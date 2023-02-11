SINGING VALENTINES: Thunder Tones Barbershop Chorus offers “Singing Valentines” Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the local area. In-person visit features two songs, a card and rose for $50; or virtually, the cost is $35 for two songs. Call 304-302-6683.
THREE DIGITS: Helen Stuart hit the triple digits in age Feb. 9. This wonderful lady, always full of Christ’s love and ready with a smile, turned 100 years young. Joining St. Paul Lutheran Church in Huntington a few years ago, she has been a blessing and inspiration. Her birthday is celebrated Sunday, Feb. 12, after worship service at the church. Here’s praying this angel had a super milestone celebration and continues to be filled with joy, love, good health, sound mind and fond memories.
TWO EVENTS: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District sponsors two weekend events. First, it’s the father/daughter Valentine dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at DoubleTree Hotel’s Grand Ballroom with music by DJ Chad Midkiff of “DCM Pro Events.” Treats include fruit, cookies, cupcakes and more. Each daughter receives a rose. Tickets are $30. The second event is Galentine’s Day brunch at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at St. Cloud Commons Lodge. Brunch includes a waffle bar, mimosas, games and more for $15. Advance registration is required. Contact lpatrick@ghprd.org, 304-696-5954; or https://ghprd.ticketspice.com/galentines-day-brunch.
MEET: Neighborhood Institute of Huntington (NIoH), umbrella agency for the city’s neighborhood associations, meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, at Huntington City Hall, mayor’s conference room. Items of interest reports are presented by Cabell Huntington Health Department, Department of Planning and Huntington Police Department. NIoH representatives attend the 7:30 p.m. meeting of city council to hear Mayor Steve Williams give “State of the City” address. Contact Carole Boster, president, boster436@comcast.net or 304-417-1763.
NAMED: Twelve Kentuckians were among 88 students from Ohio University Southern in Ironton to be listed on the dean’s list for the fall semester. They include Shelby Chaney, Catlettsburg; Zeke Cordle and Maddy Fry, Flatwoods; Gabi Griffith and Claire Jordan, Greenup; Natalie Collins, Louisa; Brandon Keeton, Olive Hill; Caleb Martin, Rush; Patrick Kennedy and Bayleigh Wagner, South Shore; Jazsequa Fountain, Webbville; and Garrison Wells, Worthington. To be named for this distinction, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades used to calculate grade point average.
LEADER: The Rev. Dr. Jana Stoner leads the morning worship service Sunday, Feb. 12, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
THREE-IN-ONE: Developmental Therapy Center offers a three-in-one celebration Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning with its 22nd annual Valentine celebration with a dinner/dance, open bar and silent auction; followed by the local celebrity lip-sync battle; and the fourth Battle of the badges featuring Huntington Police and Huntington Fire departments squaring off to be crowned champion. Live performances are also available. Reservations are $125 single; $250 couple.
CLASSES: “Figure Drawing” classes, open to age 18 and older, are from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each second Tuesday, February through June, at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studio 1. The classes, scheduled for Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9 and June 13, cost $10 each, including nude model fee. Sophia Celdran is the monitor on hand to guide the class. Bring pencil, charcoal, pastels and paper. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
COUNTING: Sharon Kitts has been a dear and wonderful friend to Princess Curtis for more than 50 years and Princess is still counting. Sharon is being wished a happy birthday Saturday, Feb. 11, with many more to follow.
CONCERT: “Greatest Love Songs” candlelight concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Tickets are $20, $35 and $50.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry sponsors two bluegrass bands at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booton Creek Road, Barboursville. Featured are Jason Carter and Friends and Country Gentlemen Tribute Band. Admission is $20; $5 ages 12 and younger.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Marinacci, Gary Vargo, Emma Clark, Capri Elswick, Bridget Sheils, John Workman, Mark Call, Meghan Elizabeth Johnson with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics in Winchester, Ky., spins the last of the 20s at 29, Leigh Frye, Debbie Weston, Rod Post, Brandon Fizer, Mary Ellen Ball, Anna Rutherford, Lourdes Constantino, Rex Hale.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Mike and Brenda Saunders celebrate number 51.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mea Billups, A.J. Wendel, Brenda Black, Jacob Simpkins, Forrest Wamsley, Olivia Charles, Susan Fleckenstein, Michael Little, Zara Harold, Chip Morgan, Linda Smith, Marla Racer.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ruth Alford, Charles Slover, Kelly McFadden, Rhonda O’Dell, Luke Harris, Pauletta Shafer Lewis is one short of double nickels (54), Debbie Adkins, Carlene LaPointe, Mary MacClellan, Morgan Rayans Webber is 22, Mary Hearld, Rita Reynolds, Dee Dee Boley, Noah Blosser, Ashley Davis, Allison Davis, Danny Graham, Ann Riggs, Belinda Clark, Grant Subik, Francis Perry, Iris Edwards.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Albert and Sheri Anderson, Denny and Stephanie Woolfolk, Rusty and Kelly Armstrong (2016).
CHUCKLE: On Valentine’s Day, Heather arrived at the doctor’s office where she worked as a receptionist to find a mystery man pacing up and down holding a package. As she got out of the car, he declared warmly, “I have something for you.” Heather excitedly ripped open the bundle — it was a urine sample.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
