OFFICERS: Cabell County Democratic Women’s Club recently elected the following new officers sworn in by Susan Hubbard, past president. Officers include Betty Stepp, president; Shelia Hauser, first vice president; Janet Artrip, second vice president; Monika Rowe, recording secretary; Nancy Eplin, corresponding secretary; Kay Stewart, treasurer; Jaime McCumbee, parliamentarian; Betty McCure, historian; and Kitty Kelly-Smoot, chaplain.
MOVIE: Vern Riffe Center for the Arts presents a showing of “Casablanca” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Eloise Covert Smith Theater, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $3.
MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club. Lt. Levi Livingston with Huntington Police Department presents the Westmoreland crime report. Mike Davis, director of Cabell County 911 Services, speaks and covers the Westmoreland area.
GRADS: Davin Lorray Marcum received a Bachelor of Science in communication degree during the Ohio University Southern graduation recognition ceremony in mid-December. Tracy Jean Ferguson and Denise Darcel Meeks received a Bachelor of Science in nursing, while Dustin Lamont Barrow and Cody McKray Russell were presented a Bachelor of Specialized Studies (in nursing). Four earned Bachelor of Science in health degrees — Cori L. Gaeger, Angela Grace Knipp (outstanding student), Scott Eugene Lynd and Nicholas Lee Heaberlin. Brittany Michelle Dillon earned a Master of Health Administration degree, while Johnathan Cody Sloas received Master of Science in recreation and sports sciences for coaching education.
TAX PREP: United Way of the River Cities offers free tax preparation with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance for low-income households generally eligible for earned income tax credit, people with disabilities or elderly. Contact 844-982-2737 or www.unitedwayrivercities.org/vitaappointment.
SELECTED: DeAnna Holliday, Lawrence County commissioner, was recently named to serve on the 2020 County Commissioners Association of Ohio board of directors. She has been elected to the group since 2016.
GRANDMA: Feb. 15 was always special — it was the day my grandmother, Dora Adkins, celebrated a birthday. Growing up in tough times and raising a family of nine children by herself was never a complaint with her. She passed away in the late 1980s, but thoughts of her linger in hearts and minds every day.
CONCERT: The free “Live Music Sundays” Series continues from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, Charleston. Live concerts are produced by Carolyn Sue Young with Michael Lipton and West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.
BAPTISMS: Six individuals were baptized Jan. 12 at Huntington’s Central United Methodist Church. They include Jakie and Jayden Byrd, Doneshia and Briana Robinson, Kansas Scarberry and Ashley Arbogast. Christopher Rexroad celebrated a reaffirmation of baptism.
PERFORMANCE: Ballet Magnificat’s performance of “Prodigal’s Journey,” hosted by True Impact Performing Arts, is presented Sunday, Feb. 16, at Cabell Midland High School. Tickets are $14.
LECTURE: Marshall University School of Music continues its “The B List” lecture series, MUsic Mondays, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Cellar Door. “Seven Speakers on Love: Bernstein’s Serenade after Plato’s Symposium” is the theme. Seating is limited. A $10 donation is payable to Marshall University. Proceeds support student travel and research in the music program. Call 304-696-3117.
CHOCOLATE: The fourth annual Death by Chocolate hosted by Lily’s Place begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. Live music is provided. An assortment of more than 25 chocolate desserts, chocolate fountain and coffee bar are available. Tickets are $50. Contact Olivia Meade, 304-523-5459 or olivia@lilysplace.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Julie Turner, John Salyers, John Thomas, Libby Ball, Ramah Harmon, Ryan Smith, Carol Arkell, Glenn White, Justine Braddy, Billy Adkins, Jason Lawrence, Johnna Aliff, Christopher Duty, Paxon Smith, Regan Alford, Carol Arkell.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Roland and Ann Shy Payne, Bill and Teresa Nida, Norman and Diana Lunsford celebrate No. 40.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sandy Hinchman, Betty Beckett turns 83, Kenneth Adkins, David Justice, Ann Justice, Shirley White, Curtis Henry, Patrick Mortimer, Kathy Stowe, Charles Bonecutter, C.R. Brown, Jayden Daugherty, LaDonna Turner, Paul Goodson, Tatum Hudson, Jinha Lee, Jonathan Hill, Jennifer Sette, Megan Tidd, Sherry Paugh.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Fred and Linda Cummings, Travis and Roberta Noble celebrate No. 15, Marvin and Doris Staton.
CHUCKLE: A sign posted on the wall of an Army mess hall read: “Don’t Waste Food — Food Will Win the War.” Beneath these words someone had scrawled: “That’s fine, but how do we get the enemy to eat here?”