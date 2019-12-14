CONCERT: “Look! Listen! It’s Christmas!” is presented by Renaissance, an a cappella choral group in its 34th year directed by Sherry White, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Highlawn Presbyterian Church.
FRIEND: Joe Allen Keefer, of Barboursville, celebrated his 90th birthday in May, and on Nov. 27, he celebrated his home-going event on his heavenly journey. He was a great friend and like a dad to my sister, Jeannie Grieco, whom she had met when they were employed at Mountaineer Gas Co. Joe retired from that company with 40-plus years. He was father of one surviving daughter and two deceased sons but seemed like part of my family. An avid reader of this column and never missing a day it was in print, he is free of the pain and suffering from his continued health issues, but he will be greatly missed by family and friends.
CHOIR: River Cities Community Church children’s choir presents “Good News Ahead — the Signs of Christmas” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the worship center. Mr. T, the tour guide, leads the adventurous tour to Bethlehem, which features a group of students through the various parts of a living Nativity following the signs of Christmas along the way.
CHARMER: Zein Boling, who turns 4 years old Saturday, Dec. 14, fills many lives with his intelligence, creativity and spark of life. He is son of Zach Boling, of Ona, and Sienna Keaton and big brother to Zander. Zein, the cutest, most adorable and sweetest little fella anyone could ever meet, is a true charmer. His big brown eyes and bright smile melt many hearts. As he blows out birthday candles and blows the birthday horn, may he have a great day followed by a lifetime full of love and joy with wishes coming true. Zein is a special little great-great-nephew of mine and I love my little sweetheart.
MUsic MONDAY: Marshall University School of Music concludes the fall lecture series Dec. 16 with “The Narrative Bach at Christmas: Die Weihnachts-Oratorium, BMW 248.” The lecture begins at 6:30 p.m. at Cellar Door. Donations of $10 are payable at door. Checks should be made payable to Marshall University.
CANTATA: “Journey of Promises” by Joseph M. Martin and narration by Pamela Martin is presented by the chancel choir and chancel bronze bell choir during the 10:45 a.m. worship service Sunday, Dec. 15, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Emily Cloer and Michael Bare are guests. A community Christmas dinner follows in the fellowship hall.
SANTA: Santa is everywhere, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, he will be on the air with Tri-State Amateur Radio Association at its museum. Games, treats and a chat with Santa via ham radio are available.
FEST: Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents its 10th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols with Christmas music and scripture performed by its sanctuary and bell choirs, music scholars, MU faculty brass quintet, MU String Quartet, Johan Botes, organist, and St. Joseph School Children’s Choir at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the church.
PROGRAM: The children’s Christmas program is offered during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, Dec. 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
MUSICAL: The choir presents “Changed by a Baby Boy,” Christmas musical arranged and orchestrated by Lari Goss with narration by Nan Allen, during the Sunday night service, Dec. 15, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Jeremiah and Carla Cruz, David and Bev Kimbler, Joe and Donna Varian, Dec. 1; Ed and Becky Brogan, Dale and Kelly Huffman, Rob and Carol Proffitt, Dec. 5; Kevin and Cindy Ballengee, Dec. 7.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nikki Revitsky, Adam Jeffrey, Major Simms, Jennie Spoor, Elizabeth Janae Chapman with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics turns 24, Mary DeMoss, Maria Dorsey, Saundra Potter is two into the 60s at 62, Jim Campbell, Nick Kegley, Andy Peal, Ron Tickle, Ellie Fisher, Lou Capaldini, Abigail Newby, Chris Jarvis, Ruth Dolin, Zachary Tarter.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kent and Carla Willis (1985), Marvin and Alpha Lively.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Scott Neal, Tim A. White, Braden Fredeking, Linda Osborne, Kara Ann Blevins spins the last of the 20s at 29, Anthony Riggio spins the last of the 40s at 49, Faith Wilks, Eben Staggs, Kay Freeman, Stephen Dorsey, Virginia Crawford, Cindy Taylor, Katherine Allgood, Elijah Smith, Russell Wilson, Maxine Hunt, Matthew Jarvis, Linda Plumley, Rob Proffitt, Steve Ramey, Pamela Smith, Debbie Young.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Danny and Mica Smith celebrate No. 1, Rick and Mona Epperly, Pete and Angie Thomas.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kimberly Davidson, Kelli Floyd.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Scott and Kimberlea Byrd Poston celebrate No. 22.
CHUCKLE: Al was telling some of his office workers about the last vacuum cleaner he had purchased for his wife. “I bought a vacuum cleaner six months ago for my wife,” he said. “Was it a good one?” a co-worker asked. Looking a little doubtful, Al answered, “So far, all it’s been doing is gathering dust.”