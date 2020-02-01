Community News
SWEETHEART: Way down there in the Ceredo area is a sweetheart above all others celebrating a birthday Saturday, Feb. 1. Garnet Bryant, wife of Bob Bryant, is being wished one of the best days and years of all time with good health, happiness, love and God’s other continued blessings.
MEET: Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Cabell County Courthouse chambers. Chuck Zerkle, Cabell County sheriff, speaks.
MURAL: Recently installed in Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall of Huntington Museum of Art is a new mural, “Overture,” by Don Pendleton, Grammy Award-winning designer and illustrator growing up in Ravenswood, West Virginia. The former HMA Walter Gropius Master Artist created the mural in six acrylic-on-canvas panels.
REMEMBERING: Lillian Adkins Keesee, of the East Lynn area, first cousin of my mother, is being remembered Sunday, Feb. 2, as it’s the sixth-year anniversary of her passing as she left family and friends in 2014 at age 84. This fine homemaker, cook, mother and friend continues to be missed.
MARDI GRAS: Huntington Symphony Orchestra presents its fifth annual Mardi Gras party, “Mardi Gras Huntington Style!” from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 8 at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., which is transformed into Bourbon Street, New Orleans. Hosted by Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation, the event encourages semi-formal attire and to wear official Mardi Gras colors — purple, green and gold. Tickets are $125, includes dinner, drinks and entertainment. Proceeds benefit the orchestra and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Samaritan Fund. Contact 304-526-6314 or www.chhfoundation.org/mardi-gras-2020/.
CHRISTIAN: The “little” lady known as Connie Ferguson, longtime State Electric employee, becomes another year older Saturday, Feb. 1. As most of 2019 was spent caring for her parents, she never missed a beat assisting and offering prayers for others. Connie, member of Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church, also observes this special occasion with Brian Wentz and John Mayfield, two church buddies. May Connie continue inspiring others and enjoy a happy day and year.
TASTY: The team at Cicada Books and Coffee continues the Tasty Reads Book Club with leader Dawn Norman, Cicada Books owner, and Dawn Nolan, barista/local food writer. The second club meeting is 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, with “Fiction — Like Water for Chocolate” by Laura Esquivel. Books for the meetings may be purchased in advance at the store. Small bites and complimentary coffee are served.
BIBLE: Eight members of Ona’s Beulah Ann Baptist Church read the entire Bible in 2019. Presented with certificates in mid-January were Sandy Thorne Chapman, Nellie Gillispie, Bob Jordan, Jim Morrison, Patty Morrison, Deloris Peyton, Marilyn Scarberry and Ed Watson. Patty Morrison and Pat Grass also completed the ABWM Bible Books of the Month in 2019. Congratulations to these folks.
CLASSES: Laura Moul teaches “Beginning Digital Photography” classes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 10, 17 and 24, at Hobby Lobby, Barboursville. Pre-registration is required. The $80 fee includes all three sessions and reference material. Call 304-743-8281.
LADY: Gwen “Cookie” Caldwell, daughter of my special 102-year-old-plus friend Arlene Melton, blows out birthday candles Saturday, Feb. 1. May she dance her way through another day and year of love, fond memories, good health, happiness and friendships.
BLOOD: Save a life … give blood. American Red Cross sponsors a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Milton United Methodist Church.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kathy Byrd Persinger closing in on 50 at 46, Taylor Stacey, Kim Gooch, Rose Mary Bronosky, Betty Ciccarello, Charles Pletka Jr., Christy Bird, Yeon Choi, Nathan Moss, Alex Dorsey, Tom Hankins, John Lawman, Melissa Schamp, Eli Eagan, Duane Eastman, Debbie Harman, Warren Napier.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Joe and Phyllis Nobel celebrate 56 years, Mark and Jo Ellen Willett.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jane Hastings, Maria Adkins, Dr. Bill Hampton, Ruby Kieffer, Scott Poston with city of Huntington and Robbie Journell spin the last of the 40s at 49, Stephanie Crum, Rose Ann Turley still in the 40s at 42, Dannie Abshire, Devin Mullins is “sweet 16,” Korah Midkiff, Nevaeh Reign Davenport becomes the “double toothpick” at 11, Ric Griffith, Jean Frederick, Leslie Cummings, Ronnie Keyser, Anna Mae Smith, Robert Toucho, Wilma Jean Clark, Becky Ross, Roger Sizemore, Courtney Arnold, Sarah Beth Hill, Katie Sheils, Clark Perry, Erika Turner, Campbell Murphy, Jackson Clark, Ron Delph, Mike Hill, Hunter McCoy, Jaden Stark, Chris Chaney, Curt Mann, Terry Smith.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: James and Sherry Wells (1985), Carlyle and Sharon Sanborn Logan.
CHUCKLE: One of Jason’s least favorite jobs as a stockman at Walmart was cleaning up messes. While he was mopping up a spill in the front of the store one time, he noticed a customer intently staring at him. “May I help you?” he asked her. “Oh, no,” she said with a laugh. “I just love watching a man mop.”