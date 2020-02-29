17: Deborah Underwood turns 17 (aka 68) Saturday, Feb. 29, as Leap Year abounds. She is a retired Cabell County school principal and math teacher. She also is a grandmother of two sets of twin granddaughters. May her birthday be filled with surprises, love, hugs and birthday cake.
READS: Cicada Books and Coffee continues the Tasty Reads Book Club with “Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat” by Bee Wilson at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2.
DANCE: Fly In Cafe and Huntington Old Time Dance and Music present a Leap Year square dance with music by Stony Point String Band from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Lesage facility. The dance caller is Sean Finn. Admission is free.
CLASSES: “Drawing Basics for Teens,” open to middle and high school students, is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 7, through April 4, at Huntington Museum of Art studio. The five-week session taught by Brandy Jefferys costs $85 or $115 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
GUESTS: The Rev. Benjamin Wells, United Methodist campus minister at Marshall University, and some students are guests in both worship services Sunday, March 1, at Kenova United Methodist Church. The M&M’s and 18-20s host a hot dog luncheon following the 11 a.m. service. To-go orders are also available. Donations benefit Marshall Campus Ministries.
MEMBER: Roberta Ferguson was welcomed as a member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church congregation Jan. 12 by transfer of membership from Kenova United Methodist Church. Roberta’s grandfather, the Rev. Robert Chenoweth, pastored PRUMC from 1962 to 1967.
FUNDRAISER: Harvest for the Hungry celebrates National Pig Day with a soup and grilled cheese fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at First United Methodist Church, Ironton, Ohio. Suggested donation is $3.50.
NAMED: A former director of continuing education at Marshall University, where she served 13 years in various roles, was recently named executive vice president of enrollment management at University of Charleston, effective Jan. 13. Beth Wolfe, three-time Marshall University graduate, is an avid writer and speaker with more than 21 years of experience as an educator and administrator.
CRUISE: Westridge Wanderers from Lewis Memorial Baptist Church offers a land and sea cruise to Alaska from July 18-29 to enjoy Fairbanks, Denali Lodge, rail excursion and more, plus seven-night cruise to Anchorage, Hubbard Glacier and others. Call Veda, 304-617-7321, or Blanche, 304-634-9512.
WINNERS: Five Cabell County students in kindergarten through grade 12 were named as winners of Marshall University’s Black History Month fourth annual poster competition conducted at W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications. The theme was “African Americans and the Vote.” Addison Dean, fifth-grader at Southside Elementary, was named first-place winner in the elementary school category. Harper Armentrout, sixth-grader, and Athena Teasley, eighth-grader, both of Barboursville Middle, tied for the middle school category. Noah M. Ziegler Jr. and Madison Shuler, ninth-graders at Huntington High, also tied in the high school category. Each winner received a $100 prize and their teachers received a $50 prize.
LAST: Dr. John Walden left on his last expedition Jan. 23 — not to jungles of Ecuador, Venezuela or Colombia, but to his final resting place. Lincoln County’s third-generation primary care physician unexpectedly, but peacefully, passed away after sailing the Miami, Florida, waters on his boat a few days earlier. His going-away service was so befitting of his life that everyone knew he loved, enjoyed and awarded him happiness. I was his administrative assistant for nearly eight years and was once told, I “was trained by the best.” Dr. Walden, retired professor and chairman of the Department of Family and Community Health at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine (2008-13), was a man of great intelligence, humorous, compassionate for the underprivileged in faraway countries and showed pride for his son, daughter and three grandchildren. His presence, support, mentorship and friendship will be missed.
FUNDRAISER: Stewards of Fellowship spaghetti dinner featuring John Marra’s famous spaghetti sauce, meatballs and salad dressing is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the fellowship hall. Fresh Italian garlic bread from a Clarksburg Italian bakery and dessert of spumoni ice cream and Oliverio’s Italian Restaurant of Bridgeport’s own “dipping oil” delight also are available. Tickets are $12; $6 children; and no more than $30 total for family. Proceeds support mission trips.
ATTORNEY: After leaving the Bowles Rice Firm in 2018 to practice law in his Atlanta, Georgia, hometown, Patrick C. Timony returns to the firm to practice in the Charleston office. Patrick graduated summa cum laude with a law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2011, began with Bowles Rice, and was a member of Mississippi Law Journal and Dean’s Leadership Council.
GRADS: Nearly a dozen Cabell and Wayne students graduated from the fall semester at West Virginia University. Cabell Countians include Sam Chittum and Hannah Coster, psychology, Jenna Floyd, environmental, soil and water science, and Brooklyn Thomas, animal and nutritional sciences, all of Barboursville; Alex Davis, industrial engineering, Lauren Davis, exercise physiology, Rebecca Morgan, integrated marketing communications, and Amy Reynolds, literacy education, all of Huntington; Haley Neal, psychology, of Ona; and Matt Turner, integrated marketing communications, of Kenova.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kay Hicks, Jimmie Floyd.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Paisley Maynard, Glenn Stotts, Marilyn Haye, Jennifer Browning, Steve Morrison, Bill Burns, Natalie Renee Dunfee, great-granddaughter of Carolyn Williamson, Julia Pinson turns 22, Terry Cremeans, longtime employee with C.I. Thornburg Co., Kevin Skaggs.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Larry and Carol Sumpter.
CHUCKLE: A woman walked up to a little old man rocking in a chair on his porch. “I couldn’t help notice how happy you look,” she said. “What’s your secret for a long and happy life?” “I smoke three packs of cigarettes a day,” he said. “I also drink a case of whiskey a week, eat fatty foods and never exercise.” “That’s amazing,” the woman said. “How old are you?” The little old man answered, “Twenty-six.”