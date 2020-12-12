Community News
HUNT: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts a holiday scavenger hunt Monday through Friday, Dec. 14-18. A toy elf is hidden in one of its 14 parks. Clues are posted twice a day on the district’s Facebook page. A special prize is awarded to whoever finds the elf and returns him to the office in Heritage Station. Contact Lauren Carte, lcarte@ghprd.org, 304-696-5954; www.ghprd.org; Facebook or Twitter.
RETIRED: After more than 50 years of being employed and most of those years at Steel of West Virginia, Joey Adkins hung it up as he fully retired from public work Nov. 4. He looks forward to working on his farm, keeping up with his cattle and doing more church work. Here’s praying for a restful, relaxing and enjoyable retirement.
SERVICE: The Compassionate Friends, worldwide Grief Support Group primarily for parents or grandparents who have lost a child/grandchild, begins the annual candle lighting at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, with a virtual Zoom memorial service from your mobile phone or computer. Contact Kathy, 304-751-6849 or kspence@zoominternet.net.
NEIGHBOR: He was just a young man when I first became his neighbor in 1991, and on Sunday, Dec. 13, Richard Cahal remains young as he still gets to claim the 70s in age. Richard is not just one of the best — but the best — neighbor my family has ever met. He is always there and willing to lend a helping hand. Best wishes, Richard, for a happy, safe and quiet day, with many more birthdays to follow.
LIGHTS: A drive-thru Christmas Light Show is displayed from 6 to 9 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 13, at West Virginia State Farm Museum, Point Pleasant. Donations are encouraged. Contact www.wvfarmmuseum.org; www.facebook.com/WVStateFarmMuseum; or 304-675-5737.
NEPHEW: Zein Boling, great-great-nephew of mine, son of Zach Boling and Seanna Keaton and big brother to Zander, may be a little fella, but he occupies a big place in my heart. Zein turns 5 years old Monday, Dec. 14, but acts like he’s 15 and growing up much too fast. May Zein’s day be calm and filled with birthday cake, gifts, surprises and family.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jamie Powers with Steel of West Virginia celebrates No. 42, Natalee Dunn, Prudy Colvin, Hayley Diamond, Kathy Meehling, Catherine Brewster, Bob Pennington, Richard Drown, George Lambros, Marjorie Ferguson, Alan Cummings, Emily King, Karen Lilly, Bill Painter, Betty Clevenger, Paul Meadows, longtime pastor (now retired) of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Teresa Dial, Tina and Rob Edgar, Kent and Lori Keyser (1991), Chris and Leslie St. Clair, Jim and Sandy Curry have been married 28 years.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Mobayed, Margaret Kastanas, Roy Ellis, David McMellon, Delores Donahoe, Dixie Burner, Adam Tufts, Katie Morrison, Kody Franklin Christian is of legal age at 21, Ethan Adkins is a “tween” at 12, Matthew Bowen, Olivia Mort, Delores Donahoe, Kevin Lantz, Betty Miller, Joyce Stull, David Lanning.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Kyle and Missy Smith.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ronald Tickle, Adam Jeffrey, Major Simms, Jennie Spoor, Susan Dransfeld, Ruth Dolin, Zachary Tarter, Mary DeMoss, Maria Dorsey, Ellie Fisher, Elizabeth Janae “Moopie” Chapman with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics becomes 25, Jim Campbell, Nick Kegley, Andy Peal, Saundra Potter turns 63, Abigail Newby, Chris Jarvis.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kent and Carla Willis (1985), Marvin and Alpha Lively.
CHUCKLE: Olivia’s prayer went like this: “Dear God, did you really mean it when you said, ‘Do unto others as they do unto you?’ If you did, then I’m going to get even with my brother.”