LATE WISHES: Belated birthday wishes to Cathy Leichner, wife to Fritz Leichner, who celebrated a birthday Thursday, Dec. 29. The mother of Gabbie Comfort and Chase Marcum turns 61 years young. Cathy, daughter of Linda and Dale Fields of Leesburg, Florida, is a cytologist with King’s Daughters Hospital. Here’s hoping her day was special and the following year is much of the same.
TREE DISPOSAL: City of Huntington offers six drop-off locations for free tree disposal. They include St. Cloud Commons, upper parking lot; Harris Riverfront Park, upper parking lot; Altizer Community Park; former Olympic Pool site along Memorial Boulevard; Deitz Hollow drop-off site, Guyandotte; and old League 6 baseball field, parking lot on Ferguson Road. Residents are discouraged from disposing Christmas trees in household garbage as the sap can cause potential damage to the packer trucks’ mechanical parts.
NUMBER 9: Lilly Smith is one short of the ‘double-digit’ age. She turns 9 years old Saturday, Dec. 31. May it be a great one with many surprises and more to follow.
NEW MEMBERS: Nellie Curry and Shirley Curry, long-time Christian ladies marrying brothers who were pastors before being called to receive their heavenly rewards for efforts in winning souls to God’s kingdom, were welcomed into the membership of Barboursville Baptist Church in mid-December. Nellie moves membership from Union Baptist Church in Milton, while Shirley moves from a church in Virginia. These ladies aren’t really strangers to the Barboursville church family as they have been active with the women’s group and Sunday school class. May they continue to feel at home and help spread God’s holy word.
CONCERT: Kane Brown, multi-platinum, five-time AMA award-winning entertainer and first male country artist to perform on the MTV VMAs, performs in March at Mountain Health Arena as his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour continues. The concert, also featuring Dustin Lynch and LOCASH, begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Tickets begin at $40.
CELEBRATION: It’s a celebration of its own and not a New Year’s Eve party. Karl Turner, terrific uncle of Cindy Jeffords, spends the last day of 2022 with birthday cake, wearing the birthday hat, tooting the birthday horn and blowing out candles. In fact, this post office retiree who continues to enjoy touching base with former co-workers turns 83. Having a conversation with this man always contains a “good joke” or two guaranteed to leave a smile on one’s face and spirit uplifted. This column reader also enjoys doing the H-D’s crossword puzzle and taking an outdoor afternoon walk. May his day be a super one filled with love, happiness and fond memories.
PIZZA: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community pizza party from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu consists of pizza, homemade bread sticks, pasta salad, desserts and beverages.
GOOD CAUSE: Nancy Carter, who runs Nancy’s School of Dance in Proctorville, Ohio, offered “Christmas with a Cause” in early December at the Foundry Theater in Huntington City Hall to raise money for good causes around the holidays. She was assisted by Anna Stone. Dancers from Nancy’s School, Elite Performance Academy, Ultimate Dance Legacy, The Art Center School of Dance and Bridget’s Dance Academy, participated in the show, which raised $10,000 for Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and Cabell County Animal Shelter. What a way to give back to the community.
PARTY: A New Year’s Noon event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, Ashland. Those attending may wear favorite pajamas. Snacks and activities, including a noon-time balloon drop are provided Tickets are $5 children and free to members and adults.
MID-60? What a way to spend the last day of each year — turning a year older. Such is the case of a fine, handsome gentleman — Steve Sansom hits the mid-60-mark (65) Saturday, Dec. 31. Steve was a neighbor for several years and became a big part of my family and like a brother to my sister, Jeannie Grieco. Whatever his celebration consists of — wild or low-key — may it be an unforgettable one spent with family and friends watching the new year come in.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Jones, Tina Clapper, Annette Cartwright, Ali Davidson, Rita Given, Alice Triplett, Mark Kessinger, Andrea Houston, Becky Lilly, Billy Reed Wickline, Joan Rohde, Jeff Smith, Ginger Lynn Plumley.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Jan Ramey, James and Jill May, Ken and Lou Morris, Lloyd and Bev Adkins of Ranger, WV.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Krista Whitt, Robert Buckovan, Chris Hale, Everetta Boyd, Dr. Nick Chongswatdi, Chuck Woods is one short of the mid-60 mark (64), Kayla Jo Byrd spins the last of the 20s at 29,
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: The Rev. Fred and Pat McCarty.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Betty Stepp, Brittney Nicole Beltz leaves the teens for number 20, Audrey Adell Young is still young at 7, Chloe Elyse Maybin is “sweet 16.”
CHUCKLE: A police officer was investigating an accident on a two-lane, narrow road in which the drivers had hit virtually head-on. One driver, an extremely elderly woman, kept repeating, “He wouldn’t let me have my half of the road!” After gathering as much information as possible, he angrily approached the other driver, who was examining his own damage. The police officer asked, “That old lady says that you wouldn’t let her have her half of the road. Why not?” In exasperation, the man turns from his smashed car and says, “Officer, I would have been happy to give her half of the road — if she had just let me know which half she wanted!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
