NEARLY 100: Elsie Linville of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church is nearly 100 years young as she became the double 9 (99) on Dec. 19. May she be blessed with another year of happiness, love, good health and mind and fond memories.
BLOOD: American Red Cross sponsors a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Huntington Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Blvd. Contact RedCrossBlood.org or 800-733-2767.
GRAD: Riley W. Aulick of Huntington received a master’s degree during virtual graduation ceremonies for the summer and fall 2020 semester at West Liberty University.
NAMED: Four local residents were among more than 509 students named to the fall Dean’s List at Berea College. Achieving a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours, included Alyssa Ferrell of Huntington; Owen Hayes of Hurricane; and Dain Lewingdon of Barboursville.
OUTSTANDING: Jacqueline G. Hutchison of Chesapeake, Ohio, was named an outstanding graduate from Ohio University Southern. These graduates are nominated by faculty members and must demonstrate academic accomplishments and participation in university activities and community service. Other Chesapeake residents among the summer and fall graduates included Dakota Joe Clark, Steven Lee Ransbottom and Cole Webb.
MEMORIES: Orbura Meadows was hoping to be out of the hospital and ‘home for Christmas’ for his December birthday in 2019, but this year, he celebrates his 92nd birthday in his heavenly mansion not made by hands. This hard-working Christian father of three and husband to Vernice Meadows passed away in February. Although he’s absent from the body, he is present with the Lord and missed by family and friends.
ANNIVERSARY: Although it doesn’t seem time again to wish Dr. Mitch Shaver and his wife, Micki, another wedding anniversary, they prep for the reminder set for Sunday, Dec. 27. Dr. Shaver is a professor and long-time physician with Marshall Family Medicine. He and Micki are members of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and parents of a daughter, Erin, and twin sons, Drs. Adam and Karl Shaver. Here’s praying for a day of birthday cake at home and more happy times to follow.
PASTOR: The Rev. Nancy White, pastor of Milton United Methodist Church celebrates becoming another year older Monday, Dec. 28. May it be a great one with many to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Glick, Travis Dunkum, Darrell Clark, Lauren Wolfe, Mike Treadway, Peggy Hatfield, Chuck Pletka, Ava Ratcliff, Patty Eichberger, Joe Heil.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jack and Sylvia Jackson (1959), Ruel and Patsy Elliott, Bill and Martha Deel, Robert and Paula Paden celebrate number 35.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jeannie Harlowe, Tommy Jividen, Ashley Dygert, Nick Davies, Jennifer Edwards, Geneva Shanholtzer, Erica Booker, Charlene Carter, Ethan Johnson, Kelsey Prince, Chuck Minsker, Dana Young, Amy Thomas, Barbara Pauley, Sharon Dexter, Ronald H. Henderson, Laura Byrd, Ryan Coburn, Barbara Guyer, Norman “Shorty” Burks hits the mid-80 mark at 85.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Julie and Brad Armstead, Albert and Lugene Jarrell (1975). Joe and Pam Smith (1975), John and Laura Bishop, Larry and Margie Billups, Jim and Karen Campbell, Bob and Sueann Withers.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Scout Elizabeth Stines reaches the double digits at 10, Sherri Blake, Madison Grant hits the double 2 at 22, Jennifer Flowers Nance, Phil Jackson, Katie McGuffey, Zenaida Prichard, Linda Garcia, Tammy Gibson, Jolie Eddins, Rosemary Cook, Debbie Pauley, Aviary Johnson turns 8, Jimmie Barker still in the 50s at 57, Brenda Tanner, Robert Turner, Lisa Elliott, Angela Hayes, Kathy Chappell, Stephanie Leach.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Joe and Tia Daulton, Ken and Sharon Ambrose.
CHUCKLE: Two fellows were walking out of Bible class one Sunday. “I’m really glad I’m getting to understand the Bible better,” one said. “You know, I always thought Sodom and Gomorrah were husband and wife.” “To be honest,” his friend replied, “I always thought the Epistles were wives of the apostles.”