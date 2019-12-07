CANDLES: The annual candle-lighting service hosted by The Compassionate Friends, Tri-State Chapter 2309, takes place at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Norway Avenue Church of Christ, 1400 Norway Ave. The group is designed primarily for parents or grandparents who have lost a child/grandchild. Anyone wanting to include a child who has been lost, call Kathy Spence, 304-751-6849, to forward a picture for the presentation.
CAROLS: Get in the Christmas spirit and “Rock Around the Christmas Tree” with a Concert of Carols presented by Marshall University College of Music at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. The concert features MU Choral Union, University Chorus, 3rd Avenue, Chamber Choir and Wind Symphony. Choirs from Huntington, Spring Valley and Fairland high schools are also participating.
PROMOTED: A promotion ceremony for seven police officers taking on new roles was recently conducted in Huntington. Richard Kern, Morris Veazey and Nick Bloomfield, private first class officers, were promoted to corporal. Craig Preece and Greg Moore were promoted from corporal to sergeant, while Steve Compton went from sergeant to lieutenant, and Jason Young from lieutenant to captain and serves as commander of the Huntington Police Department’s criminal investigations bureau, where he was assistant commander. Thanks for working hard to keep Huntington safe.
BAND: Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band presents its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church of Kenova Family Life Center. The reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and a visit from Santa are also on the agenda.
CONCERT: Renaissance, a capella choral group in its 34th year and directed by Sherry White, performs “Look! Listen! It’s Christmas!” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville.
BLUEGRASS: Power of Grace Radio sponsors “Christmas in the Bluegrass” at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Meade Station Church of God, 10255 Cedar Hill Drive, Ashland. Featured are Nelons and Common Bond. Admission is $5. A love offering is taken. Call 606-928-5263.
CHOIR: The children’s choir at New Baptist Church presents “Good News Ahead … The Signs of Christmas” at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
SHOW: Cabell Huntington Hospital and Marshall University Student Activities offer “Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center as part of Marshall Artists Series’ 83rd season. Tickets are $98.42, $81.97, $71 and $64.42. Call 304-696-3326.
OPEN HOUSE: The Pottery Place of Huntington presents a holiday open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Huntington Museum of Art. Visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food for Facing Hunger Foodbank and warm clothes for Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry. Music performances, children’s art activities, refreshments, Santa visits and holiday shopping are available.
GOSPEL: Christmas in Appalachia begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Charleston Civic Center. Gospel music legends Jeff and Sheri Easter, Chosen Road and Johnny Staats are featured. Tickets are $15 to $20.
TOUR: Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets sponsors the second annual holiday candlelight house tour from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the homes of Bob and Kim Crabtree, Tom and Anne Dandelet, David and Amy Coughenour, Will and Kati Holland, Dave and Sharon Denning and Don and Victoria Baker. Advance tickets are $20, available at Bella Consignment Shop, Red Door Home, Justice Supply, Wildflower Gift Gallery, Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Spurlock’s Flowers, Barboursville CVB, or Girlfriends and Sister Chics in Lavalette or $25 day of tour at Holiday Gift Shop, 512 11th Ave.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lauren Michelle Johnson turns 23, Roger Hinchman, Katelyn Brooke Whitt, Paula Peyton, Leah O’Roark, Elizabeth Sergent, Don Money, Eleanor Stripping, Ken Gainer, Judy Veazey, Kimberly Roble, Taylor Nicole Smith is legal at 21, Dee Mount, Tressa Pennington turns 1 year old, Mary Wilkes, Michael Thompson, Zach Dienes, Kenneth Adkins, Ellen Bowie, Michele Myers, Steve Powers, Kaven Ransom, Debby Stoler, David Curnutte.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Don and Michelle Jones, Kyle and Jo Ann Cook, Gene and Traci Brown.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Polly Gray, Joey Bacon, Pat Machir, Michael Cooper, Tina Bennett, William Howerton, Cynthia Short, Charles Mann, Stephen Hood, Evan Tolley, Scott Edwards, Bradley Johnson, Dylan Kimble, Pat Litton, Casey Templeton, Matthew Tidd, Alan Mannon, Regina Fowler, Andy Rash, Cameron Shelton is one from a quarter at 24, Sam McClure, Connie Louise Adams, retired Cabell County Courthouse employee, turns 72.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dwayne and Rhonda Castle (1989), Keith and Bonnie Simpkins.
CHUCKLE: A famous doctor was being interviewed by the news media. Looking to spice things up a little, one reporter asked if the doctor had ever made any serious mistakes. “Well, yes,” the doctor sighed. “I once cured a multimillionaire.” “How was that a mistake?” the reporter asked. The doctor shook his head wearily. “I did it in one visit!”