelve days before Christmas came Richard Cahal more than 75 years ago … could have been a Christmas baby but was born Dec. 13. The Ona resident has been a great neighbor for 31 years, always there, along with his wife, Linda, to assist in any way possible. May Richard have a pain-free, joy-filled and happy day, with more of the same following.
‘SMILE’: You may not be on candid camera, but listening to Singing Kernels presenting “Smile,” featuring a guest quartet The Core, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Boyd County High School auditorium. Tickets are $15. All seats are reserved. Call 606-923-0934.
DEACON: Earl Bostic, longtime deacon at Roach Baptist Church in Salt Rock, won many souls through his Christian leadership and deep bass voice singing the gospel before he was called to his heavenly mansion Dec. 11, 2011. This husband, father and friend will always remain in the hearts and minds of many.
MUSICAL: Huntington High School Performing Arts presents “Scrooge The Musical” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the school. Tickets are $10; $5 students; and free to ages 2 and younger.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Johnson, Nita DeBord, Karen Martinez, Cheryl Stutler, Lorrie Zappitelli, Colin Franks, Lawanna Lane, Grover Hamrick, Billy Price, Tara Marshall, Frances White hits No. 85, Kimberly Davidson, Teresa Burns, Georgia Childers, Grover Hamrick, Angela Skidmore, Carter Matthews, Caiden Conley, Linda Duty, Leslie Pack, Marie Pinkerman, Mary Adams, Michael Chornobay.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: George Lambros, Alan Cummings, Samantha Hill, Emily King, Garrett Priddy, Karen Lilly, Bill Painter, Betty Clevenger, Jamie Powers nearing the mid-40 mark at 43, Natalee Dunn, Kathy Meehling, Ezekiel Staley, Prudy Colvin, Hayley Diamond, Catherine Brewster, Richard Drown.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Sandy Curry celebrate No. 29, Kent and Lori Keyser (1991), Chris and Leslie St. Clair, Tina and Rob Edgar, John and Teresa Dial.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kevin Lantz, Terry Houck, Rocky Lawrence, Joyce Stull, Betty Miller, Hannah Grace Chapman, Pam DeMoss, Delores Donahoe, Richard Mobayed, Katie Morrison, Ethan Adkins becomes a tween at 12, Dixie Burner, Adam Tufts, Roy Ellis, David McMellon, Olivia Mort, Kody Franklin Christian turns 22.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Kyle and Missy Smith.