Community News
STUDENT: A Hurricane High School sophomore was recently awarded “Student of the Month.” Andrew Marinacci, son of Dr. J.B. and Jennifer Marinacci, of Teays Valley, received the recognition. Thomas Hill, grandpa, is very proud. Congratulations, Andrew, on this well-done job.
PROGRAM: A children’s Christmas program is included in the morning worship service Sunday, Dec. 20, at Westmoreland Baptist Church.
TWEEN: A very special young man known as my first great-great-nephew becomes a “tween” Saturday, Dec. 19. Zadyn Adkins, who loves to play football and the outdoors, turns 12 years young. What a blessing he continues to be with the family. May his day be filled with surprises, love, happiness and fond memories.
ARTWORK: An exhibit featuring works by African American artists from the Huntington Museum of Art Collection opens Saturday, Dec. 19, and continues through April 4, 2021, at HMA. Several artists with local ties are included in the show — quilt artists and Huntington natives Tina Williams Brewer and Theresa Polley-Shellcroft, Elaine Blue and Billy Scott. Contact 304-529-2701 or hmoa.org.
HONORED: Joshua Merritt, of Wayne, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Fairmont State University. To be eligible for the list, students must achieve a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
CONCERT: First Stage Theatre Company continues its special drive-in concert, “Showcase 2020,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, staged live in the parking lot at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Those attending stay in their car and hear the performance via radio. The fundraising concert benefits the children’s theater, which has been shut down since COVID-19 began earlier this year.
BELATED: Beau Smith celebrated a birthday Dec. 17. Here’s hoping his celebration was a great one, with many to follow.
FRIEND: Although I haven’t seen or talked to Connie Rappold in a long while, the longtime Herald-Dispatch employee celebrates turning another year older Monday, Dec. 21. She has been a loyal friend throughout the years and is being sent happy birthday wishes for a great day.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gay Bird, Taylor Dean, Quentin Neighborgall, Kelly Combs, Helen Haile, Woodson Rick McComas, Charles Proctor, Gary Roy, Anson Smith (1975), Angie Runyon, Ann Cruise, Bob Gremp, Mason Elam, Marshall Summers, Eric Fetty, Shandra Jenkins, Nicky Nance.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jack and Glenna Hendrick celebrate No. 45, Joe and Toni Collins, Russ and Maridel Witten, Audy and Laura Perry, Bob and JoAnna Smith.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Art McCallister, Cheryl Harlow, Sandra Budden, Ken Bannon, Benjamin Brent, Luke Grome, Donald Cremeans, Kenley and Kelsey Thompson, Sarah Watts, Sarah Day, Mac Davis, Frank Roberts, Brantley Shaffer hits the double digits at 10, Mark Connelly, Kristin Bowers, Jackson Bucher, Rubie Kauffman, Ashton Warner, Jeff Fetty, Art McCallister, Katherine Cooper, Xander Opimo, James Bailey, Tylon Tarpley, Sherry Connor.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Bev Edwards (1985), Scott and Deidre Farley (1997), Art and Linda Chapman, Jack and Sue Nichols, Aaron and Ashlee Gallion, Ruth and Gary Gilbert, Shaunna and Anson Smith (1996).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Earl Goodall, Griffin Dempsey, Payton Conley, Joyce Ray, Caleb Morgan, Wanda Cummings, Bill Stark, Conner Smith, Thomas Schindler, Kristy Casey, Marcie Anderson, Brooklyn Lea Ash turns the “double two” at 22, Erin Wilson, Carlton Beth, Marie Archambault, James Dunfee, Tess Baker, Marvin Staton, Kenzie Fannin, Gene Brown, Dick Loudermilk, Donna Underwood.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Frank and Hilda Mynes, Jim and Jenny Benson, Jon and Beverly Auvil.