BELATED: Karl Turner, who enjoys reading this column, celebrated another birthday Dec. 31. Here’s hoping this good gentleman finds his name within this column today and continues to have good health, sound mind, happiness and love for next year’s big day.
JAM IT: Winter Jam 2022, presented by NewSong Ministries with Premier Productions, is back in January in Charleston with Skillet and Tauren Wells headlining the event. Christian music’s biggest multi-artist tour is from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Charleston Coliseum. The “All Together Now” tour, sponsored by Compassion International, is free with a $10 donation at the door. Other performers include KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and NewSong. Shane Pruitt preaches. Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship lead the pre-jam. Doors open at 5 p.m. The pre-jam party begins at 6 p.m.
RETIREMENT: Dr. Bob Lowe, longtime orthopedic surgeon, has retired from Scott Orthopedic Center Inc. after 50 years of practicing in Huntington. As he wishes his patients the very best of health in years to come, Dr. Lowe is being wished the best of health, relaxation and enjoyment during his retirement. Thanks, Dr. Lowe, for your knowledge, skills and care for the people of all ages. You will be missed.
MUSICIAN: James Newsome, Marshall University senior pursuing a BFA in piano performance and taking secondary organ lessons, fills in for Henning Vauth, music director and James’ instructor, Sunday, Jan. 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
BOOK CLUB: Tasty Reads Book Club begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Cicada Books and Coffee.
WINNERS: “Merry Christmas Grinch,” Christmas tree designed by South Point Elementary second grade, won first place in the second-grade division category of the 2021 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market sponsored by Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Second-place winner in the category went to “The Mitten,” designed by Symmes Valley Elementary. “Lights, Camera, Action,” designed by St. Lawrence Elementary, placed third.
HERO: No doubt Maysha “Arlene” Stone Melton was a hero to many. I know she was my hero as I received many inspirational, encouraging cards with wonderful messages coming at the right time, and I was blessed to meet her at her 100th birthday celebration. Arlene passed away Nov. 20 at 105 years old. What a difference this little Christian lady made in her family, church, community and friends with her compassion, kindness, thoughtfulness and love. The example she set as a role model will always live in my heart. I loved you, good friend, and miss knowing you are gone from the midst.
MEETING: Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, in Commission Chambers at Cabell County Courthouse. Members are asked to be masked.
SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers a routine blood screening/low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Bellefonte Centre, 1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 302, Russell, Kentucky. The cost is $25. Fasting is required. No physician order or appointment is necessary.
RETIREMENT: A retirement reception honoring Sue Ellen Bell was conducted in mid-December at Morrow Library Government Documents. Sue Ellen was recognized for 49.5 years of service with Marshall University Libraries. Congratulations, Sue Ellen. May your retirement be filled with rest, relaxation and enjoyment.
CHUCKLE: A wife awoke from a bad dream one night scared and crying. Her husband comforted her and asked why she was so upset. She replied, “I had a dream that a rich and handsome man kidnapped me from you.” Her husband soothingly replied, “That’s OK, honey. It was just a dream.” The wife started sobbing loudly. “I know. That’s why I’m crying.”