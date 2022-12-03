The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

SHOW: Dave Koz and Friends present the 25th anniversary Christmas show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, as part of the 86th annual Marshall Artists Series. The world-renowned saxophonist brings David Benoit, jazz music icons pianist; Rick Braun, trumpeter; Peter White, guitarist; and Rebecca Jade, vocalist. Tickets are $55 to $85.

CANDLELIGHT TOURS: Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets hosts a holiday candlelight house tour featuring five Huntington homes and a shop displaying holiday decorations from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets are $20 or $25 day of tour. Proceeds benefit the sick and injured homeless animals at HCW Animal Control Shelter.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you