MERRY CHRISTMAS! May we keep in our heart the reason for the season.
CONCERT: Holly Forbes, who made the Top 10 on NBC’s “The Voice,” performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The 31-year-old Catlettsburg, Kentucky, singer is joined by Short and Company and Emmy Davis. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of show.
UNDER 30: Kevin Dillon, grandson to Marlene Sheets, remains under age 30 as he celebrates another year Saturday, Dec. 25. As he eats from the birthday cake, may he remember the blessings of God that hopefully continue throughout another year.
52ND: Bob Withers and wife Sueann, of Huntington, celebrate their 52nd wedding anniversary Monday, Dec. 27. Bob is a retired Herald-Dispatch editor and columnist with years of service and current longtime pastor at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. Sueann was a longtime employee at the former Huntington Civic Arena, now Mountain Health Arena. May their special day be great, with many to follow.
NURSES: Two Huntingtonians graduated from Ohio University Southern with associate degrees during the pinning ceremony in early December. They are Hannah Leffingwell and Casey Watts.
LISTED: Casey King, of Williamson, West Virginia, was named to the president’s list at Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, West Virginia, for the fall semester. Full-time students earning a 4.0 grade point average are eligible for this list.
RETIRED: After 30 years as a CNA with Hospice of Huntington, Georgeanna Tucker has thrown in the towel. Her retirement was celebrated Thursday at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Congratulations, Georgeanna, and thanks for serving the many men, women and children needing comfort, love and someone to hold their hand.
REMEMBERING: Orbura Laviere Meadows, of Huntington, continues to be missed from the earthly birthday gathering for the second year Sunday, Dec. 26, as he took his heavenly flight Feb. 3, 2020. The father of three children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and husband of Vernice of 72 years looks down from the “window of above” with smiles, waves and kisses. This faithful deacon, well-respected gentleman and servant of God would have been 93 years young.
COUPLE: On Monday, Dec. 27 — two days after Christmas — Dr. Mitch and Micki Shaver celebrate another wedding anniversary. They are parents of a daughter, Erin, and twin sons, Drs. Adam and Karl Shaver, and members of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Dr. Shaver is also a longtime professor and family medicine physician with Marshall Family Medicine. May their special event be filled with surprises, fond memories, happiness and continued love.
COMPETITORS: Two Spring Valley High School graduates and now majoring in marketing at Marietta College recently competed and earned prizes in the Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action Public Service Announcement Contest in the college’s Global Marketing class. The theme was “Climate Change: Change the Future.” Members of the runner-up team and awarded $150 were Cleveland Wilder and Carsey Wilder, both of Kenova.
DEGREED: Randy McWain, of Ashland, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Berea College during the recognition ceremony for mid-year graduates in mid-December.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kim Herman, Amy Byrd Maynard, Rachel Hicks, Kathy Short, Maxine Kessler, Austin Budd, Dorothy Turner-Lacy, Bill Budden, Nancy Dean, Graelyn Scarberry, Terry Wooten, Jade Wallace, Nancy Estler, David Spurgeon, Ralph Lawhon, Richard Adkins, Linda Waddell, Mickey Johnson, Janet Lucas Gwinn, Melissa Radcliffe, Annette Crnkovich, Rebecca Hampton, Katelyn Hannan.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Norma Lee Mount leaves the 80s behind for No. 90, Peggy Hatfield, Patty Eichberger, Joe Heil, Alen Treacy, Mike Treadway, Travis Dunkum, Darrell Lynn Clark, Allison Elkins, Lauren Wolfe, Ava Ratcliff.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ruel and Patsy Elliott, Bill and Martha Deel, Jack and Sylvia Jackson (1959), Robert and Paula Paden.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Erica Booker, Charlene Carter, Ethan Johnson, Ryan Coburn, David Clatworthy, Barbara Guyer, Nick Davies, David Glick, Tommy Jividen, Shawn Bragan, Kelsey Prince, Jeannie Harlow, Barbara Pauley, Amy Thomas, Ashley Dygert, Jennifer Edwards, Chuck Minsker, Dana Young, Sylvia Ibanez, Geneva Shanholtzer.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Margie Billups, Jim and Karen Campbell, Julie and Brad Armstead, Albert and Lugene Jarrell (1975), Joe and Pam Smith (1975), John and Laura Bishop.
CHUCKLE: “Prices have really gone up lately,” a woman said to her girlfriend over coffee. “The last time I ate out and ordered a $30 steak, I told them to put it on my credit card. And you know what? It fit.”