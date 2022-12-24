The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

CANDLELIGHTING: Huntington’s First Presbyterian Church conducts its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1015 5th Ave. Music, readings, candle lighting and Christmas tableau by children are featured. The chancel choir and brass quintet also perform.

MASS: A vigil mass begins at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. One also begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you