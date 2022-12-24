CANDLELIGHTING: Huntington’s First Presbyterian Church conducts its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1015 5th Ave. Music, readings, candle lighting and Christmas tableau by children are featured. The chancel choir and brass quintet also perform.
MASS: A vigil mass begins at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. One also begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
SPIRIT: St. Mary’s Medical Center recently named winners of its Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for November. Trevor Holbrook, nurse aide in Recovery Phase II was awarded for patient care. This award recognizes employees demonstrating exceptional service and care to patients and their families, co-workers and the community by living values illustrate the center’s spirit.
SERVICES: New Baptist Church hosts a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. A Christmas Day family worship service begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
AWARDED: The first Ashland Area YMCA Community Service Award was presented to Norma Meek, who displayed a passion in education and accomplished much. Her 49-year educational career included becoming a second-grade teacher in Boyd County School District the first year after graduating from Eastern Kentucky University (1964). Ten of those educational years were in Family Resource Youth Services Coalition. She was also named the first family resource center coordinator in Boyd County in 1991. Remaining active in the education world, she serves on the Pritchard Committee for Academic Excellence, founded the Ashland Area YMCA Building a Stronger Foundation in Education and serves on numerous other boards where she held offices, as well as a weekly columnist for The Daily Independent.
SERVICE: A Christmas Eve candlelight service begins at 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Christ Temple Church.
HOLIDAY BOY: 40 years ago on Saturday, Dec. 24, a special doctor and friend of Gena Hart, arose to the occasion while Christmas shopping at Anderson Newcomb. Dr. Bruce Ratcliff ran out to deliver the special little blessing at 3:28 p.m. and was assisted by Deborah Nerhood, Gena’s friend and school mate. This near “holiday boy” loves to cook and is a server at Oscars. Brett Hart, youngest son of Gena’s, is being wished the best of birthdays with a great year following.
WORSHIP: One service is available Sunday, Dec. 25, at Barboursville Baptist Church. The Christmas Day worship service begins at 11 a.m.
IN THE MIDST: Orbura Meadows of Huntington remains in the midst “in memories” honoring his 94th birthday Monday, Dec. 26. It’s my thought nothing could persuade him to return to this earthly home as he’s been walking on streets of gold, seeing walls of jasper and beautiful pure blue waters among many who have gone before. Married to Vernice Meadows 73 years and father of three children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, this long-time deacon and servant of God is free from pain and suffering but lives in the hearts of those loving and knowing him.
WORSHIP: Christmas Eve candlelight services begin at 7 and 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia. Casual worship begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, with carols and storytelling.
GATHERING: Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at Ona offers its Christmas gathering service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. There are no 9:30 a.m. classes or Sunday evening services.
NOT 30: Although Kevin Dillon, formerly living in Tampa, Fla., has been working toward hitting the 30-mark in age, the grandson to Marlene Sheets is short by two as he celebrates his special day Sunday, Dec. 25. The 2018 Marshall University graduate with a degree in digital forensics and information assurance attends Huntington’s First United Methodist Church. May this dedicated and intelligent young man continue to enjoy God’s blessings on his special day and many tomorrows.
SERVICES: Two worship services are available Saturday, Dec. 24, at First United Methodist Church, Huntington. They begin at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. There is only one service Sunday, Dec. 25, and Sunday school is unavailable.
SERVICE: New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio, offers a Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Dillard, Angela Cory, Stacey Holley, Brandon Porter, Jean E. Read, Carlie Ryan Kazee, Lance Moore, Danny Frost, Brenda Carman, Emma Becker, Loretta Covington, Anita Prelaz, Henry Driscoll, Angela Cory, Jona Morrison.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John Bayliss and Susan McCracken, Tom and Linda Plumley.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Dean, Richard Adkins, Terry Wooten, Austin Budd, Jade Wallace, Kim Herman, Maxine Kessler, Bill Budden, Nancy Dean, Braelyn Scarberry, Cathrine Hann, Rebecca Hampton, Katelyn Hannan, Melissa Ratcliffe, Amy Byrd Maynard; Linda Waddell, former Herald-Dispatch classified advertising manager; and Mickey Johnson, former sportswriter and editor of The Herald-Dispatch.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mike Treadway, Allison Elkins, Lauren Wolfe, Peggy Hatfield.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Martha Deel, Robert and Paula Paden, Jack and Sylvia Jackson (1959).
CHUCKLE: Four-year-old Billy had grown tired of blowing soap bubbles, so he asked his mother to read him the Bible story about the golden streets. “Very well, dear,” she said, “but have you taken the soap out of the water?” “I’m pretty sure I have,” said Billy. When his mother read the word, “And there shall in no wise enter into it any that maketh a lie,” Billy slid out of his chair and said, “I think I’ll go see about that soap.”