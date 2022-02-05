FUNDRAISER: Austin’s Ice Cream at The Market hosts a fundraiser, “Ice Cream for Breakfast,” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at 809 3rd Ave. The menu includes Saturday morning cartoons, ice cream breakfast treats, coffee and hot cocoa in celebration of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Twenty-five percent of proceeds benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Tri-State.
LISTED: Kelsey Smith of Hurricane, West Virginia, was named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the fall semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
MEETING: Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Cabell County Courthouse, Commission Chambers. Members are asked to wear masks.
SEVEN: Seven years ago on Saturday, Feb. 5, my sister, Jeannie Grieco, niece, Jessica Hensley (then Adkins), my great-nephew, Zadyn Adkins; ex-brother-in-law, Jesse Adkins, and I were with Mother at Ohio State University Ross Heart Center in Columbus as she was having an aortic valve replacement at age 83. What a difference that made in her quality of life.
SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers a routine blood screening with low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, as a drive-thru lab at 2406 Carter Ave., Ashland. The $25 fee is via credit card only. An optional A1C testing is also available for $5. No physician order or appointment is necessary; however, fasting is required.
DEGREED: Three Kentucky residents are congratulated for graduating from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, and receiving a degree this fall or winter. They are Michelle Caudill, Catlettsburg, bachelor of science in general studies; Kimberly Burke, also of Catlettsburg, master of arts in teaching; and Quinn Huddle, Grayson, master of arts in teaching.
PROGRAM: Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program’s Tuesday Talk is offered via Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 8. The event is free to members and $10 for guests. Van Slider, photographer specializing in landscape and nature photography, presents the program. His work has appeared in many books, magazines, calendars, and ads. Many businesses, hospitals and personal residences use his images in their decor. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.
SHOW: “Off to see the wizard ...” Paramount Players presents “The Wizard of Oz” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Friday, Feb. 11, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $15.
PERFORMANCE: Lee Dean, minister, actor and gospel singer, presents “Swinging with Sinatra” at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Raceland First Assembly of God, Raceland, Kentucky. This is a fundraiser for Safe Harbor Missions.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Catherine Campbell, Kelly Napier, Lexie Thompson, Gary Norris, Will Sanders, Becky Hensley, Amy Smith, Taryn Elise Wilson, Danny Parsons, Donna DeBord, Polly Widener, Aida Ramella, Fran Price, Mary Black still in the single digits at 4, Marcie Meadows Thompson, Colin Copeland, Heidi Rice, John Stewart.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Howard and Barbara Deskins.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brianna Cregut; Danny Cornwell; Riley Jean Mills; Pam Smith; Betty Pancake; Kim Dunlap; Kristi Easter; Shawn Lawman; David Westfall; Debi Niece Morris with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, South Point, Ohio, location; Brooklynn Dunn; Nora Gibson.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ron and Lisa Caviani, Raymond and Carolyn Spurlock, Charles and Anne Goodman.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Liberatore Ciccolella, Linda Adkins, Alexandra Jarrell leaves the teens behind for number 20, John Justice, Alissa Stricker, Richie Brumfield, Stephanie Elkins, Mia Marie McComas crosses number 40 to 41, Mark Ball turns 53, Chuck Gruber, Jim Cummings, Jax O’Roark, Abel Staley, Eddie Epperson with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, South Point, Ohio, location, Clinton Knox Meadows turns 6, Richard Hill with Roto Rooter turns 56, Audella Clark, Charles Harkins, Asher Larch, Carolyn Campbell, Tim Hill and Fran Schwartz.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Robert and Patricia Laing.
CHUCKLE: The first pastor said, “Ya know, since summer started, I’ve been having trouble with mice in my church. I’ve tried everything — noise, spray, cats — nothing seems to scare them away. The second pastor then said “Yeah, me too. I’ve got hundreds living in the basement of the church. I’ve set traps and even called an expert to get rid of them, yet they still won’t go away.” With a grin on his face, the third pastor said, “I had the same problem so I baptized all mine and made them members of the church … Haven’t seen one back since!”