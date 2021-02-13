Community news
ON THE AIR: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church begins broadcasting the morning worship message on the radio at 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. The 30-minute broadcast on 97.9-FM “The River” is available each Sunday.
NAMED: Andrew Burton, of Huntington, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Frostburg State University in Maryland. To be eligible for this list, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
PROGRAM: Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program (LLP) Zoom “Tuesday Talk” is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 16. MU President Jerry Gilbert speaks on news and issues affecting the university. The Zoom link is free to members. Contact Elizabeth Sheets, 304-696-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu.
DOUBLE: Feb. 15 is a double-event day for Pastor Chelcie and Bobbi Gibson, of Huntington. It’s a day of joy as the Christian couple “tied the knot” 50-plus years ago, while a sad remembrance of the loss of Bobbi’s dad, Truman Sansom, who passed away in 2009. Here’s praying for a grand day for these sweethearts and longtime special friends.
MEMORIES: It’s not having them back with us, but memories bring back smiles and happiness for a short time. Such is the case of Betty Hampton, who began the last chapter of life’s book Feb. 14, 2009. Betty, singer with the former Beulah Trio 27 years and retiree of Huntington Federal Bank, always had an encouraging word and beautiful smile. Her memory continues to live in the hearts and minds of many.
AUNT: Deloris Gillespie, youngest sister to my dad, would have celebrated a birthday Sunday, Feb. 14, but she was called home several years ago at a young age after suffering pancreatic cancer. She can never be forgotten as she made Christmases bright for three little girls — me and my two sisters — several years. The mother of two young sons at her passing is thought about often.
BLESSED: Carolyn Byrd Williamson remembers her first husband and father of her four children, Gary Richard Byrd, as he would have been another year older Monday, Feb. 15. Born in 1947, he suddenly passed away Oct. 29, 1998.
GRANDMOTHER: Dora Adkins, mother of eight children (including my mother), lived in Wayne County for most of her life. She was little in stature, but her brown eyes danced and sparkled when she was about to be loud. This sweetheart of a grandmother would have celebrated a birthday Monday, Feb. 15, but passed away in the late 1980s.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ashley Hanshaw, Joshua Adkins, Degan Cummings, Belinda Clark, Grant Subik, Mary MacClellan, Ashley Davis, Allison Davis, Ann Riggs, Gage Ross, Carlene LaPointe, Danny Graham, Noah Blosser, Dee Dee Boley, Debbie Adkins, Pauletta Shafer Lewis turns 52, Morgan Rayann Webber leaves the teens behind for No. 20, Mary Hearld, Rita Reynolds, Ruth Alford, Oliver King, Kelly McFadden, Rhonda O’Dell.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rusty and Kelly Armstrong (2016), Denny and Stephanie Woolfolk, Albert and Sheri Anderson.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Garrett Walker, Aly Adkins, Marion Sansom, Taylor Ross, Robert Woodward, Steve Chapman, Alex Nelson, Pam Banks nears the double nickels at 54, Val Johnson, Jodi Fromholt, Pat Burlingame, Cindy Daly, Steve High, Yvonne Johnson, Rebecca Chapman, Matt Jarvis.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bret and Pam Woodall celebrate No. 40, Richard and Stephanie Elkins (1984), Roger and Sandy Hinchman, Josh and Chrissy Jackson, Bob and Faye Brinkman.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tiffany Icenhower Webb, Ryan Smith, Glenn White, John Salyers, Justine Braddy, Regan Alford, Carol Arkell, Billy Adkins, Johnna Aliff, Stephanie Kosto, Christopher Duty, Paxton Smith, John Thomas, Jonathan Hill, Jennifer Sette, Megan Tidd, Jessica Thompson.
CHUCKLE: John said to Mary, “You must marry me. I love you; there can be no one other.” Mary answered, “But John, I don’t love you. You must find some other woman, some beautiful woman.” John replied, “But I don’t want a beautiful woman. I want you.”