‘MAD DOG’: Mike “Mad Dog” Adams performs live at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Ro-Na Theater, Ironton, Ohio. For tickets, contact https://www.showclix.com/event/mike-mad-dog-adams.
LISTED: Isabelle Litteral, of Ona, was one of nearly 700 full-time undergraduate students at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, to earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the fall semester. She was placed on the dean’s list.
PARTY: Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences features working aerospace engineer Justin Smith from NASA IV&V in Fairmont on Saturday, Feb. 8. Activities are recommended for families with upper elementary to middle school-aged children. Admission is $9; $7.50 children; and free to members.
LOVERS: It’s always been said that February is the month for lovers. And Bob and Garnet Bryant, of Ceredo, would no doubt agree with that as they became husband and wife 46 years ago Sunday, Feb. 9 (eight days after Garnet celebrates a birthday), and working their way to No. 50. May the day and year be filled with cherished friendships, love, happiness, fond memories and other blessings.
PROGRAM: Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program “Tuesday Talk” is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at Woodlands Retirement Community. Catherine Rushton, director of Graduate Program of MU’s Forensic Science Center, speaks about “Forensic Science in Today’s World.” Admission is free to members and $10 non-members.
LIVE: Mountain Stage live performance radio presents Keller and the Keels on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Culture Theater at State Capitol Complex, Charleston. Advance tickets are $20 or $30 at door. A post-Mountain Stage Show Jam continues at The Empty Glass.
BLOOD: Save a life … give blood. American Red Cross sponsors a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Huntington Donation Center.
NOMINEE: U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., recently nominated Samuel Joseph Haikal to the U.S. Military Academy. The 17-year-old IMG Academy student is son of Dr. Lee and Jane Haikal, of Huntington.
DEGREED: Graduates from Ohio University Southern received an associate in applied business degree during the recognition ceremony in mid-December. Included were two outstanding student recipients, Casandra Gibson, accounting technology, and Meagan Michelle Mays, office technology. Majoring in business management technology were Andrew Dale Barker, Jacob Daniel Carpenter, Kendra Hannahs, Tyler Kahn and Christina Strathman. For computer science technology, it was Stephen Kyle Depriest.
SALE: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a benefit Valentine’s parent night out and candy sale from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 540 31st St. The cost is $10 per child, which includes finger foods, games, crafts and a movie. Candy orders of heart or rose suckers are also being taken at $1 each or $15 per bouquet. Fudge, peanut butter, chocolate, orange dreamsicles are also available at $10 per 8- by 8-inch pan. To order or sign up for child care, call or text April Craft, 304-962-5291.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Rowan Gibson, Cheryl Warner, Betty Hollis, Cheryl Hodge, Sarah Michel, Elizabeth Rice, Richard Strode, Alex Dorsey, Tom Hankins, John Lawman, Melissa Schamp, Feb. 1; Jane Hastings, Michael Mullins, Aidan Blinn, Butch Cotton, Sherry Dunfee, Jackson Clark, Ron Delph, Mike Hill, Hunter McCoy, Jaden Stark, Feb. 2; Steve Garnett, James Larch, Feb. 3; Steve Armstrong, Lois Demattie, Feb. 4; Colin Copeland, Heidi Rice, John Stewart, Feb. 5; Kim Dunlap, Kristi Easter, Shawn Lawman, David Westfall, Feb. 6; Audella Clark, Charles Harkins, Asher Larch, Feb. 7.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robin Armstrong, Derek Castle, Cindie Riggs, Ireta Shafer, Tim Sewell, Zenith Evans, D.J. Roberts, Cyndy Stevens leaves the 40s behind for No. 50, Heather Brown, Chrystal Waggoner, Mason David Chapman turns 5, Debbie Katsetos, Claire Curtis, Dillon Young, Jacob Young, Sandy Sargent, Beth Floyd-Lefler, Nicholas Ransom, Clinton and Dottie Meadows share the same birthday, Jeremiah Cruz, Scott Bell, Tammy Hager.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dennie and Patty Dailey celebrate 56 years of marriage, Heather and Ryan Stull.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Debby Isaacs, Barbara Calhoun, Jamie Lynd, Jimmie Hedrick, Jan Dzierzak, Kelly Williamson, Carrie Brown, Cody Braley, Pauline Adkins, Rose Thornburg, John Workman, Karen Shanholtzer, Matt Duncan.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Roger and Sandy Kingery celebrate 52 years of wedded bliss, David Scott and Renee Dunfee celebrate No. 5, Frank and Karen Boggess, Lisa McCain.