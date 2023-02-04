The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DANCING WITH STARS: Highlands Museum and Discovery Center presents the ninth annual Dancing with Our Stars Saturday, Feb. 4, at Boyd County Community Center. Local celebrities and their partners compete for $1 votes to win the famous Mirror Ball Trophy. Dancers and their partners include Erin Quillen and Hunter Scott; Dustin Howard and Ashton Young; Travis Williams and Seth Williams; Matthew Pierzala and Karen Pierzala; Josh Blanton and Cesiah Blanton; Andrew Steele and Scott Murphy; Justin Evans and Jason Rooper; Faith Fountain and Lauren Moore. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m., followed by a gourmet dinner by 3J Events and Catering at 7 p.m.; competition at 8 p.m. and dancing by Bravo Live. Cocktail attire is recommended. Proceeds benefit the center.

LEADER: Guy Sayles is the worship leader during the Sunday morning service Feb. 5 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

