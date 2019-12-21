WORSHIP: Christmas Eve worship services begin at 5 and 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5700 U.S. 60 East. The church’s library also offers a holiday book while you shop.
CANTATA: Pastor Gordon Rutherford delivers a Christmas message during the morning service Sunday, Dec. 22, at Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road. The choir, directed by Jane Mills, presents a cantata, “Come Let Us Worship the King,” at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.
WISHES: Connie Rappold, longtime Herald-Dispatch employee wearing different shoes with her experience, is being wished happy birthday greetings Saturday, Dec. 21. Connie is a good friend and one that remains at the top of my favorites list. May the special celebration be filled with surprises, love, happiness, family and friends.
RECOGNITION: Bill Korstanje, member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, was recognized in early November for his many years of singing and dedication to the senior choir with a gathering at Marshall Hall of Fame Café. Along with Bill and Judi Korstanje and their sons and families — David, Doug, Susan and daughter Emma — were church members in attendance: Carolyn Becker, Cheryl and Tim Conzett, Annette DuVall, Richard DuVall, Bill and Janet Grimes, Bill and Kay Jennings, Dale and Susan Kelz, Sherry Phillips, Linda Schneider, David Stuart, Helen Stuart and Henning Vauth, choir director.
SYMPATHY: Condolences to the family of Raymond Mills, who passed away in late November at age 75 following a long illness. Raymond, son of the late Jesse and Leola Adkins Mills, was an accomplished guitarist with 50 years of performing with various area bands. He was a member of New Beginning Apostolic Church and retired 45-year employee of Steel of West Virginia. Raymond’s mother was a first cousin to my mother. May God’s hand comfort them during the family’s time of grief.
CLOSED: Huntington Museum of Art is closed to the public Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 23-25, and from Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 30-Jan. 1. Visit www.hmoa.org.
BAPTISMS: Caden Prescott, 9, son of Lin Prescott, was baptized in late October at Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. Another entire family, 6-year-old Keeley Carter and dad, Chris, were baptized, and the mother, Erin McComas Cater, was rebaptized as a sign of rededication. Melody Woodard joined the church in early November based on her Christian experience. Ayden Wiser, saved during this year’s Vacation Bible School, was baptized Dec. 1. The 8-year-old son of Darren and Brooke Wiser is grandson of Dana and Lisa Shull.
SOUNDS: Sounds of Christmas featuring music students of Elaine Swinney and Barb White is offered from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Ariel Chamber Theatre, third floor, Gallipolis, Ohio. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted at door.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carlton Beth, Erin Wilson, James Dunfee, Brooklynn Lea Ash becomes legal at age 21, Sue Nichols, Marvin Staton, Chris Eid, Marcie Anderson, Joyce Ray, Caleb Morgan, Conner Smith, Marie Archambault, Tess Baker, Gene Brown, Wanda Cummings, Bill Stark, Isaac Specht, Payton Conley, David Short.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Frank and Hilda Mynes, Jim and Jenny Benson.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jimmy Dunkum, Shawn Givner, Pam McCoy, Chris Anderson, Mel Cummings IV, Patty Frost, Amy McCarty, Ruth Wilson, Samuel Burch, Donna Jones, Cory Ray, Denise Clegg, Lynn Mayfield, Kenzie Fannin.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jack and Sue Nichols, Aaron and Ashlee Gallion, James and Pam Thomas.
CHUCKLE: A mother was sick and tired of hearing her children always telling her what they wanted Santa to bring them. On one such occasion, she reminded them of the real meaning of Christmas — Christmas is a time of giving and not receiving. The children could tell Mom really believed what sounded like absolute nonsense to them. They secretly met and tried to figure out what was going through their mother’s head. They finally decided what must be done. They went to their mother in a very concerned manner. The oldest child was the spokesperson: “Mom, we’ve been thinking about what you told us about how important it is to give at Christmas; with all our talk about Santa, you must have felt left out. We don’t want you to feel this way, Mom. I’ll tell you what we are going to do. Santa doesn’t have to get us all the presents; if you want to get us some, too, we’re going to let you!”