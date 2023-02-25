PROGRAM: Robbie Thompson, Wayne County historian and author, discusses his latest work, “Shoot Your Way Out: The Hanging of Laban Walker,” from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Cabell County Public Library.
SPEAKER: Guy Sayles is the speaker for the morning worship service Sunday, Feb. 26, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
RECOGNIZED: Elijah Baker of Kitts Hill, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston for the fall semester. To be recognized on this list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least 1 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.
PERFORMANCE: A concert featuring Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Tickets are $15 and $25.
LISTED: Bailee Jo Adkins of Wayne was listed on the dean’s list at Radford University in Virginia for the fall semester. To be recognized for this achievement, students must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA’s of at least 3.4 for courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and receive no incomplete grades.
AND THREE REMAIN: That’s the number of siblings Anita Melita Adkins Wooten of Wayne left behind when she began her heavenly journey Jan. 2 at age 91. Melita, as she was called, was one of nearly a dozen children born to the late Rev. Charlie and Theora Gilkerson Adkins of East Lynn, West Virginia. Melita, a Church of Christ member, loved serving the Lord, which she did her entire life. Her family’s spiritual anchor provided great support, guidance and love. Always with a smile, she was a great mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who will be greatly missed, as well as a first cousin to my mother. May her family be comforted in knowing they are thought about during this time of loss.
EXHIBITION: Artists from more than a dozen states and regional ones from West Virginia and Ohio feature works at the 12th annual National Juried Exhibition, sponsored by Marshall University School of Art and Design, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in the Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. A reception and awards ceremony, offered from 4 to 6:30 p.m., is livestreamed over Instagram@marshalluartanddesign. The open reception is free. The exhibition, available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, continues through March 17. Admission is free.
BAPTIZED: In late November, Anthony and Kaitlyn Lawhon, husband and wife, presented as candidates for a Dec. 25 baptism at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. Kaitlyn is daughter of Kim Blake and the late Roger Blake and granddaughter of Sharon Hayes.
WRITER: A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University features Allison Joseph at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Marshall University Memorial Student Center, Shawkey Dining Room. The reading in celebration of Black History Month is free. Live streaming is also available at http://www.marshall.edu/livestream or http://www.facebook.com/stringervwsmu/.
WINNERS: Putnam County Schools completed the Math Field Day Competition with Middle School Division at Hurricane Middle School. The competition was hosted by Putnam County Schools. School teams consisted of three students in grades 6 through 8 from George Washington, Hurricane, Poca, Winfield, Calvary and Teays Valley Christian, both private. Eighth-grade winners were Connor Westfall, Hurricane, first place; Nikolaus vonWulffen, Winfield, second; Benjamin “Bear” Fuller, Hurricane, third; and Paxton Haddox, Hurricane, alternate. Winners get a chance to advance to the regional level Feb. 28 at University of Charleston.
BAND: As part of Marshall Artists Series, trucks rock the stage of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Not the normal trucks, but the 12-piece powerhouse band and multiple Grammy award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band led by husband/wife duo, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi. Opening act is Jack Broadbent, British electric blues musician. Tickets are $76.49, $87.45, $98.42 and $109.39.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alice Fricke, Tammy Collins, Cameron McClanahan, Gale Thompson, Robert Bannister, Alice Fricke, Marsha Taylor Carter celebrates number 54, Dave Poston, Becky Journell Plumley, younger sister of Carolyn Byrd Williamson leaves the 60s behind for number 70, Anna Waugh, Davin Lee Jackson is one short of “sweet 16” at 15, Dolores Adkins, Ezra Brumfield, Lisa Caviani, Cole Wood, Judy Floyd, Evelyn Cody.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Olivia Butterfield, Linden Chiles, Linda Hay, Luke Halstead, Dave Stewart, Michael Maynes, Michael Mayes Sr., Madden Casto, Jim Daniels, Susan Skagg, Liam Rutherford, Benjamin Edward Browning with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics’ Huntington location, is 26, Pam Robinson, Isaac Ratcliff.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Lorn and Paula Limanen.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sandy Burns, Cooper Conaway, Chuck Donovan, Somer Hollaway, Jonathan Howat, Evelyn Turgeon, Troy Jones, Larry Hedrick, Drew Adkins, Jean Spurlock.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dwight and Becky Williams, Sean and Jessica Kidd.
CHUCKLE: A man and his wife were sitting in the living room and he said to her, “Just so you know, I never want to live in a vegetative state, dependent on some machine and fluids from a bottle. If that ever happens, just pull the plug.” His wife got up, gently kissed him, unplugged the TV and threw out all his beer.