SOLOIST: Isaiah Biehle, 10th grader from Soli Deo Gloria Homeschool, was named winner in the 62nd Young People’s Concert Open Competition for Soloist sponsored by The Woman’s Club of Huntington and Marshall University Music Department. He played Violin Concerti “Zigeunerweisen” (Gypsy Ways) by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Ian Jessee. Isaiah was awarded $150 and the honor of playing with the MU Symphony Orchestra directed by Elizabeth Reed Smith. He also performs for the Young People’s Concert at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

BAND: Jason Lovins Band leads the worship service at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

