SON: A son is born … Beckham Gray Smith arrived in the world at 12:12 p.m. Feb. 15 in Charleston, South Carolina, to meet his parents, Sarah (Mease) and Brandon Smith. Beckham is grandson of Jack and Phyllis Mease of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. May he add much joy to the family and be brought up in the way the Lord leads.
RELAUNCH: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church opens for worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. The guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks are observed.
RECOGNITION: During the January meeting for South Side Neighborhood Organization, Michelle Hudson was recognized for her work on Ritter Park’s stonework. Kathleen, Wally and Andrew Dempsey received a “certificate of excellence” for their “Airing of the Grievances” Community Humor. Michele Yates was also excellent in “The Ringing of the Bells” on Christmas Eve as she received a certificate of excellence. Recognition is given to Kayla Finley Bryant for the idea of a month of “Share Your Home” activities to support the theme, “Always Home.”
LECTURE: “An Evening with Al Roker,” presented by Ohio University’s Kennedy Lecture Series, begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, livestreamed at www.ohio.edu/kennedylecture. Roker is a host and weatherman of NBC’s “Today Show.” Eddith A. Dashiell, director of E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, is moderator. Secretary Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, authors of “The Book of Gutsy Women,” also are available for a fireside chat at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, as part of its celebration of Women’s History Month. The virtual chat moderator is Cindy Anderson, professor of sociology and chair of the Sociology and Anthropology Department. To register, visit https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8A4gF9bU8uWdmpE. Registrants are emailed login information the day prior to the event.
FAREWELL: Pastor Paul Ryan Meadows bid goodbye to family and friends Dec. 23 at age 74 with hopes to meet them again some day in his new heavenly mansion, where his wife, Caroline, had been awaiting his arrival since Aug. 23, 2016. This retired minister of God pastored Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church 35 years and was night minister at St. Mary’s Medical Center 25 years. The Ona resident with degrees from West Virginia State, Liberty University and Tri-State Bible College was an outdoorsman as he enjoyed fishing, gardening and hunting and was a proud veteran of U.S. Air Force where he served approximately four years. This good pastor and friend to many has seven surviving grandchildren; a daughter and son-in-law; and two sons and daughters-in-law.
SHOW: Michael Valentine’s “The Good Time Show” virtual variety show celebrating Huntington’s 150th anniversary, presented by AT&T, Mountain Health Network and WSAZ NewsChannel 3, is from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, on City of Huntington’s Facebook page, WSAZ’s Facebook page and WSAZ-TV.com livestream. Featured are The McElroy Brothers, Tim Irr, El Dorado and others. A pepperoni roll cookoff is also available.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sandy Burns, Chuck Donovan, Jonathan Howat, Gil Lester, Troy Jones, Drew Adkins, Lilly Smith, Beverly Auvil, Larry Hedrick, Jean Spurlock, Hannah Adkins.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Sean and Jessica Kidd, Dwight and Becky Williams.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Suzy Richardson, Brenda Brown, Kaylee Webb, Bruce Bannerman, Garner Callaway, Shannon Gibson, Trey Mandt, Heather Mathis, Glenda Shafer Black, Erica Adkins, Robert Hodge, Ian Brice Simms makes it to 25, Mike Thacker, Brett Alan Hawthorne still in the 50s at 57, Janice Mann, Betsy Wilson, Becky Davis, Bill Cooper.
FEB. 29 BIRTHDAY: Kay Hicks.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Julie Pinson turns 23, Natalee Renee Dunfee, great-granddaughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, turns 7, Terry Cremeans, retiree of C.I. Thornburg since Dec. 31, 2020, celebrates No. 67, Bill Burns, Paisley Maynard, Jon Brannon, Jennings Copley, Jacque McClellan.
CHUCKLE: In a country home that seldom had guests, the young son was eager to help his mother after his dad appeared with two dinner guests from the office. When dinner was nearly over, the boy went to the kitchen and proudly carried in the first piece of apple pie, giving it to his dad, who passed it to a guest. The boy came in with a second piece of pie and gave it to his dad, who again gave it to a guest. This was too much for the boy, who said, “It’s no use, Dad. The pieces are all the same size.”