DANCING WITH STARS: Highlands Museum and Discovery Center presents the ninth annual Dancing with Our Stars Saturday, Feb. 4, at Boyd County Community Center. Local celebrities and their partners compete for $1 votes to win the famous Mirror Ball Trophy. Dancers and their partners include Erin Quillen and Hunter Scott; Dustin Howard and Ashton Young; Travis Williams and Seth Williams; Matthew Pierzala and Karen Pierzala; Josh Blanton and Cesiah Blanton; Andrew Steele and Scott Murphy; Justin Evans and Jason Rooper; Faith Fountain and Lauren Moore. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m., followed by a gourmet dinner by 3J Events and Catering at 7 p.m.; competition at 8 p.m. and dancing by Bravo Live. Cocktail attire is recommended. Proceeds benefit the center.
LEADER: Guy Sayles is the worship leader during the Sunday morning service Feb. 5 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
AWARDED: Bryan Tackett of Flatwoods Police Department since 2008 was recently presented with Russell Rotary Club’s inaugural award plaque — 2022 Russell Citizen of the Year. Bryan has been Russell’s school resource officer and DARE officer seven years, as well as involved in Boy Scouts, Fraternal Order of Police and Greenup County community. Before joining the Flatwoods department, he served in law enforcement in some capacity since 2004. The other five nominees — Anne Stephens, Bud Matheny, Mike Wilson, Dwayne King and Richie Blum — were recognized with a certificate.
HOMEGOING: What a joy to meet someone who was completely authentic, beautiful, devoted, loving, inspiring and caring as Dru Shrewsbury. Formerly of Kenova, this mother, wife, grandmother and friend had the voice of an angel and a heart of gold. She stood tall singing God’s goodness and praises as part of the Beulah Trio and was on stage with many popular national groups, including the Primitive Quartet. Dru, a resident at Arbor’s of Gallipolis at the time of her homegoing in early January, is no doubt teaching heaven’s angels how to sing and free from pain, suffering and disappointment. She left lovely reminders of her kindness, smile and tender heart, but through my experiences and numerous times being with the trio at local events, my favorite memory is when she and the trio sang at a cottage prayer meeting at the home of my grandmother in Wayne where she and her two sons accepted the Lord. “I will always love you,” Dru.
BASKET BINGO: A Vintage Longaberger Basket Bingo fundraiser benefiting Boyd County Homemakers begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg, Ky. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 20 games cost $20, payable at door. Door prizes, raffle basket and 50/50 are available. Refreshments are also sold.
ADMINISTRATOR: Britnee Bradford is the new accounting administrator at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, bringing 10-plus years of accounting and administration experience. Britnee works part-time — weekday mornings. She and husband, Isaac, live in Huntington where he pursues a career in music, media and production and is currently music director at Christ Temple Church. The mother of two cats — Roger and Frannie — also caters parties.
CLASS: Huntington’s Kitchen offers classes, “Super Bowl Eats” appetizers, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Participants, ages 15 and older, are limited to 16. The cost is $25. Call 304-522-0887.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Truett Bird, Norma Louise Morgan has a special one at 83, Whitney Ball, Doug Force, Kennedy Lyon, Josh Pinkerton, Aaron McComas, Paxton Brown, Tyler Hampton, Ripley Riley, Mosley Baisden, Myleigh McCormick, Renee Neal, Jessica Sias.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Black is one over 40 (41), Gary Norris, Ezra Sisson, Peter Sisson, Amy Smith, Taryn Wilson, Marcie Meadows Thompson, Becky Hensley, Will Sanders, Polly Widener, Aida Ramella, Fran Price, Catherine Campbell, Colin Copeland, Heidi Rice, John Stewart.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Betty Pancake, Brooklynn Dunn, Danny Cornwell, Riley Jean Mills, Debi Niece Morris with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics in South Point, Ohio, Pam Smith, Brianna Cregut, Ashton Couch, Nora Gibson, Jimmy J. Miller.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Ron and Lisa Caviani.
CHUCKLE: Robbie and his friends were talking after schools. “Where’s your favorite place to eat a hamburger?” asked Owen. Jimmy said he liked to sit in the park. Sam said he liked the picnic tables at the fair, “What about you, Robbie?” Owen asked. “Where’s your favorite place to eat a hamburger?” Robbie replied, “In my mouth.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
