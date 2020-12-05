80th: Although Thomas Lambert of Barboursville is turning 80 years young Sunday, Dec. 6, his willingness to help India communities get water isn’t aging. In fact, Thomas urges folks to fund a water well as he has. Call the Rev. Calvin Ray Evans, local evangelist and director of Evangelist Outreach Ministries, 740-529-0166. Here’s praying this willing worker is blessed with happiness, love, birthday cake and many to follow.
SERVICE: A Christmas song and praise service begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Westmoreland Baptist Church.
PROGRAM: The Lifelong Learning Program (LLP) “Tuesday Talk” meets via Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 8. Geoffrey Fleming, executive director of Huntington Museum of Art discusses the museum’s latest plans and news. The Zoom link is free to members and $50 (for 18 months). Contact Elizabeth Sheets Appell, 304-696-2285; appell@marshall.edu; or Marshall’s LLP on Facebook.
CANDLES: Reger Funeral Home hosts “A Time of Remembrance” (Livestream) candlelight service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at www.regerfh.com. Canned food donations for a local food pantry are accepted until Dec. 15.
SENIORS: Congratulations to Abigail Kiritsy and Jacob Polcyn, Fairland High School seniors. They were among those named by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance as school winners in the competition to receive scholarships.
SANTA: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts Santa Claus at Ritter Park Fountain Area from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, for creative socially distanced photos. Guests receive a take-home Christmas ornament craft, while supplies last.
AWARDED: Brenden Lewis of Hurricane, West Virginia, was recently awarded the Burkhart Legacy Trust Scholarship from Shepherd University Foundation for the 2020-21 academic year.
DRIVE-THRU: A drive-thru open house is from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Milton United Methodist Church. Pastor Nancy White and family, along with other staff, share a little seasonal treat to wish a “Merry Christmas.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Canterbury, Grace Gooding, Joseph Eddins III, Bob Foster, Alex Marinich, Chase Coughenour, Stiles Eddins, James Hoyer, Edsel Rollyson, Kathy Mays with Steel of West Virginia, Alexus Emerson, Joe Morgan, EJ Covington, Bill Warfuel, Marc Subik, Ray Adkins, Nicholas Carr, Meghan Fawcett, Geneva McGinnis, JR Newman, Michael Sword.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Wylie, Dee Childers, Gisela Kemper, Merton Prunty, David Russell, Tom Wilmink II, Bonnie Adkins, Blake Meadows, Destiny Pratt hits the "double 2" at 22, Jeanette Rowsey, Richard Dunlap, Vernon Sizemore spins the last of the 60s at 69, Christie Jeffrey, Laurie Mills Kim Lantz.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Norm and Fern Allred.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Leah O’Roark, Don Money, Eleanor Strippling, Elizabeth Sergent, Ken Gainer, Katelyn Brooke Whitt, Judy Veazey, Kimberly Roble, Roger Hinchman, Taylor Nicole Smith hits the ‘double 2’ at 22, Lauren Michelle Johnson turns 24, Dee Mount, Tressa Pennington, Mary Wilkes, Michael Thompson, Zach Dienes, Kenneth Adkins, David Curnutte, Patty Almeida, Helen Mazur, Irmgard Ross, Jefanna Hotchkiss, Ava Burgess, Ramona Zimmerman.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Don and Michelle Jones, Kevin and Cindy Ballengee, Jo Ann and Kyle Cook.
CHUCKLE: One week a preacher preached on commitment, and how folks should dedicate themselves to service. The director led the choir in singing, "I Shall Not Be Moved." The next Sunday, the preacher preached on giving and how folks should gladly give to the work of the Lord. The choir director led the song, "Jesus Paid It All." The next Sunday, the preacher preached on gossiping and how folks should watch their tongues. The hymn was "I Love To Tell The Story." The preacher became disgusted over the situation, and the next Sunday he told the congregation he was considering resigning. The choir sang "Oh, Why Not Tonight." When the preacher resigned the next week, he told the church that Jesus had led him there and Jesus was taking him away. The choir sang, "What A Friend We Have in Jesus."