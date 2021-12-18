PROGRAM: Andrew Peterson’s “Behold the Lamb of God” is presented at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at New Baptist Church.
TEENAGER: It’s hard to believe my second great-nephew becomes a teenager Sunday, Dec. 19. Zadyn Adkins, son of Steve and Jessica Adkins Hensley, has brought much joy, love and happiness to my family since birth. What a great Christian kid with a heart of gold with a love for playing football. May his special day be just that — special, as that is what he is to me — and his first teenage year be grand and super.
DINNER PARTY: Veterans and guests of the U.S. Navy Seabee Veterans of American Island X-1 local unit conducts its always popular annual Christmas dinner party Saturday, Dec. 18, at Vinson Christian Memorial Church. The Rebel Barn Catering ladies of Fort Gay, West Virginia, provide a baked steak dinner with all the festive trimmings. Seabee veterans interested in becoming a member of this elite organization may call Secretary John Turner, 304-453-1474.
GREETINGS: I have known Dr. Kathy O’Hanlon a little over 15 years, and she displays dedication, knowledge, respect, professionalism and care for her patients as well as co-workers at Marshall Family Medicine. She reminds me somewhat of Mike Tyson as she knocks out diseases and sicknesses as the boxer did to his opponents. As this fine physician celebrates a birthday Sunday, Dec. 19, may she be honored as a queen for the day. Here’s hoping the year is a great one.
90S: At age 93, as of Saturday, Dec. 18, Pastor Jim Franklin continues to spread the gospel and encourage many through “Songs in the Night” each Saturday night on WEMM-FM 107.8 after nearly 50 years. Currently living down south, Pastor Jim and wife Phyllis were longtime residents of Milton and Lesage as he pastored several churches. Prayers for this servant of God to enjoy a great 93rd and keep good health, sound mind, wisdom and success in feeding the flock listening to his call.
PRAYERS: A special young lady I have known for many years is in need of special prayers. Mary Beth Keyser, of Salt Rock, third daughter of the late Bob and Frances Keyser, was on her way to church about eight weeks ago when she lost control of her car and hit a culvert, causing severe injuries to her body — broken ribs, crushed hip, broken pelvis, both lower legs and ankles broken. Although she may have improved somewhat, she continues to have a long way to go. Whisper a prayer for a speedy recovery and that she feel God’s mighty hand of love and comfort surrounding her.
SHOW: “The Good Time Christmas Show,” hosted by Michael Valentine, is performed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Huntington City Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Performers include Dave Lavender, Jan Rader, Tim Irr, Sasha Colette and others. Tickets are $15, available at foundrytheater.org or at City Hall the night of the show.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sandra Kay Chapman, Natalie Sheils, Cedar Pyles, Lafe Harris, Teresa Giles, Mike Dawson, Megan Price, Lori Halstead, Debbie Wallin, Nick Setran, Clara Williams, Becky Nisbet, Jim Bower, Macie Lockhart, Zakary Kidd becomes the “double toothpicks” at 11, Bethany Caton, Jessica Haas, twin brothers — Kegan Marshall and Kasey Allen McComas — spin the last of the teens at 19, Candace Butcher, Meranda Woodard, Jack Welch, Milly Sergent, Brooks Anderson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Billy and Linda Null, of Proctorville, faithful readers of this column, are blessed with 50 years of marriage; Suzanne and Leo Oxley.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Angie Runyon, Eric Fetty, Quentin Neighborgall, John Yeager, Ann Cruise, Woodson Charles Proctor, Mason Elam, Marshall Summers, Jenny Bear, Rick McComas, Taylor Dean, Kelly Combs, Ariceli Qualls, Gay Bird, Benjamin Withers, Shawn Murphy.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jack and Charlotte Crandall, Harvey and Peggy Morrison, Jack and Glenna Hendrick, Joe and Toni Collins, Audy and Laura Perry, Bob and JoAnna Smith.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jackson Bucher, Rubie Kauffman, Kristin Lilly, Ken Bannon, Xander Opimo, Ashton Warner, Katherine Cooper, David Childers, Sandra Budden, Pippa Gibson, Kenley and Kelsie Thompson, Frank Roberts, Sarah Day, Sarah Watts, Donald Cremeans, Brantlee Shafer hits the double-digit number at 10, Benjamin Brent, Jeff Fetty, Art McCallister.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Russ and Maridel Witten, Art and Linda Chapman, Ruth and Gary Gilbert, Mike and Bev Edwards (1985), Scott and Deidre Farley (1997).