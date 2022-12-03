SHOW: Dave Koz and Friends present the 25th anniversary Christmas show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, as part of the 86th annual Marshall Artists Series. The world-renowned saxophonist brings David Benoit, jazz music icons pianist; Rick Braun, trumpeter; Peter White, guitarist; and Rebecca Jade, vocalist. Tickets are $55 to $85.
CANDLELIGHT TOURS: Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets hosts a holiday candlelight house tour featuring five Huntington homes and a shop displaying holiday decorations from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets are $20 or $25 day of tour. Proceeds benefit the sick and injured homeless animals at HCW Animal Control Shelter.
SERVICE: Reger Funeral Home hosts “A Time of Remembrance” candlelight service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1242 Adams Ave. The event is in person or livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. Canned food items donated in memory of loved ones for a local food pantry may be dropped off until Dec. 19 at the facility.
RECIPIENTS: Colton Ferrell, George Fryer, Branden Fisher, Kelly Flaugher, Kaeli Fannin, Darwin Fidler, Connor Greenhill, Hailie Gullett, Emily Gorby, Courtney Gray, Connor Goodall, Gracie Greenhill, Austin Gutheridge and Jennifer Gilkerson were among many from Ashland Community and Technical College awarded more than $171,000 in scholarships for the fall 2022 semester.
DOUBLE TOOTHPICKS: Miles Cochrane, of Lavalette, grandson of Bonnie Herrold, hits the “double toothpick” age Saturday, Dec. 3, as he turns 11 years old. May his day be enjoyable and filled with surprises, birthday cake, happiness, love, family and friends and his entire year one of the best.
CONCERT: Renaissance, established in 1985 by Janice Chandler Gold and currently with 20 vocalists, presents “A Child’s Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Highlawn Presbyterian Church.
SANTA: Guests with sensory sensitivities aren’t omitted from Christmas magic. “Sensitive Santa” with healthy snacks, alternative seating options for Santa photos, inclusive crafts and activities is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Ashland Town Center. Donations are also accepted for Autism Speaks.
SHOW: Lee Dean, local minister/inspirational speaker and gospel singer, presents his “Elvis and Sinatra Show” at two locations Monday, Dec. 5. At 2 p.m., he visits Village of Riverview, Barboursville. At 6 p.m., it’s up the road to Milton Senior Center.
BREAKFAST: Ironton St. Joseph High School hosts a pancake breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, in the gym. The cost is $10. Proceeds benefit the school’s athletic department.
OPEN HOUSE: Musical performances, art activity, shopping, holiday botanical display in C. Fred Edwards Conservatory and refreshments are offered during the Holiday Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Huntington Museum of Art. Admission is free. Bring nonperishable food for Facing Hunger Foodbank and warm clothes for Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry.
CANTATA: Sunday school begins at 9:55 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, followed by a message by Pastor Gordon Rutherford and a cantata, “Come Let Us Worship the King,” at 11 a.m. at Olive Baptist Church, 2508 Merritts Creek Road. The choir is directed by Jane Mills. “Lighting of the Nativity” and “Poinsettia Dedication” take place at 6 p.m.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tim Edin, Berkley Elkins, Alex Linz, Tonid Hedrick, Alvie Qualls, Kenessa Thompson, Lauren Scott Webber spins the last of the teens at 19, Randy Turley is 63, Kody Franklin Christian turns 23, Emily Garren, Janet Harbour, Frances Winters, Gina Craddock, Drs. Karl and Adam Shaver, twin sons of Dr. Mitch and Micki Shaver, Jane Bogan, Reid Frye, Silas Jordan, Katelyn Mann, Trena Wise, Todd Landin.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Boshell, Joan West, Rachel Lake, Paul Loftus, Paulette Charles, Grant Gibson, Jennifer Holley, Katrina Simms, Red Dawson, Haley Breeze Ward closes in on number 30, but short by two (28), Mei Khuw, Shannon Large, Ed Clark of Lesage leaves the 80s for number 90, Max Specht, Keith Bowie, Scott Ransom.
MONDAYS BIRTHDAYS: Alex Marinich, E.J. Covington, Bill Warfuel, Marc Subik, Nicholas Carr, Kathy Mays with Steel of West Virginia, Joe Morgan, Bob Foster, Alexus Emerson.
CHUCKLE: A carpenter was giving evidence about an accident he had witnessed. The lawyer for the defendant was trying to discredit him by asking how far away he was from the accident. The carpenter replied, “Twenty-seven feet, six and one-half inches.” “What? How are you so sure of that distance?” asked the lawyer. “Well, I knew sooner or later someone would ask me. So, I measured it!” replied the carpenter.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.