PARTY: It’s time for members of Island X-1 of U.S. Navy Seabee Veterans of America Organization to party — the annual Seabee family Christmas party for their wives and/or guests begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Vinson Memorial Christian Church. A Christmas buffet is prepared by Rebel Barn Caterers of Fort Gay, Ky. Fun and games are available in the evening. Call John Turner, secretary, 304-453-1474.
WISHES: It seems just yesterday birthday greetings were sent to a Huntington physician; however, Monday, Dec. 19, is the day for more wishes for another day and year. Dr. Kathy O’Hanlon has treated many patients with many different ailments and diseases, but the prescription for her on this special day is the normal — cake, ice cream and gifts — but lots of them. May her day as super as she is with more of the same throughout the year.
BRUNCH: Rotary Club of Huntington hosts Brunch with Santa from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Mountain Health Arena Conference Center. The menu includes sausage, pancake and drink. Photos with Santa are available. A decorated gingerbread house may be taken home. The cost is $10 per child and adult.
JOY: The joy of having Zadyn Adkins around 14 years just keeps getting greater and greater. This great-nephew of mine has brought lots of things to my life as he has spent many days with me throughout his life and I can’t express my love for him. May this young, intelligent, caring and sweet teenager with a great love for football and hunting have a fantastic birthday celebration Monday, Dec. 19.
PROGRAM: “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a classic children’s Christmas play, begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ona.
PILLAR: A long-time pillar in the community and radio audience was called to his heavenly home Oct. 17 at age 93 (two months before his 94th birthday — Saturday, Dec. 17). The Rev. Howard Franklin Jr., better known as Jim and resident of Murdock, Florida, pastored Highlawn Baptist Church, organized and became the first pastor of The Church in the Valley in Milton and began “Songs in the Night” radio broadcast every Saturday night on WEMM-FM from 1974 through 2021. Through his church pastorates and nearly 48 years on the radio, he inspired and encouraged people to attend church. This man of God celebrates in heaven as he awaits the arrival of his family.
MOVIE: The last movie in the Christmas movie night series begins Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Venetian, Milton. A meet and greet the characters and dinner are also available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. “The Polar Express” is the movie and dinner includes pasta bar: spaghetti and alfredo, hot chocolate and popcorn.
MUSICAL: “The Inn Crowd,” Christmas musical by Lee and Susan Dengler, begins at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Huntington’s First Presbyterian Church. The play, directed by Nick Blain, youth director and assistant music director, Dale Capehart, Pamela Bridges and Tawney Tilley, also features Kids of the Kingdom and Sonshiners choirs.
CONCERT: Huntington Symphony Orchestra presents its “Home for the Holidays” concert: “A Storybook Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at The Foundry Theater, Huntington City Hall. Several local children’s choruses and ballet companies are also featured. Tickets are $20, $35 and $50.
SING: A free community sing of the Christmas section of Handel’s “Messiah” begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Plaza Community Church of the Nazarene, Russell, Ky. Soloists include Brent Hunt, Steve Evans, Andrew Hall, Karen Curnutte, Theresa Russell and Anne Stapf Stephens. Orchestra director is Dan Boyer. Conductor is Carl Taylor. Soloists and instrumentalists are to arrive at 1:30 p.m. and chorus members at 2 p.m. Dress is concert black or Christmas colors.
CANTATA: “Emmanuel, The Light of the World,” Christmas cantata, begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at New Baptist Church. Participants include Awana Children’s Choir, Praise Team Band, choir, other church members and musicians.
PLAY: “His Name is Jesus,” nativity play by youth, begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pat Mott, Ethan Copeland, Linnet McCann, Justin Williams, Tim Haney, Toni Madden, David Watkins, Paige Cruz, Tyler Cummings, William M. “Bill” Harvey, Louis “Louie” Martin, Patricia “Patty” Mott, Ramona Walker, Donna Love, Kelsey Plybon, Chris Sanders, Bob Sparks, Cody Allen Shafer says goodbye to the teens for number 20, Lynn Rich.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Gerry and Terri Holley, Jim and Amy Reiter, Bill and Kathryn Weekly, Billy “Candy Man” and Linda Null of Proctorville, Ohio, celebrate 51 years of marriage, Mike and Kenessa Thompson.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lori Halstead, Jack Welch, Molly Sergent, Mike Dawson, Megan Price, Brooks Anderson, Becky Nisbet, Dylan Andrus, Zakary Kidd is a tween at 12, Kasey Allen and Kegan Marshall McComas, twin brothers, leave the teens behind for number 20, Bethany Caton, Candace Butcher, Meranda Woodard, Beau Smith, comic book writer from Ceredo, Kelly Combs, Natalie Sheils, Teresa Giles.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Harvey and Peggy Morrison.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Angie Runyon, Gary Roy, Rhonda Mannon, Mason Elam, Quentin Neighborgall, Marshall Summers, Taylor Dean, Woodson Proctor, Jenny Bear, Julia Crouse, Annabelle M. “Ann” Cruise, Gay Bird, Benjamin Withers, Shawn Murphy.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Russ and Maridel Witten, Jack and Glenna Hendrick, Joe and Toni Collins, Audy and Laura Perry celebrate their 30th, Bob and JoAnna Smith celebrate number 5.
CHUCKLE: Boy Scouts from the city were on a camping trip. Mosquitoes were so fierce the boys had to hide under blankets to avoid getting bitten. One saw some lightning bugs and said to his friend, “We might as well give up. They’re coming after us with flashlights.”