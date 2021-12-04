TALES: In celebration of the sesquicentennial of the City of Huntington, “Tales From the Vault” are from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Cabell County Public Library. Admission is free.
RESIGNED: Since 2001, Todd Campbell has been chief operating officer for St. Mary’s Medical Center and Mountain Health Network. On Jan. 21, 2022, his resignation from that position is effective. He also served as St. Mary’s president and CEO from Jan. 1, 2019, to early 2021, St. Mary’s CCO from 2007-18, and chief financial officer from 2001-07. His dedication, leadership and knowledge will be missed. Angela Swearingen, St. Mary’s Medical Center vice president of finance and chief financial officer since 2010, has been appointed to replace him. She has a master’s degree in health care administration and bachelor’s degree in accounting at Marshall University. Best wishes to Campbell on life’s next chapter, and good luck to Ms. Swearingen for fulfilling her new duties.
SYMPHONIC: “Sounds of the Season” by West Virginia Symphony Orchestra begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets range from $22 to $77.
DISPLAY: Two million lights are featured in a Christmas display from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, through Monday, Dec. 20, at West Virginia State Farm Museum, Point Pleasant. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Santa talks with the kids Thursday through Sunday. Contact 304-675-5737 or wvsfm@suddenlinkmail.com.
MUSICAL: First United Methodist Church hosts “A 1940s Christmas Homecoming” dessert theater event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the church, 1124 5th Ave. This “big band” Christmas event features Scott Jarrell, Hillary Harold, Steve Hensley, Scott Sears, Jim, Charlee and Drew Adkins and the sanctuary choir. Admission is by donation. Proceeds benefit the church’s music programs. Call 304-522-0357.
NEW MEMBER: Sherri Thompson is a new member recently welcomed into the family at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. May she continue to work for the Lord.
A CAUSE: Performances from Bridget’s Dance Academy, Studio 301, Ultimate Dance Legacy, Art Center School of Dance, Elite Performance Academy and Nancy’s School of Dance are featured during “Christmas with a Cause” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, Huntington City Hall. Tickets are $20. Proceeds benefit Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.
MEETING: Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in the Commission Chambers at Cabell County Courthouse. Members are asked to wear a mask.
FAIR: Christmas on Vernon, organized by Treasures from the Valley and Cardinal Wishes, takes place from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Ironton, Ohio. The street is closed for the evening. Vendors, food, entertainment and holiday lights are featured.
LIGHTS: “And let there be light” … Gallipolis in Lights (Christmas lights display) continues from dusk until dawn through Jan. 2 at Gallipolis City Park, Gallipolis, Ohio. Holiday music is also played throughout the park. Ole Saint Nick normally also rides around the park.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gina Craddock, Sandy Finley, Katina Simms, Jennifer Holley, Red Dawson, Haley Ward hits 27, Mei Khuw, Shannon Large, Ed Clark, Grant Gibson turns 1, Max Specht, Linda Boshell, Joan West, Paulette Charles, Paul Loftus, Jennifer Niemann, Betty Ann Hale, Ginny Thompson, Keith Bowie, Scott Ransom, Aubrey Rutherford, Robin Pennington.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: E.J. Covington, Andrew Canterbury, Bob Foster, Grace Gooding, Joseph Eddins III, Joe Morgan, Alexus Emerson, Kathy Mays with Steel of West Virginia, Edsel Rollyson, Alex Marinich, Bill Warfuel, Marc Subik, Meghan Fawcett, Geneva McGinnis, JR Newman, Michael Sword, Nicholas Carr, Chase Coughenour, Stiles Eddins.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Blake Meadows, Destiny Elizabeth Pratt is 23, Christie Jeffrey, Vernon Sizemore leaves the 60s behind for No. 70, Dee Childers, Laurie Wooten, David Russell, Laurie Mills, Gisela Kemper, Susan Wylie, Richard Dunlap, Merton Prunty, Tom Wilmink II.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Norm and Fern Allred celebrate No. 40.
CHUCKLE: A bully was picking on a boy’s sister. The boy ran up and pushed the bully away, saying, “Stop picking on my sister — that’s my job!”