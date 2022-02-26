COOKING: A “Go Fish” cooking class begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Huntington’s Kitchen. Limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up learn to make seared tuna steaks with ramen noodle salad. The cost is $25.
BAPTISM: Walker Raine Womack, son of Trey and Allison Womack, was recently baptized at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. Walker is grandson of Rick and Lorri Jones.
DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community dinner from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, fresh fruit and assorted drinks. The dinner is sponsored by Rotary Club of Barboursville. Call 304-736-4583.
WINNER: Shayla Mays, second-grader at Salt Rock Elementary School, was among 13 students from 10 Cabell County schools to recently be recognized for their winning entries in the Cabell County Reading Council Young Illustrators contest. Her art was displayed at the Central Board Office of the school board during the most recent regular meeting, and she was given a special token by the superintendent to commemorate her efforts. Each drawing is also included in a future display at Huntington Museum of Art.
IN PERSON: Following reliance on Zoom meetings for the past several “COVID months,” the Huntington Rotary Club continues in-person meetings. Steve Williams, mayor of City of Huntington, speaks at noon Monday, Feb. 28, at Hilton Double Tree Hotel. Visitors are invited.
LISTED: Seven Huntington residents graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown for the fall semester. They are Elias Haikal, safety management; Hunter Herrenkohl, finance; Amanda Hester, communication studies; Aaryn Johnson, English; Cason Kessinger, sport management; Zaccardi Muniz and Katherine Sauvageot, exercise physiology.
CLASS: “Creativity with Clay for Teens” continues from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays through March 6 at Huntington Museum of Art. The class, taught by Kathleen Kneafsey, costs $90, or $120 nonmembers. Masking is required. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
STUDENT: Jennifer Britton, of Huntington, molecular biology major at Cedarville University, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Cedarville University in Ohio. To qualify for this recognition, students must obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
MEETING: Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Cabell County Courthouse, commission chambers. Members are asked to wear a mask.
NAMED: Recognized as being named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Marshall University are 15 Proctorville, Ohio, residents. Among the 1,930 students named to this list are Hunter T. Adams, Clayton L. Bloss, Kia J. Booth, Carl E. Bowen, Kylee J. Ellison, Jenna B. Eubank, Victoria R. Hall, Makenzie R. Kazee, Zachary L. Kincaid, Lacy J. Lemley, Eva K. Rhodes, Olivia G. Roberts, Hanna J. Shrout, Paul I. Starkey and Clayton M. Thomas. To make this list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ann Crawford, Luke Halstead, Dave Stewart, Laura Clark, Linda Hay, Liam Rutherford, Madden Casto, Jim Daniels, Sarah Miller, Susan Skaggs, Michael Mayes Sr., Kristen Footo, Michael Benton, Olivia Butterfield, Brady Lipscomb, Michael Mayes.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Lorn and Paula Liminen.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lilly Smith, Sandy Burns, Cooper Conaway, Chuck Donovan, Troy Jones, Drew Adkins, Jean Spurlock, Jonathan Howat, Larry Hedrick, Jay Hannan, Bradley Morgan.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dwight and Beck Williams, Sean and Jessica Kidd.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brenda Brown, Suzy Richardson, William Grimes, Bill Cooper, Jacki Humphreys, Becky Davis, Betsy Wilson, Janice Mann, Bruce Bannerman, Sylvia Wilson, Brett Alan Hawthorne nears No. 60 but short by two (58), Erica Adkins, Glenda Shafer, Robert Hodge, Ian Brice Simms is 26, Karen Keck, Heather Mathis, Barbara Ladner.
FEB. 29 BIRTHDAYS: Kay Hicks, Debbie Underwood.
CHUCKLE: Two engineers were standing at the base of a flagpole, looking at its top. A woman walked by and asked what they were doing. “We’re supposed to find the height of this flagpole,” said Sven, “but we don’t have a ladder.” The woman took a wrench from her purse, loosened a couple of bolts and laid the pole down on the ground. Then she took a tape measure from her handbag, took a measurement and announced, “Twenty-one feet, six inches,” and walked away. One engineer shook his head and laughed, “Typical woman! We ask for the height and she gives the length!”