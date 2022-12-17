The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

PARTY: It’s time for members of Island X-1 of U.S. Navy Seabee Veterans of America Organization to party — the annual Seabee family Christmas party for their wives and/or guests begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Vinson Memorial Christian Church. A Christmas buffet is prepared by Rebel Barn Caterers of Fort Gay, Ky. Fun and games are available in the evening. Call John Turner, secretary, 304-453-1474.

WISHES: It seems just yesterday birthday greetings were sent to a Huntington physician; however, Monday, Dec. 19, is the day for more wishes for another day and year. Dr. Kathy O’Hanlon has treated many patients with many different ailments and diseases, but the prescription for her on this special day is the normal — cake, ice cream and gifts — but lots of them. May her day as super as she is with more of the same throughout the year.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you