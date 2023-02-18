SOLOIST: Isaiah Biehle, 10th grader from Soli Deo Gloria Homeschool, was named winner in the 62nd Young People’s Concert Open Competition for Soloist sponsored by The Woman’s Club of Huntington and Marshall University Music Department. He played Violin Concerti “Zigeunerweisen” (Gypsy Ways) by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Ian Jessee. Isaiah was awarded $150 and the honor of playing with the MU Symphony Orchestra directed by Elizabeth Reed Smith. He also performs for the Young People’s Concert at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
BAND: Jason Lovins Band leads the worship service at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.
STUDENTS: Congratulations to Winfield Middle School students being named as January and February Students of the Month. Recognized in January included Emma Frazier, sixth; Riglee Abare, seventh; and Jared Miller, eighth. February honorees were Austin Stover, sixth; Loren Hickman, seventh; and Laynee Carey, eighth. Thumbs up for doing a fantastic job.
PANCAKE SUPPER: Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. Proceeds benefit Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. An Ash Wednesday service begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.
LEADER: The Rev. DaVontae Edwards leads the Sunday, Feb. 19, morning worship service at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
MEETING: Westmoreland and West Huntington Neighborhood associations co-sponsor a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club building. Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer of Cabell-Huntington Health Department and vice president of National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) assuming the office of president July 1, speaks. Casey Napier, prevention coordinator of CHHD, also provides information about heart health, ways to recognize symptoms and preventative care. Call Cindy Chandler, 304-544-1469.
TRUE: She is that friend who comforts, supports, loves, shows compassion and kindness or just listens — one who is always there and one who is rare in its worth. Suzanne Rutherford has remained in my circle of friends since mid-2006 and has gone over the top as the best. This Salt Rock resident blows out birthday candles Saturday, Feb. 18, and is being wished a super day with family and friends and a year of good health, happiness, love and God’s other blessings.
LECTURE: The series of author lectures — Writers Can Read — continues at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Heritage Station. Neema Avashia, daughter of Indian immigrants born and reared in southern West Virginia, educator and activist in Boston Public Schools since 2003, and Bob Lane Bragg born in Montgomery, West Virginia, with degrees in electrical engineering technology, electronic engineering technology and civil engineering, read selections from their works before an open mic session. The event is free.
ONE YEAR: Losing Phyllis Tomblin in death Feb. 18, 2022, left a void in many lives, but she’s rejoicing in heaven and awaiting the arrival of family and friends. The first time I was introduced to this minister of God’s word, she was labeled as an “aunt” and that title stuck throughout the time I knew her. “Aunt Phyllis” was retired from Trivantage Credit Union, and one of God’s long-time willing servants and attended Harmony United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. This 87-year-old lady at the time of her homegoing was that kind of special friend whom everyone should have one like.
LUNCH: A complimentary lunch in observation of Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, Feb. 21, at The Wyngate, 750 Peyton St., Barboursville. The menu includes chicken salad on croissant, pasta salad and red velvet cake. Call 304-733-6800.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sarah Mariani, Willow May, Carla Akers, Malinda Shanklin, Doris Flock, Sydney Harris, Kim Schmidt, Phyllis Griffith, Deborah A. Russell, Jon Starkey, Gavin Blake, Braelynn Fannin, Zooey Roy, Rob Armstrong, Charlie Bryant, Marsha McKinney, Darrell Walden, Aaron Hilton, Tinie Postlethwait, Bodi McMullen, Karen O’Brien, Willa May Weekley, Harriett Evans, Alyssa Morabito.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Cindy Bakely, Shannon Walker, Denise Taylor, Tracy Garrett, Judi Kenaston, Debby Pannell, Hunt Tidd, Iris Olson, Susan D’Aoust, Sue A. Hartley, Mike Boles, Abby Vargo, Mike Saunders is still in the 70s at 73, Barbara Turner, Kim Day, Charlene Kendall, Claudia Stevens, Alexandra Kayte “Lexi” Adkins turns 3, Esther L. Justice, Christianna Donahue, Eric Morrison.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Justin and Bethany Cox.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tiffany Williams, Virginia Kirkwood, Diana Stone, Katelynn McKenzie Beltz is two over 20 (22), Claire McClure, Bill Archer, Rick Brown, Drew Cummings, Sharon Blankenship, Casey Lemley, George Armstead.
CHUCKLE: Two men were bosom buddies. Much to the amazement of one, the other became a Sunday school teacher. “I bet you don’t even know the Lord’s Prayer,” the other man fumed. “Everybody knows that,” the other replied. “It’s ‘Now I lay me down to sleep ...’” “You win,” said the other admiringly. “I didn’t know you knew so much about the Bible.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
