BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry presents Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booton Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $20; $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available.

SPEAKER: Dr. Guy Sayles speaks Sunday morning, Jan. 15, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

