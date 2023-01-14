BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry presents Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booton Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $20; $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available.
SPEAKER: Dr. Guy Sayles speaks Sunday morning, Jan. 15, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
COINS: A variety of coins, currency (foreign and domestic) and more is available during the River City Coin Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Milton VFW, 162 Bill Blenko Drive. Coal scripts and tokens are also available.
100TH: Gene Caldwell celebrates his triple-digit birthday Sunday, Jan. 15, with a birthday party dinner at Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. He states he doesn’t need anything in gifts, but your presence is appreciated, and donations for Huntington City Mission and Knight’s Great Hall are accepted. May this Christian gentleman enjoy his 100th birthday with prayers for a year of laughter, good health, sound mind, love and happiness.
FUNDRAISER: The fourth annual Women, Wine, Jewels and More fundraiser, open to women only, is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at The Mill on Winchester Avenue, Ashland. Sponsoring hostesses include Brooke Seasor, Ashland Community and Technical College’s director of resource development, Norma Meek, retired director of Paramount Arts Center and 25 others. The $50 fee includes hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction for jewelry, purses and more. Proceeds benefit Ashland Community and Technical College scholarships for women. This year’s hostesses include Mayola Boykin, Holly Canfield, Amanda Clark, Brandy Clark, Terri Branham-Clark, Lori Cooksey, Cheri Daniel, Missy Fannin, Sheila Fraley, Courtney Kifer, Julie Klein, Ashley Layman, Jane Layman, Kim McCann, Willie McCullough, Leslee McLeod, Ann Perkins, April Perry, Samantha Prince, Booke Elswick-Robinson, Louise Shytle, Kerry Tague, Mae Deane Torgrimson, Heather Van-Deren and Robin Webb. Reservations are required. Contact AS_Foundation@KCTCS.edu or Norma Meek, 606-831-5707.
LODGE MASTERS: James H. Gibson, past grand master of Kentucky AF & M, recently swore in two new lodge masters — Jeremy Wheeler at Poage Lodge 325 and David Chandler at Greenup Lodge 86. The elected officers’ inauguration took place at the Greenup lodge.
SPEECH: A reading of the “I Have a Dream” speech is presented Monday, Jan. 16, in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, 1620 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Activities and a take-home craft are offered. Admission is free.
BREAKING NEWS: This just in ... it’s nearing time to call the fire department as Tim Irr may cause ‘flames’ while blowing out candles from his birthday cake. The live local late breaking news is that WSAZ TV’s long-time news anchor turns 58 Monday, Jan. 16. The husband, father and grandfather is being wished a super day to match his super qualities, knowledge and wisdom.
MEETING: Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the JROC Center, 715 Lane St., Suite 300, Coal Grove.
12 YEARS: Twelve years ago on Monday, Jan. 16, Robert “Bob” Shrewsbury of Kenova passed away at age 72. This Christian man loved trains and was a member of Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society, as well as a founder of Kenova Volunteer Fire Department. The retired INCO employee was a member of Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church, a husband, dad and granddad. Bob is thought about and missed often. He was reunited with his wife, Drucilla “Dru” Shrewsbury, who left for her final journey Jan. 3 at age 78.
GATHERING: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club. An updated report on crime in the Westmoreland area is provided by Huntington Police Department. Chase Lindsey, acting bridge engineer, WV Department of Highways, discusses replacement of the Route 60 bridge in Westmoreland. Information is also available on grants for community groups from Try This WV and Huntington Pallottine Foundation. Grant applications deadline is mid-February. Call Cindy Chandler, president, 304-544-1469.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Stacy Albers leaves the 40s behind for number 50, Virginia M. Scheff, Stacy Godfrey, Halle Phillips, Mark Stover, Mary Baker, Melony Elizabeth Casto, Louise Cremeans, Tonya Ray, Virgie Ollie, Patti Nelson, Jessica Jasko, Lisa Bannon, Tiffany Bryan, Frances Meredith.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tina Goings, Randy Wolfe, Luke Erwin, Carol Matheny, Rachel Ramsby, Hannah Courtney, Jozee Johnson, Brad Sergent, Alisa Spiker,
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Don and Sonja Money (1994).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Helen R. Jackson, Betty Peck, Chuck Romine Jr., Ron Wooddell, Betty Stombock, Jean Simmons, Linda Chapman, Charles Staats, Tridon Adkins, Angi Chaffins, Adam Jones, Karlee Fischer, Barbara Maynard, Matt Smith, Brennen West, Steve Nord, Ryan Ramsby, Patricia Lawrence, Lilly Bannon, Mikki Larch.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jan and Grayson Thornton,
CHUCKLE: In a dark, hazy room, peering into a crystal ball, the Mystic delivered grave news: “There’s no easy way to tell you this, so I’ll just be blunt. Prepare yourself to be a widow. Your husband will die a violent, horrible death this year.” Visibly shaken, the wife stared at the woman’s lined face, then at the single flickering candle, then down at her hands. She took a few deep breaths to compose herself — and to stop her mind racing. She simply had to know. She met the Fortune Teller’s gaze, steadied her voice and asked: “Will I be acquitted?”