Community news
MEMBERS: Lewis Memorial Baptist Church recently welcomed seven new members into its family. They are Darla Bowden, Herbert and Phyllis Carson, Kristi Ann Donahoe, Shawn, Jan and Addison Russell. May they continue to grow as they work in God’s kingdom.
SESSION: Community Hospice offers a Women’s Support Group grief counseling session from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland. Social distancing and face masks are required. Call 606-327-2636 or 800-926-6184.
MINISTER: Condolences to the family of the Rev. Leo Skaggs, who was called to his heavenly home Jan. 29 at age 93. The U.S. Navy veteran of World War II was pastor at First Guyandotte Baptist Church 28 years. He was the current pastor at Wayne’s Calvary Baptist Church and senior citizens pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church. He also was a professor at Tri-State Bible College and taught 30 years in Wayne County Schools. He ran a good race, ministered to many souls while showing kindness, love and compassion.
SERVICE: On the first Sunday in Lent (Feb. 21), a special live, online service is available on Enslow Park Presbyterian Church’s YouTube; search for “Enslow Park Presbyterian.” Dancer Jessica Fox performs a moving tribute in memory of her mother, who passed away due to COVID-19, and will bookend her performance by also dancing on Easter morning, April 4.
HONORED: Lilja Olafsdottir, of Ona, junior majoring in biology at University of Tampa in Florida, earned dean’s list honors for the fall semester. Students must maintain a grade point average of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for this list.
UNCLE: Time slips by as life goes on, but from the loved ones’ hearts of Charles Adkins, he still remains in the hearts although unseen or unheard. “Uncle” Charles, perhaps the chewing tobacco king of Wayne County who passed away Feb. 20, 2017, is thought about always and talked about often. This brother and uncle was well loved and missed.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Gisela and Dan Kemper, Feb. 3; Frances and Rick McComas, Feb. 4.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Katelynn McKenzie Beltz leaves the teens for No. 20, Elizabeth Basham, Matthew Norton, Jeremy Blatt, Diana Stone, Sharon Blankenship, Dave Gatrell, Joshua Sierson, Hulse Budd, Jane Kincaid, Bill Murdock, Karen Hensley Kessick, Casey Lemley, George Armstead, Claire McClure, Bill Archer, Rick Brown, Drew Cummings, Jeannette Abbett, Jess Hughes.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Janne Rice.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hannah Roudebush, Maddie Cannon, Roger Barcus, Barbara Miller, Dino Dygert, Betsy Hager, Mathew Allen, Aiden Dempsey, Grant Shumaker, Mike Rollyson, Emmaleah Rumbaugh, Tom Wilmink, Chris Miller, Kaitlyn Wallace.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Willard and Carolyn Hunter.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robbie Journell leaves the 40s behind for No. 50, Kenneth Artis is short of the double nickels by one (54), Braxton Wyatt Gue begins the sixth teen year at 18, Vernon Hayes, Becky McCoy, Pam Lynch, Jim Benson, Brittany Kendrick, Myra Lydick, Ralph Scarberry, Paula Omer, Tom Aykroid, Linda Summers, Jody Ogle, Mark Stewart, Vernon Dale Adkins, second cousin and wonderful gentleman, Tim Yates, Life Group and Outreach pastor at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: John and Pat Baisden, members of New Baptist Church where she does a great job with the monthly newsletter.
CHUCKLE: When Kevin got home, his mother said, “Were you a good boy in school today?” Kevin answered, “How much trouble can you get into standing in a corner all day?”