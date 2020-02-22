Community News
GOSPEL: A gospel meeting is Sunday through Wednesday, Feb. 23-26, at Ceredo Church of Christ with Don Blackwell from Mississippi preaching. Services are from 9 to 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
JAZZ: Friends and Neighbors, Norwegian jazz band, performs at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Smith Recital Hall. The free show is presented by Marshall University School of Music and Central City New Music Series.
ARRIVAL: Evelyn “Evee” Marie Hillman arrived into the world Jan. 19 at the low weight of 3 pounds, 15 ounces. Daughter of Bobbi and Landon Hillman, she was 18 inches long. She has a big brother, Samuel, and grandparents, Joe and Tia Daulton of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Welcome to the world, Evee.
LIVE: Railroad Earth performs the Mountain Stage live radio show Sunday, Feb. 23, at Culture Theater at State Capitol Complex, Charleston. Featured are Joe Pug performing gritty acoustic Americana and Mastersons, husband-wife duo, singing country. Advance tickets are $20 online or at Taylor Books or $30 at door. A post-Mountain Stage Show Jam continues at The Empty Glass.
LISTED: Nearly 20 Barboursville residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mountwest Community and Technical College. Congratulations to Hayden N. Bays, Rachelle L. Black, Eric S. Casey, Amber E. Chapman, Adam G. Damron, Victoria L. Hansen, Grace M. Kimler, Jaedon P. Kinser, Kasey C. Lemley, Zachary D. Martell, Casey C. Morrison, Garrett D. Priddy, Brianna M. Pruitt, Alyxis Ramey, Emily A. Setser, Stephen A. Slater, Craig M. Stevens, Gabriella L. Vance and Kayla D. Vititoe. To be eligible for the list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of at least 3.3 or above.
GIFTS: The new Woodlands Gift Shop, partnership between Woodlands and Cabell Huntington Hospital Gift Shop, opened Feb. 10. The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
FIVE: Robert “Bob” Keyser was reunited with his wife, Frances, after answering the call Feb. 22, 2015, to begin his heavenly journey. The Salt Rock couple and parents of three daughters were nearly inseparable through their married life. Bob was a true servant of the Lord, giving time and talents to his home church. Thoughts of this Christian gentleman often pass through the mind.
SHOT: Long before shooting in public places was expected, Alvis Adkins, of Branchland, West Virginia, was shot in a former supermarket Feb. 22. 1989, after trying to escape the killer. Better known as “Huggy” to family and friends, he died later that night due to surgery complications. The father of two continues to be missed and is thought about often.
REMEMBERING: Lavonia “Cricket” Porter is remembered Saturday, Feb. 22, as she would have been 91 years young. The Salt Rock resident passed away April 6, 2019. Cricket was a retired school cook for Salt Rock Elementary and a member of Mount Calvary Church. The mother of two sons and caring Christian continues to be missed by friends, family and the community.
WISHES: A second cousin, Vernon Dale Adkins, celebrates becoming another year older Saturday, Feb. 22. Vernon, a dedicated yet quiet Christian husband, father and grandfather, is employed with Steel of West Virginia. May his day be unforgettable with better health, fond memories and continued friendships to follow.
BIRTH: Otto Denning was born Dec. 30 to Ying Tian and Sam Denning of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church. May this little one bring much joy, happiness and love to the family and friends.
POETRY: Poetry night is from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Peddler’s Home Cooking, Ironton, Ohio.
CUZ: Does it mean that since my first cousin, Joey Adkins, is six months older than me that he will retire sooner as he celebrates a birthday Sunday, Feb. 23? Joey, longtime Steel of West Virginia employee and deacon at Salem United Baptist Church near Branchland, is someone I respect and am proud to call a cousin. Prayers for a healthy and happy year with fond memories, family and friends. Joey shares his birthday with our aunt, the late Nellie Adkins Colon of Chicago, Illinois, formerly of Huntington.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jody Ogle, Mark Stewart, Pamala McCoy, Betty Kinzer, Debbie Ison, Braxton Wyatt Gue turns 17, Jerry Powers is one over 70 at 71, Kenneth Artis still in the 50s at 53, Christine Nelson, Becky McCoy, Jim Curtis, Matt Wright, Jim Benson, Brittany Kendrick, Myra Lydick, Paula Omer, Ralph Scarberry, Vernon Hayes, Pam Lynch, Pamala McCoy.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Pat Baisden, administrative assistant and newsletter editor at Huntington’s New Baptist Church, celebrate No. 45, Jim and Marie Walker share the 44th anniversary.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dottie Daugherty, Anna Hodges, Marcus Madsen, Katie Schultz, Debbie Benton, Fenton Cummings, Karen Dailey, Caleb Wise, Jeanette Bailey, Peggy Mynes, Dusty Reynolds, Carla Seamonds, Brian Dilcher, Dawn Ball, Cecil Wilks, Mary Reinhardt, Marlana Trent, Jim Reiter, Jammie Hewitt, Tucker Jennings, Matthew Hamer, Tony Bailey.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Michael and Alicia Watts (1991).
CHUCKLE: The PR class was discussing the “don’ts” of public speaking. “Don’ts” includes a man reaching into his pant pocket and jangling change as he speaks, which is distracting. To illustrate her point, Robin asked for a student volunteer, saying, “I need a man with coins in his pocket.” What she got was a girl yelling out, “Honey, so do I!”