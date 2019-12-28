Community News
SINGERS: The fifth Sunday sing and fellowship at Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church features the Perry Sisters at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. A time of fellowship and snacks follow in the Family Center.
DISTINGUISHED: Marikate Polcyn, a 2018 graduate of Fairland High School, has been named to the highly selective Student Ambassador Program at Bowling Green State University College of Business. She is involved in the Honors Ambassadors, Peer Leaders, Delta Sigma Pi and a tour guide. While in high school, she participated in Mu Alpha Theta, Prom Committee, French Club, yearbook staff, varsity volleyball, National Beta Club, 4-H, Junior Fair Board and CARteens.
SERVICE: On the first Sunday after Christmas, Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church offers a combined worship service beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 29. There is no Sunday school.
DEAN’S LIST: Five area residents were among more than 460 Berea College students named to the fall 2019 dean’s list. Three were from Ashland (Hattie Killin, Kenna Morris and Amber Williamson), while one was from Barboursville (Dain Lewingdon) and one from Hurricane (Sawyer Schultz). To be named to this list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
HISTORY: Four made history — in the annual history essay contest writing competition for Lawrence County Museum. They include Josiah Stallard, Siera Johnson, Peyton Ford and Marley Perry, all fourth-graders. Top prize was awarded to Josiah from Lori Deer’s class at Dawson-Bryant Elementary, who wrote about the history of Macedonia Church. Siera of Kris Wilson’s class at Ironton Elementary shared the jailbreak of 1966, taking second place. Marley Perry of Tara Schneider’s class at Symmes Valley Elementary wrote about the case of Massie Murders, and Peyton of Mary Beth Weber’s class at St. Lawrence Elementary shared the history of Ironton professional football — these two students tied for third place. Congratulations to each for a job well done.
TOUGHMAN: The single-elimination boxing tournament open to area men and women 18 through 35 years of age is available next weekend in Huntington. The annual Original Toughman Contest is from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 3-4, at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets are $40 VIP; $30 reserved; or general admission, $25. Contact 304-696-5990, ext. 3503, or https://www.ticketmaster.com.
ATTENDED: Four students from Hamlin, West Virginia, recently attended Marshall University’s Middle School Honor Band. The students — Andrew Rabchenuk, trombone; Zoe Masters, clarinet; and Caleb Cooper, saxophone, all eighth-graders; and Nathan McComas, clarinet, seventh-grader — are taught by Shelby DeHaven, music teacher. Hamlin students were split into two bands conducted by David Cook and Kimberly Cook, both of Lincoln County High School.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Garcia, Zenaida Prichard, Rosemary Cook, Debbie Pauley, Kent Blair, Nancy White, pastor at Milton United Methodist Church, Sherri Blake, Brenda Tanner, Bob Turner, Lisa Elliott, Angela Hayes, Kathy Chappell, Stephanie Leach, Tammy Gibson, Jolie Eddins, Jennifer Flowers Nance, Phil Jackson, Aubrey Nelson, Seth Thomas, Madison Grant is legal at age 21, Valerie Wilson, Jimmie Barker is 56, Aviary Johnson turns 7, Scout Elizabeth Stines nears the double digits at 9.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Joe and Tia Daulton, Ken and Sharon Ambrose, Louis and Becky Holdstock.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Addison “Addie” McComas (2011), Louise Miller, Patty Chapman, Roger Cole, Becky Brogan, Fred Abraham, Keith Harrison, Elwood Beegle, Keith Harrison, Sallie Sturm, Jan Williams, Connie Breece, Tom Sauvageot, Rebecca Dingus, Abigail Gardner, Jack Blackman, Tara Barbera, Lisa Dunkum, Austin Coler, Ann Schurman, Mary Beth Stewart, Carrie Pinkerton, Rodney Johnson, employee of CJ Hughes Construction Co., is 63, Lisa Artis, William “Will” Johnson, first-year Marshall University student, spins the last of his teens at 19, Margie Collins, Jessica Sandy.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Allan Chamberlain and Shauna Lively, Jim and Judy Fisher, Rick and Jill Turner, Walter and Marion Sansom, David and Lisa Sheets.
CHUCKLE: Ken’s grandfather’s aunt passed away and he went to pay his respects. At the funeral home, he overheard two women as they peered into the open casket. “She looks wonderful,” said one. “I’ve never seen her look so good. Why, she looks better than I do!” “You’re right,” the other replied. “But remember, you have the flu.”