The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

SINGING VALENTINES: Thunder Tones Barbershop Chorus offers “Singing Valentines” Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the local area. In-person visit features two songs, a card and rose for $50; or virtually, the cost is $35 for two songs. Call 304-302-6683.

THREE DIGITS: Helen Stuart hit the triple digits in age Feb. 9. This wonderful lady, always full of Christ’s love and ready with a smile, turned 100 years young. Joining St. Paul Lutheran Church in Huntington a few years ago, she has been a blessing and inspiration. Her birthday is celebrated Sunday, Feb. 12, after worship service at the church. Here’s praying this angel had a super milestone celebration and continues to be filled with joy, love, good health, sound mind and fond memories.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you