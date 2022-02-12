HERO: According to Webster’s Dictionary, a hero is a person admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements or noble qualities. Not many Huntington women have lived up to those words, but one is being honored Saturday, Feb. 12. Jo Fannin, longtime executive director of Huntington’s former Jeffrey George Comfort House and strong-willed Christian leader, has overcome struggles, illnesses and disappointments, accomplishing many things through courage, knowledge and other qualities. Although I haven’t actually met Jo, she has helped me in many ways and continues to bless and inspire. This community matriarch is being wished the greatest of days as she celebrates another special birthday.
BRUNCH: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts a Galentine’s Day brunch at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at St. Cloud Commons Lodge. A waffle bar, mimosas, games and more are featured. The cost is $15. To register, visit ghprd.org.
50-PLUS: I know they don’t look it, but that’s the number of years Pastor Chelcie and Bobbi Sansom Gibson have been married sweethearts as they celebrate Monday, Feb. 14. What great friends these two are to my family and never changing throughout the years (since early 1970s). Prayers for good health, fond memories, continued friendships, love and blessings in the coming years.
MEMORIES: Her email address was “Plain Jane,” which means ordinary, not fancy or glamorous, but Jane Edelen, of Barboursville, was far from fitting that description as she was one of the most beautiful, kindhearted, strong, dedicated, supportive and inspiring Christian friends anyone could meet. This mother, wife and grandmother would have celebrated a birthday Feb. 12, but she passed away November 2018. Meeting her via email was a longtime, ongoing, enjoyable time as we shared prayer requests, encouragement, recipes, family stories and other things bonding us as forever friends. Reading past emails kept in a computer folder and remembering her from our first-time meeting are high points in my life. This treasure continues to shine in my mind and heart.
PERFORMANCE: Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” is performed at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 14-15, at Cabell Midland High School, Ona. Tickets are $7 and $5 students/children.
BEST: My dad’s baby sister, Deloris Gillespie, was an amazing lady, just as beautiful outside as she was inwardly. Born Feb. 14, 1935, she brightened the lives of three little girls — my two sisters and me — during many Christmases and was thanked openly for the kind, thoughtful and love-filled gestures, along with her late husband, Bill, a month or so before she passed away several years ago. This awesome lady will never be forgotten.
BREAKFAST: The monthly breakfast hosted by VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, is from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. The menu is fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $6; $4 ages 10 and younger.
GIFT: John William Turner, of Kenova, celebrated “another” birthday Feb. 10 with a unique gift from his grandson, Tyler, at his last visit, which is explained with this note: “Hear ye! Hear ye! I’ve been told that John Turner of Kenova had ‘another’ birthday Thursday, Feb. 10, and that he received a very unique gift from his grandson Tyler. That’s right. It seems Tyler purchased John a plot of land in the Country of Scotland and the law of the land is that his ownership from the date of purchase proclaims him the official title of Lord John William Turner. Oh, by the way, Tyler also bought himself a piece of the land, making him a Scottish ‘Lord’ neighbor to his grandfather.” Happy birthday, Lord John, and many, many more!
REASONS: There are more reasons than I have room to list why Betty Hampton was one special lady, but I’ll name a few. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, servant of God, gospel singer and friend. I shared many good times with Betty in the midst as I attended many services where she joined The Beulah Trio for 27 years singing gospel music, and particularly one cottage prayer meeting in the home of my grandmother, Dora Adkins, where she and her two sons were rededicated to the Lord. Betty had a sweet smile, humble spirit and influential word. She also retired from Huntington Federal Bank with many years of service. Betty went home to be with the Lord Feb. 14, 2009, but her memory lives on in the hearts and minds of many.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Francis Perry, Oretha Sowards, Marla Racer, Iris Edwards, Mea Billups, Brenda Black, Linda Smith, Tony Hill, A.J. Wendel, Ann Hagan, Olivia Charles, Elizabeth Brewer, Cora Allen, Jacob Simpkins, Sue Lipscomb, Chip Morgan, Ernestine Blake, Susan Fleckenstein, Michael Little, Zara Harold.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Paul and Katy Becker.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ruth Alford, Oliver King, Kelly McFadden, Noah Blosser, Rhonda O’Dell, Allison Davis, Ann Riggs, Mary MacClellan, Gage Ross, Ashley Davis, Belinda Clark, Danny Graham, Morgan Rayann Webber is legal at 21, Luke Harris, Mary Hearld, Rita Reynolds, Grant Subik, Dee Dee Boley, Debbie Adkins, Pauletta Shafer Lewis still in the 50s at 53, Carlene LaPointe, Joshua Adkins.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Albert and Sheri Anderson, Ron and Judy Pease, Denny and Stephanie Woolfolk, Rusty and Kelly Armstrong (2016).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pat Burlingame, Kim Harris, Marion Sanson, Jody Fromholt, Taylor Ross, Val Johnson, Pam Banks hits the double nickels (55), Cindy Daly, Steve High, Matt Jarvis, Chelsea Brown, Steve Chapman, Christine Senko, Alex Nelson, Aly Adkins, Rebecca Chapman, Yvonne Johnson.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Faye Brinkman, Richard and Stephanie Elkins (1984), Bret and Pam Woodall, Roger and Sandy Hinchman, Josh and Chrissy Jackson.
CHUCKLE: The high school English teacher was well known for being a fair but hard grader. One day, a student received a “B” minus on a theme paper. In hopes of bettering her grade and in the spirit of the valentine season, she sent the teacher an extravagant heart-shaped box of chocolates with the pre-printed inscription: “Be Mine.” The following day, she received in return a valentine from the teacher. It read: “Thank you, but it’s still Be-Mine-Us.”